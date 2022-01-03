kali9

They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”― Benjamin Franklin

Today, we take our first look at a midcap name that has rebounded recently off a steep drop. The company still seems to have strong fundamentals after just posting its last quarterly report. The stock has also seen some recent insider buying. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is a New Brighton, Minnesota based provider of safety and specialty service solutions with over 500 locations in 20 countries. It nearly doubled in size when it purchased Chubb Fire & Security from Carrier Global (CARR) in early January 2022. Acquisitions are nothing new to APi, having executed more than 85 transactions since 2005. The company was founded as a plumbing concern in 1926 and went public when it was acquired by special purpose acquisition company J2 Acquisition and listed on the New York Stock Exchange during the throes of the pandemic in April 2020, with its first trade executed at $10.13 a share. APi’s stock trades just for approximately $17.50 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $4.15 billion.

Approach

The company operates 32 different safety and specialty services companies, with a strategy to initially target inspection work at a facility, as many inspections are requisite – someone has to perform them. Management estimates that every dollar of assessment work is upsold into $3 to $4 of service work, which can lead to additional long-term, higher-margin opportunities. APi’s long-term goal is to derive 60%+ of its top line from inspection, service, and monitoring (i.e., recurring) revenue, which generate 10%-20+% higher gross margins than contract revenue. This objective will drive EBITDA margins toward management’s stated goal of 13%. The revenue objective was aided by the addition of Chubb.

Chubb Acquisition

Through FY21, the company operated over 200 locations with ~13,000 employees, primarily in the U.S. with a small footprint in Canada and Europe. With the acquisition of Chubb on January 3, 2022, APi added another ~13,000 employees at ~300 locations in 17 countries, with market-leading positions for fire and safety in six major markets – France, UK-Ireland, Australia-NZ, Canada, Benelux, and Hong Kong-China-Macau – transforming it from the largest fire, safety, and security business in the U.S. to the largest life safety services firm globally. In addition to expanding its geographic footprint, the acquisition provided APi with complementary service offerings that could translate into cross-selling opportunities and ~$40 million of cost synergies. Furthermore, it fit with management’s philosophy of a low capital intensity business model with significant (~60% in the case of Chubb) recurring revenue that translates into high free cash flow conversion. At the time of the deal’s announcement (July 2021), the company’s $3.1 billion consideration ($2.9 billion cash; $0.2 billion debt assumption) translated to 13.9x TTM Adj. EBITDA (as of June 30, 2021), excluding potential synergies.

Hedge fund Viking Global, who was already APi’s largest shareholder, and Blackstone (BX) purchased perpetual preferred equity to finance the deal. With Blackstone in the deal, APi is ‘warm calling’ its vast commercial property portfolio to expand its customer base.

Business Segments

APi evaluates its performance through two operating segments: Safety Services and Specialty Services.

Safety Services provides design, installation, inspection, and service for fire protection, HVAC, and entry systems. The average project size in this segment is ~$5,000 with an average duration of less than six months. With Chubb under its roof, it generated 1H22 EBITDA of $244 million on revenue of $2.22 billion, representing 75% and 70% of APi’s totals (respectively) before giving effect to corporate overhead. Approximately 52% of the company’s total top line is derived from high-margin inspection, safety, and monitoring revenue, mostly emanating from this segment.

Specialty Services includes both design and engineering plus maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications to a wide range of customers in North America. This unit produced 1H22 EBITDA of $80 million on revenue of $930 million, or 25% and 30% of totals, respectively.

Share Price Performance

When the Chubb deal was first announced in late July 2021, the market’s reaction was positive, with shares of APG rallying 9% to $22.26 in the subsequent trading session and eventually to $26.34 the day after the deal closed on January 4, 2022. The market was buying into the notion that the deal would be accretive to earnings – ~25% on a trailing twelve month basis at the time of its announcement – and APi’s management could wring out enough synergies to lift the inferior EBITDA margin at Chubb, which was 10% versus APi’s Safety Services more robust 14% for its fire, safety, and security business.

However, since that close, APi’s stock then has essentially been sliced in half, before rallying over the past month. The reasons for the previous decline are not necessarily in the company’s control. Even though it’s a defensive stock with many of its functions statutory, concerns about the macro outlook impeding its ability to add new customers as well as the more cyclical nature of its Specialty Services customers have fueled negativity. Throw in cost inflation and currency headwinds from the Chubb deal and the ingredients for a significant sell-off was in the offing.

