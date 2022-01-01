FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) reported earnings on Thursday last week before the market opened. Going straight to the point, the company's earnings were not good, and neither was the updated guidance. The market didn't like them either, with the stock dropping significantly:

Now, while this might not look like such a significant drop in the context of what we are seeing this earnings season, it's indeed an extreme one-day drop for Zoetis. For some context of the magnitude of the drop: it was Zoetis' second-largest one-day drop in the last decade, only after COVID.

So, were earnings that bad? Is the long-term thesis busted? We hope to answer these questions in this article.

Without further ado, let's get on with the numbers.

The numbers

The headline results

Zoetis did not report good results for Q3, period. The company missed top and bottom-line analyst estimates:

Missing on both metrics is unusual for Zoetis. The company had a perfect record over the last 4 years when it came to beating revenue estimates:

It also had an almost perfect record when it comes to EPS:

Of course, past outperformance is never indicative of future outperformance, but we believe Zoetis can build a good track record over time, despite the hiccups.

If we look at headline growth rates, we might think there are very worrying signs. Reported revenue barely grew 1%, while all the profitability metrics were down year-over-year:

Zoetis Q3 earnings presentation

One could argue that growth is nonexistent if confronted with the above slide. However, we need more context. For example, when adjusting for FX headwinds, the company grew both the top and bottom lines year-over-year.

Revenue grew 5% operationally, and Adjusted Net income grew 2%:

Zoetis Q3 earnings presentation

It does seem like little growth, but we also have to consider that Zoetis comes from some periods of outsized growth compared to what the company has historically been used to. For example, in Q3 last year, revenue grew 11% despite facing already tough comps of 13% growth. If we zoom out and plot Q3 revenue for the company over the previous 4 years, we can see that the company lies in its historical growth path of 8% annual growth:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Several things to note here. First, this 8% revenue CAGR has embedded some recent strong currency headwinds. These FX headwinds will most likely be a tailwind for the company sometime in the future.

Secondly, Zoetis' segments (companion and livestock) behave very differently, so we must look at that too before rushing to a conclusion.

Now, we are not trying to portray it was a good quarter for Zoetis because it wasn't, period. With this, we are trying to help you see that results might not be as bad as the headlines portray, and we should always dig deeper to dissect the good and the bad.

Dissecting the strength from the weakness

The headline numbers are not pretty, but if we dig deeper into the results, we can see some bright and not-so-bright spots. Looking on a per-segment basis, we can see that there was relative strength in companion, whereas livestock was weak during the quarter:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

If we dig even further and see what happened per geography, we can see that the U.S. was significantly weaker than international markets. Operational growth in international markets came in at 8%, while the U.S. grew 2% operationally:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

As both geographies roughly made up around 50% of sales during the quarter, doing an average of both leaves you with global operational growth of 5%, which we discussed earlier.

We could see the same global trends in companion and livestock in the two geographies. So, companion grew much faster in both the U.S. and International, although international "benefited" from a flat livestock market. If we merge both metrics and do a "cross-sectional analysis," we can really see where the strengths and weakness were during the quarter:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

The strength was in companion in international markets, while the weakness was in livestock in the U.S. Let's see what caused this.

The strength in international markets

The outperformance of Companion in international markets came primarily from the monoclonal antibodies (Librela and Solensia), some key dermatology products, and Simparica Trio. Librela and Solensia generated $36 million in sales in the quarter, and Librela will achieve blockbuster status (more than $100 million in annual revenue) in its first year.

The resiliency of livestock came from several species that outperformed and helped mitigate the underperformance of others. For example, the fish portfolio was up 19% year-over-year due to strength in key markets like Chile and Norway. The fish portfolio is strong in international markets but not so much in the U.S., so you start to see why livestock was so weak in the domestic market.

International is diversified (by definition), so it remained resilient. Countries experienced different macroeconomic impacts and catered to different species, so performance was mixed across the board. Some countries like China and Australia managed to achieve spectacular growth, while others like Brazil and Italy were weak:

Zoetis Q3 earnings presentation

The relative weakness in the domestic market

Several headwinds weighed on domestic performance.

