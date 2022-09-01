Justin Sullivan

Last week, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) released its earnings and the immediate market reaction in the after-market hours was brutal. The stock was down about 18%. But the next day, the stock was down less than 5%. In this article, I'll analyze the earnings, what was good and bad about them and if Roku is a buy now.

The Good

Let's start with the good elements.

Revenue came in at $761 million, up 12% year-over-year and 8.9% higher than the $699 million consensus. That result was also $61 million or 8.7% better than management's $700 million guidance for the quarter.

'Platform' is by far Roku's most important source of revenue. It consists of ads and what the company calls M&E or media and entertainment. Roku can put streamers on its home screen, provide them with a custom button or push certain shows or programs by including them through Roku Recommends, its show which recommends shows from Roku Channels. On top of that, if people subscribe to the streaming service through Roku's ads, Roku gets a fee.

Revenue of Platform came in at $670 million, 9% better than the $615 million consensus. That's up 15% year-over-year, which is not bad in such an environment.

Platform represented 88% of Roku's revenue. This is something many investors still don't really get. They still see Roku as just a hardware play. Someone commented on one of my previous articles that Roku would go broke because nobody would need a dongle in the future. Well, the latter part is probably true, but the sticks and dongles are a loss leader for Roku to get into other TVs. Many other TVs, like Hisense, TLC, JVC, Sanyo, onn (Walmart's house brand), Philips and others have Roku's operating system built in, which allows Roku as well to monetize these users. That's why 'Platform' is 88% of Roku's revenue.

'Hardware', dongles, sticks, soundbars etc., only represents 12% of Roku's revenue. There too, there was a beat in Q3, $91 million versus the consensus of $85 million. Still, hardware revenue was down another 7% versus last year.

This has three main reasons. First, there was a pull-forward because of the pandemic, of course. There's also high inflation and high energy prices, which makes people postpone discretionary spending. The third reason is that more and more TVs have an internal operating system, and the majority are either Google's (Google TVs and Fire TVs) or Roku's. That means that fewer dongles and sticks will be sold.

Q3 gross profit came in at $357 million, a 9.8% beat versus the consensus of $325 million and gross margins were 3.7% higher than expected.

And more good numbers. Active accounts grew by 16% compared to the same quarter last year. Very good and a 2.2% beat on the estimates. There are 65.4 million active accounts now.

Streaming hours were up 21% year-over-year, which is also very strong and beating the consensus by 2.2%. The streaming hours on Roku's own channel, The Roku Channel, grew by a whopping 90% versus Q3 2021.

ARPU or average revenue per user was up 10% to $44.25 on a trailing twelve month basis.

Historical Overview Of The Data

Let me give you an overview that I have made of the most important metrics through time.

Roku quarterly revenue growth %

Made by the author

Made by the author

Roku has been a public company for five years now and the revenue growth has been very impressive, up 616.5% in total, especially compared to the stock price, which is only up 108.9% now and that will probably only be about 100% tomorrow. Roku had its IPO priced at $14 but it jumped to $23 on the first day of trading. This graph takes that closing price.

Data by YCharts

This is the number and growth of active accounts over the same period.

Made by the author

As you can see, it went from 16.7 million to 65.4 million in five years. That's almost quadrupling. This is a chart of the same data.

Made by the author

This is what revenue consists of: Platform and Hardware (Player).

Made by the author

This is an overview of the hours watched:

Made by the author

This is the above information in a chart.

Made by the author

The ARPU growth numbers.

Made by the author

And in a chart:

Made by the author

Of course revenue growth slowed down considerably, and other growth numbers didn't grow as fast as they did in the past, but overall, these results are still very good.

The bad

There were of course not just good things, otherwise, the stock would not have been down so much. I have highlighted a few.

Roku's Q3 shareholder letter highlights by the author

Platform's gross margins have decreased from 65% to 55.8%, down 9.2% year-over-year. This is what CFO Steve Louden had to say about that on the conference call:

Q3 Platform growth margin of 56% was stable sequentially, but down nine points year-over-year. This reflects weakness in the ad scatter market and a greater mix of video advertising in Q3 2022 compared to a year ago period. Q3 2021 was also a tough comp due to the launch of new streaming services, which drove significant growth of higher-margin M&E and content distribution.

