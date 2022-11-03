U.S. Imports From China Plummet In September 2022

Nov. 08, 2022 9:53 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV2 Comments
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • If August 2022's trade between the U.S. and China was defined by much stronger-than-expected exports flowing from the U.S. to China, September 2022's trade data is just as definable.
  • Typically, the combined value of goods traded between the U.S. and China rises from August through October each year, peaking in October.
  • 2022 is breaking that pattern, suggesting the relative health of the U.S. economy is declining going into the fourth quarter of the year.

Stock quotes graphs and American dollar bill

Konoplytska

If August 2022's trade between the U.S. and China was defined by much stronger-than-expected exports flowing from the U.S. to China, September 2022's trade data is just as definable. Except in a negative sense, because U.S. imports of goods from China plummeted during the month.

It's still positive when measured year-over-year, but the growth rate of U.S. imports from China dropped to the low single digits from the double-digit levels recorded in each month from December 2021 through August 2022. The following chart tracking the growth rate of U.S. exports to China and imports from China since January 1986 shows that sudden change.

Year Over Year Growth Rate of Exchange Rate Adjusted U.S.-China Trade in Goods January 1986 - September 2022

This change follows the cancellation of billions of dollars in orders in recent months by major U.S. retailers, who have also cancelled or delayed plans to build warehouses to accommodate goods, many of which would have been imported from China.

The change also means that instead of following the seasonal pattern of September's total trade volume increasing above August's level, the combined value of goods traded between the U.S. and China fell month over month. That development can be seen in the next chart.

Combined Value of U.S. Exports to China and U.S. Imports from China, January 2017 - September 2022

Typically, the combined value of goods traded between the U.S. and China rises from August through October each year, peaking in October. 2022 is breaking that pattern, suggesting the relative health of the U.S. economy is declining going into the fourth quarter of the year.

Reference

U.S. Census Bureau. Trade in Goods with China. Last updated: 3 November 2022.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.29K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.