In livestock, Zoetis saw increased competition from generics in DRAXXIN (a cattle product) and Zoamix (a poultry product). The fish portfolio is not as strong here as in international markets, so the livestock business suffered. However, this weak performance was already expected beforehand.

When it comes to companion, growth was weaker than in international markets due to three main reasons:

Librela is yet to be approved in the U.S., so monoclonal antibodies are still not supporting growth Supply constraints Veterinary workforce challenges.

We'll discuss #1 and #2 later in the qualitative highlights, but we want to discuss #3 here. Veterinary workforce challenges come from the U.S. seeing a significant "influx" of new pets during the pandemic, but the veterinary workforce is not expanding accordingly (emphasis added):

We remain very confident that demand is very strong. It has proved resilient through other challenging macroeconomic times. So what we need to work with vets on is how to better leverage vet techs and other ways to make sure that they can see as many pets as they possibly can. So we remain very confident, this is not a demand issue. It is a capacity issue. We have to create more capacity than they had pre-COVID. There's ways of doing this by helping them improve their productivity across the different spaces. Source: Kristin Peck (Zoetis CEO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

This situation has created an imbalance between demand (pet owners wanting to go to the vet) and supply (vets available). If vets cannot treat all the pets, this negatively affects Zoetis' product sales because most of them have to be prescribed or administered by vets.

All in all, it was a mixed performance, depending on where you looked at. The good news is that companion continues to grow much faster than livestock and is making up a more significant portion of the company. This is good for resiliency and growth going forward, even though management is confident they can return to growth in the livestock business.

Breaking down profitability - A highlight

On a reported basis, earnings decreased faster than revenue. This was because some of the revenue suffered foreign exchange headwinds, while a significant portion of the expenses was incurred domestically (like R&D, for example).

Similar costs being spread across a smaller revenue base equals contracting margins:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

If we edge out the impact of foreign currency, profitability was a highlight and underscored Zoetis' very profitable business. Margins were down roughly 90 basis points year-over-year, from which 70 basis points of the decrease came directly from foreign exchange. Through price increases and cost savings, the company is able to manage inflationary costs, which is great to see. These cost savings and price increases will likely stick, whereas inflation will probably come down going forward. This should bring a permanent benefit to margins.

The good news is that these cost savings are not coming at the expense of investments (emphasis added):

We've made a number of investments across the business, whether you look at what we're doing in R&D, what we've done with respect to our field force, and we'll continue to do across the diagnostics in our pet care field force, for example, in the US, we're making investments across our supply chain and manufacturing, obviously, given the demand we're seeing across our products and anticipated launches of other products out into the future. So we'll continue to make those investments, but we do have the ability to manage discretionary spend and you see that play out in the third quarter, where OpEx was below top-line growth. Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

As we'll see later on, Zoetis still expects to expand margins this year on an operational basis. Regarding reported margins, FX might be having a negative impact right now, but it's highly probable that when the tide changes, we'll see the opposite effect.

Capital expenditures

Capital Expenditures during the quarter were $154 million, up 29% year-over-year. Management expects this to continue ticking upwards as they work on resolving the supply issues (emphasis added):

And you continue to see an uptick in CapEx as we go into the next year or two as well, because we continue to make investments in capacity and monoclonal antibodies are an important platform for us, not only with respect to derm with Cytopoint with the pain franchise, but other products that we're working on in our pipeline, we require those. So we'll continue to make investments with respect to MAB on capacity. Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

The company also used capital available to return half a billion dollars to shareholders, with $375 million going to share repurchases during the quarter and the rest paid out through a dividend. The company has spent $1.2 billion in repurchases year to date, reducing shares outstanding by 1%:

The qualitative highlights

Despite some pockets of strength, numbers were not great for Zoetis. However, we can't interpret the earnings release in full without looking at the qualitative highlights.

