Recession May Be A Red Herring For A Market Fueled By A Supercycle

Nov. 08, 2022 11:12 AM ETJO, DBC, GSG, DJP, GSP, GSC, GCC, BCM, BCI, BCD, COM, USCI, FTGC, COMT, PDBC, UCIB, FAAR, COMB, SDCI, CMDY, DJCB, JJS, CCRV, DBB, JJM, JJMTF, BCIM, COPX, JJC, JJCTF, CPER, DBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF1 Comment
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.69K Followers

Summary

  • While broad commodities have outperformed most major asset classes year-to-date,1 the pressure of rising interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar and fears of several large economies tipping into recession have led to a pullback since the summer of 2022.
  • Since we published our Market Outlook, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partner countries (OPEC+) has announced a large cut to oil production from November 2022, amounting to two million barrels per day.
  • An energy transition and a revitalized global infrastructure spend are likely to drive the demand for commodities significantly higher over the coming years.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Nitesh Shah

While broad commodities have outperformed most major asset classes year-to-date,1 the pressure of rising interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar and fears of several large economies tipping into recession have led to a pullback since the summer of 2022. We believe that the current negative business cycle pressures on commodities are likely to be temporary and give way to the larger forces pushing the demand for commodities higher and constraining the supply of those commodities.

Historically, commodities have been a cyclical asset class, generally declining when the business cycle turns negative. But even history illustrates that commodity prices can continue to rise long after a business cycle has turned if fundamentals are supportive. Oil price shocks in the 1970s and 1980s are a case in point. Admittedly, they are unusual cycles, but today, we are likely to be living in another energy price shock.

Energy Price Shocks Continue

Since we published our Market Outlook, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partner countries (OPEC+) has announced a large cut to oil production from November 2022, amounting to two million barrels per day. As we expected in our Outlook, OPEC+ reacted to the price weakness in oil after the summer and sought to raise the price of Brent oil to more than $90/barrel (prices had fallen to $84/barrel on September 26, 2022, just over a week before the OPEC decision). It has been successful in keeping prices above $90/barrel since that decision but has laid the groundwork for further cuts by painting a pessimistic picture on demand forecasts (giving the group an excuse to intervene in the market again).

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine shows no sign of improving, and natural gas supplies into Europe from Russia have fallen to a trickle. The European Union has taken various measures to try to soften the shock. However, we view several of the proposals with skepticism. For example, introducing price caps on natural gas imports could simply divert natural gas to other countries and worsen the energy shortage for the EU. Interfering with price benchmarks, such as the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), could send incorrect pricing signals and lead to overconsumption of energy, resulting in additional shortages.2

Supply Shortages of Commodities Extend Beyond Energy

A combination of rising energy prices and interest rates has driven many metal smelters to shutter production. High fertilizer prices (petrochemical product) are also constraining crop yields.

Looking across the commodity spectrum, all commodities have lower-than-normal levels of inventory

current inventory relative to 5-yr history

Base Metal Supply Is Especially Low

Looking at the table above, the inventory of base metals is considerably lower than their respective five-year averages, yet base metals have seen the largest price declines of all the commodity sub-sectors. The markets are pricing in demand weakness from an economic deceleration. However, demand has not weakened yet. On the other hand, supply is declining fast.

Let’s take the example of copper. The International Copper Study Group (ICSG)’s first forecast for 2022 copper balances (demand less supply), cast in October 2021, was for a sizeable surplus of 328,000 tons. Its latest forecast (cast on October 19, 2022) is for a deficit of 328,000 tons in 2022. Judging by historical revisions, their 2023 forecast of a surplus is likely to be revised down. Their initial forecasts tended to assume no production disruptions. Yet, as we have observed this year, production disruptions can be very large.

Copper Forecasts Revised to a Supply Deficit Again in 2022

copper forecast

China’s Economic Deceleration Is Countered by Policy Support

China’s “zero-COVID” polices have slowed economic growth and thus, its demand for commodities. Despite a lot of speculation that China will ease on zero-COVID policies at the beginning of November 2022, on November 5th 2022, a spokesperson from the National Health Commission’s disease prevention and control bureau said China will stay the course on coronavirus restrictions. That matters because China is the largest commodity consumer in the world.

However, its central bank has been loosening policy and President Xi has called for an ‘all-out effort’ to increase infrastructure spending (and given local government's free rein to raise debts financing to fund these projects). At China's 20th Communist Party Congress which completed last month, Xi Jinping clinched his third five-year term in charge of the nation. His speech pointed to national security taking a greater role in policy priority than the economy.

Commodity Supercycle

An energy transition and a revitalized global infrastructure spend are likely to drive the demand for commodities significantly higher over the coming years. However, today we are living in the down-phase of a business cycle. Even though many commodity markets are visibly tight, commodities are not sufficiently pricing in the tightness. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Bill are both strong tailwinds for commodity demand. In Europe, the sharp focus on weaning off Russian energy dependency is adding new urgency to the energy transition, and we expect to see accelerated energy infrastructure plans take place.

Conclusion

As a headline, economies going into recession doesn’t inspire huge confidence in a commodity rebound. However, history does suggest that an economic slowdown combined with high inflation has been associated with positive commodity and gold performance. The energy price shock has set off a vicious circle of supply contraction from metals, fertilizers and other energy-intensive commodities. The energy transition- and infrastructure-led supercycle remains in play even if short-term business cycle phenomena dictate headlines today. As we emerge from this phase of the business cycle, we may find commodity markets extraordinarily tight.

Nitesh Shah is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management Inc.’s parent company, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

1 Year-to-date (12/31/21 to 10/21/22) performance of Bloomberg Commodity Index, 13.75%; S&P 500, -22.10%; Bloomberg Global Agg Sovereign, -27.99%; FTSE EPRA NAREIT, -31.04%. Source: Bloomberg data in total return terms. For definitions of indices please visit the glossary.2Commission makes additional proposals to fight high energy prices and ensure security of supply,” 10/18/22.

Nitesh Shah, Director of Research, WisdomTree Europe

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.69K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.