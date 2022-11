Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher

Midterm elections

: What to watch in markets as America votes. Nvidia ( NVDA ) launches a new

chip for China

that meets new export controls. Activision ( ATVI ) says $69B sale to Microsoft ( MSFT ) remains

on track for June close

.