Zoetis is struggling with supply, and it weighs on growth

In the "numbers" section, we mentioned that one of the causes for lower-than-expected growth in the U.S. market was supply constraints. This applied to international markets too, although the relative strength of companion kind of hides it there.

"Supply" was the most important topic of the earnings call. The word "supply" was mentioned a whopping 62 times, and it was the main reason why the company missed estimates and lowered guidance.

Management mentioned that in some key products, they didn't achieve the required level of supply to meet demand, which evidently weighed on growth (emphasis added):

As we've been saying for some time, supply challenges throughout the year remain a headwind to meeting global demand, and those impacts were more pronounced in the third quarter. Supply has been improving in certain product categories, such as parasiticides, and we continue prioritizing supply for key products and markets. However, we do expect constraints in some categories to continue. Source: Kristin Peck (Zoetis CEO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

In some cases, this supply constraint made the company lose shelf space to the detriment of competitors (emphasis added):

We did have paras challenges in Q2, Q3, honestly, our supply came in too late in Q3. And I think if you look at Simparica Trio in particular, our competitors took advantage of the top shelves. And so it's taken us a little longer to get back on shelf than we had hoped. But again, I think the paras problem will work itself out as you look into Q4. Source: Kristin Peck (Zoetis CEO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

Zoetis ran into some supply problems while the competitors didn't, making the company lose shelf space. It does seem, though, that the pain is temporary, as management expects to recover the shelf space as soon as the supply issues subside (emphasis added):

I am very confident that we will get our shelf space back, and I very much see this as temporary. We're not worried, as Wetteny said, this product is really well received by our customers and by pet owners. It's growing 65% on the year. So I am very confident we will get that back. So I see that absolutely as temporary. Source: Kristin Peck (Zoetis CEO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

Having demand problems would not have been great, but seeing the company miss due to something under its control leaves a sour taste. The company plans to reduce this supply constraint throughout the remainder of the year to set itself for "non-supply-constrained" growth again in 2023.

Monoclonal antibodies are doing great in Europe but delayed approval in the U.S.

Management gave updates on the performance of the monoclonal antibodies, Librela and Solensia. We already discussed that Librela is on track to become a blockbuster drug in the EU this year, but the main highlight came from its approval in the U.S.

Initially, Librela was expected to be approved during the second half of this year, pending the visit of the FDA to one of the manufacturing sites. However, management said this quarter that the date for the site visit had been closed, but its timing made it impossible to get approval this year. For this reason, the approval has shifted to early next year, and the U.S. rollout should happen sometime during the year's second half.

It's not great to see the approval delayed, but I guess it's something out of Zoetis' control. The good thing is that there doesn't seem to be any competing product on the horizon, so the company will most likely take the entire market once commercialized. In this case, there are no supply issues expected, as the company has worked through them this year and will be able to launch these products in the U.S. and other markets outside of the EU (emphasis added):

With respect to capacity for MABS, these are long lead time areas, right? If you take the time to manufacture, it's long lead time, the time to add capacity in monoclonal antibodies is also relatively long. So we've been working on those for some time, which is why, as we've gone through this year, we express confidence into next year being able to not only capitalize on demand that we see across Europe, but we'll be able to launch in other products outside of Europe across our international segment with confidence, because we have been able to expand in various areas. Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

The U.S. is typically a larger market than the EU, so the launch should be significant for companion segment growth. We'll have to wait and see.

Diagnostics is not performing well

Diagnostics was a section of the release we were focusing on after reading IDEXX's results. The latter's earnings were strong, and we expected Zoetis to enjoy positive developments here.

Results were mixed, with international growing but the U.S. being the weak spot once again. Overall, the global diagnostics portfolio saw a 9% operational decrease (emphasis added):

Our global Companion Animal diagnostics portfolio recorded $78 million in revenue in Q3, declining 9% operationally. Despite declining revenues, we saw solid new instrument placements in the quarter. The decline in our US diagnostics portfolio was partially offset by growth internationally in the quarter. Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

It's interesting to see that there were solid instrument placements during the quarter despite declining revenues. Growing the installed base is important because it's the source of recurrent revenues.