Recent Earnings Results

Negative currency translations were the driver of APi’s revised outlook when it announced 2Q22 earnings on August 4, 2022. The company reported earnings of $0.37 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $176 million on revenue of $1.6 billion versus $0.29 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $106 million on revenue of $978 million in 2Q21. Although these gains obviously reflect the addition of Chubb, organic revenue growth (ex-Chubb) on a constant currency basis was solid at 12%, driven by 20% growth in inspection, service, and monitoring revenue, of which two-thirds was from price increases. The Safety Services division as a whole (ex-Chubb) was up 16% organically on a constant currency basis. In addition to demonstrating its ability to pass through price increases for its shorter-cycle work, APi’s EPS figure beat Street estimates by $0.02.

Adj. gross margin rose 282 basis points year-over-year to 26.7% as improved product mix from the Chubb acquisition and improved productivity in Specialty Services outweighed supply chain disruptions and cost inflation. Adj. EBITDA margin fell slightly, from 10.8% in 2Q21 to 10.7% in 2Q22, reflecting the lower Adj. EBITDA margin from Chubb, although management indicated that its acquisition was indeed accretive with Adj. EBITDA margins at the unit heading in the right direction.

With 40% of its net revenue now generated outside the U.S., APi was compelled to lower its FY22 outlook as currency was expected to impact its top line by $90 million and EBITDA by $10 million in 2H22. Its new guide calls for FY22 EBITDA of $665 million on revenue of $6.45 billion, based on range midpoints. It also stated that it expected to grow organically on a constant currency basis (again, ex-Chubb) at 8%-9% for FY22. That metric was 13.9% in 1H22, meaning based on management’s guidance, organic growth will slow to ~4% in 2H22.

November Company Presentation

Then last Thursday, the company posted third quarter numbers. APi delivered non GAAP earnings of 37 cents a share, in line with expectations. Revenues rose just over 66% on a year-over-year basis to $1.73 billion, some $50 million over the consensus estimate. It should be noted that 'organic' revenue growth was 16% during the quarter and gross margins improved just over 200 basis points from the same period a year ago.

November Company Presentation

Leadership also reiterated its previous guidance from the second quarter.

November Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

As of June 30, 2022, APi held cash of $330 million and debt of $2.81 billion for current net leverage of 3.9. Net leverage fell to 3.6x at the end of the third quarter. Weighted average maturity of debt is ~5.5 years with the earliest due in 2026. Effectively, ~70% is fixed and 30% is floating with a weighted average interest rate of ~4.3%. Additionally, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $11 million on its perpetual preferred stock used to finance its acquisition of Chubb, which can be paid in common shares. That said, the board authorized a $250 million share repurchase program and has purchased $11 million of common shares in each quarter, matching its preferred dividend obligation. APi does not pay a dividend.

November Company Presentation

With its asset-light, high free cash flow conversion model, management anticipates net leverage to drop to 3.5 by YE22 and 2.5 by YE23. APi Group had operating cash flow of $146 million and adjusted free cash flow of $166 million in the third quarter.

As stagflation menaces the economic backdrop, Street analysts are a mixed bag on APi, featuring one outperform and two buy ratings against three holds. Their price targets have come down over the past months to reflect the macro backdrop, with the median price objective dropping from $24 in June 2022 to $19.50 currently. However, Bank of America did upgrade shares of APG from a hold to a buy on July 11, 2022, citing solid earnings visibility and operational improvements at Chubb. On average, the Street expects the company to earn $1.30 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $6.45 billion in FY22, followed by $1.50 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $6.7 billion in FY23.

Board member Anthony Malkin has used the weakness in shares of APG as a buying opportunity, acquiring 92,145 shares at an average price of $15.15 between September 15-19th.

Verdict

It goes without saying that perceptions drive stock prices and with ongoing macro uncertainty – especially in Europe where heating costs this winter are anyone’s guess – in an elevated interest rate environment, it’s hard to get excited about nearly any company as multiple compression continues. That said, APi trades at roughly 11.6 times FY23E EPS, a 0.62 price-to-FY23E sales ratio, and an EV/FY22E EBITDA of just over 10 all while having more than half its revenue derived from required safety services and solid visibility from the balance of its business. The stock seems a reasonable but not compelling value at current trading levels.

Note: I purchased a few shares a month ago around $14.00 when this research was presented exclusively to Insider Forum members and the stock merited a small 'watch item' holding when the stock traded 20% lower. The article above has been updated to include the pertinent data points from last week's quarterly results.