After having analyzed easyJet's year-end trading update, we were already positive on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF). Yesterday, the low-cost operator release its quarterly numbers and the company is finally back at the pre-COVID-19 level, confirming our long-standing investment thesis. This is not coming as a surprise, indeed, in October, the low-cost Irish company transported 15.7 million passengers, a record for the month signing a plus 38% compared to last year's period and a plus 14% compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels. While the load factor for the month increased to 94% from 84%.
Almost everyone is fearing inflation and recession; however, this is not Ryanair's case which has raised its passenger target for the current year for the first time since the COVID crisis and plans to close the financial year with a profit of over €1 billion. In this perspective, number one Michael O'Leary, on the occasion of the publication of the half-year results, emphasized that industry impacts were exaggerated by predicting that travel will continue to happen, with passengers seeking cheaper fares, such as Ryanair.
Going to the financial highlights, the company delivered a very good set of numbers.
More in detail:
The company raised the guidance and these numbers are forecasted to rise again. Indeed, CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters that bookings for winter/Christmas holidays are already above pre-pandemic levels. With the latest indication, in line with our previous expectation (€1 billion in net profit), we decide to leave unchanged our target price at €19 per share.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)