As for the weakness in the U.S., it came from the vet challenges we talked about before and also the investments the company is making in its workforce (emphasis added):

In the US, our diagnostics results were also impacted by the vet clinic workforce challenges, and we continue to experience a slowdown in sales as we transition to our new go-to-market model and build out a sizable and new dedicated field force for diagnostics. While disruptive in the short term, this investment is putting the necessary elements in place to position and grow our diagnostics portfolio over the long run. We expect the effectiveness of our new diagnosis field force to improve gradually into 2023. Diagnostics remains core to our business and a key long-term growth driver for Zoetis. Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

This is the second consecutive quarter where diagnostics was weak, and it's something we must monitor going forward. Of course, this weak performance is not enough to impact the company's revenue materially, but it's nevertheless a great growth opportunity looking forward.

Strong pricing power in companion

At first, management only said the following regarding price:

Of the 5% operational revenue growth, 4% is from volume and 1% from price. Source: Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

This worried us a bit because we didn't expect a 1% price increase from a company which has pricing power and is suffering significant inflationary pressures. Luckily, one of the analysts asked about pricing, and management gave more details.

Price increases were much more pronounced in companion, where the company has taken a 5% increase year-to-date, but was offset by weak pricing in livestock due to the competitive landscape (emphasis added):

On a year-to-date basis, if you look at our companion animal product sales and revenues, we've taken about 5% price on a year-to-date basis. And so, what is offsetting that largely is what we've been talking about here today, which is, the generic competition, particularly on Jackson, that's offsetting that growth where you see a net of 1% in the quarter. But on a year-to-date basis, our price is about 2%. Source: Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

This makes much more sense. The competitive landscape between companion and livestock differs quite a bit, and so does pricing power. Seeing the company take a 5% price increase in companion is excellent due to two things:

Companion will be the main growth driver in the future These price increases will probably be permanent, whereas inflation will not. This should eventually have a positive impact on margins.

Guidance: Not good either

Guidance was also a lowlight, as management significantly reduced it for the year. We'll talk about full-year guidance here.

Zoetis now expects revenue between $8 and $8.08 billion and net income between $2.27 and $2.31 billion:

Zoetis Q3 earnings presentation

Before talking about the reasons for the guidance decrease, we must say that it's great to see that in the current inflationary environment, the company expects to grow the bottom line faster than the top line without making investment cuts. This shows two things. First, the company has significant pricing power. And second, it's able to control operational costs.

This said, the guidance cut was not insignificant (emphasis added):

For operational revenue growth, we are lowering our growth to 7% to 8%, previously 9.5% to 10.5%. We are also lowering our operational growth expectations for adjusted net income to a range of 9% to 11%, previously 11% to 13%. Source: Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

The guidance cut was caused by the same two things that weighed on Q3 results: supply and veterinary workforce challenges, being skewed towards the supply issue. Note that FX doesn't impact operational growth, but it does impact the absolute number given by the company (emphasis added):

If you look at the guidance change here of about $200 million reduction in guidance, I would say, FX and supply account for more than 75% of that, with supply being by far the largest majority of that. Source: Source: Wetteny Joseph (Zoetis CFO) during Q3 2022 earnings call.

This means that the components of the guidance cut are as follows:

Supply and FX: 75%

Veterinary workforce challenges: 25%

According to management, supply will most likely be resolved by the end of this year, so it shouldn't weigh on next year's results. FX is a bit tougher to time, but it looks likely that it will eventually become a tailwind rather than a headwind.

Conclusion

We hope this article helped you understand Zoetis' earnings and put some context around the numbers. The numbers sometimes portray one thing, but there's much more under the surface that we need to know to interpret the results. We believe Zoetis is a great company that has to work through some supply issues but will do just fine over the long term.

In the meantime, keep growing!