Just a fast recap, M&E stands for Media & Entertainment and it's Roku's ad business that tries to convince people to subscribe to one of the channels that are on Roku. Streamers pay Roku per subscription but also for the placement on the home screen, recommendations and a dedicated button on the remote control.

So, in Q3 2021, many new streamers launched on Roku, and that means extra high-margin M&E money for Roku. For ads, the company has to share this revenue, which automatically generates lower margins. On top of fewer launches, accounting expectations had to be adapted, which also negatively impacted margins.

In Q3 2022, we recognized a negative 606 adjustments due to lower SVOD industry expectations. As a reminder, the 606 adjustment in Q2 was driven by our expectations for lower Roku TV and player unit sales due to the macro environment. And both had a similar impact on our Platform gross profit in their respective quarters.

But the main reason was more employees. CFO Steve Louden on the conference call:

But notably, the OpEx year-over-year growth rate is still high but that's largely the result of that hiring increases late last year and early this year. So we're focused on driving the sequential OpEx growth rate down.

As for R&D going up so much, Roku sees it as a way to protect its lead. CEO Anthony Wood:

There's no new competitors coming into the market. It's the market's too far ahead and it's not, it's just different. It's just a different market than social media platforms. I mean, it's a TV business it's hardware, it requires a lot of scale to be in the business at this point because there's so much R&D required and it requires that you be successful in monetization to participate in the business successfully. So and to fund the R&D that goes along with it.

Sales and marketing were up 91% year-over-year, while revenue only grew 12%. That doesn't look great. But here too, there's context. Last year, Roku put off promoting its hardware, as there were supply-chain problems. The main problem was not selling the sticks and dongles, but manufacturing them. If you are unsure if you will have an item available, it makes no sense to invest extra in promoting it. S&M was also higher because of the international expansion and Roku's launch of original content. Roku launched in Mexico in 2019 and it's now already in close competition with Samsung for being the leader. Roku also launched Roku-branded TVs in Germany in September 2022 and in Australia last Thursday. Internationally, it's still very early.

Upfront And The Scatter Market

The reason why Roku's revenue grew by only 15%, is the weak scatter market. That's everything that's not upfront. Upfront means that advertisers buy a certain amount of ad slots beforehand, usually for the next year. They have some flexibility regarding how they want to spend that money over the next 12 months, it doesn't have to be evenly distributed.

But they can also buy for more short-term goals. That's the scatter market. Roku sees many very prudent advertisers now in that scatter market, while upfronts still are strong. I have explained the scatter market and why it's the reason for the divergence in CTV between Roku and The Trade Desk (TTD) in this article.

The scatter market was already down 38% YoY in Q3 and more weakness is expected in Q4. This means a double whammy for Roku. It can only recognize upfront revenue when advertisers use their budget, but there is a lot of flexibility over a 12-month period. With the current pessimism, advertisers often postpone their campaigns. With the scatter market in shatters as well, and down 38% YoY, that 15% revenue growth of Platform can be considered as good, strangely enough.

The Ugly

Then we get to the ugly part. Probably because of the scatter market that is expected to go down even more in Q4, Roku's guidance was really bad. Management guided for $800 million in revenue, 11.2% lower than the consensus. It's still up 14% year-over-year though, and Roku has shown again this quarter that it's a very conservative guidance issuer.

Don't forget that it beat its own guidance by almost 9% in this quarter. We can only hope that management continues to execute so much above expectations. On the conference call, both Anthony Wood and CFO Steve Louden repeated several times that they actually don't have a clear view of the scatter market. I think it's no coincidence that it's a round number, $800 million, just like they used $700 million the last quarter. It says that they don't know, but as Roku has proved now that it guided very conservatively for this quarter, I'm quite confident that this again will be a lowball guidance.

For gross profits, the miss is even bigger, with 18.2%. Gross margins are 3.48% lower than expected. But the worst, in my opinion, is the adjusted EBITDA projection of -$135 million in Q4, versus the expectations of -$45 million. But again, there's a context.

If we look at EBITDA, it was negative for the whole period before the COVID lockdowns too, then suddenly went up fast to $300 million and now the company guides for an EBITDA loss of $135 million. If you look at the chart, you can see that too is not the first time.

Data by YCharts

It's now the second quarter EBITDA is negative and it's only going more and more into the red.

You should not worry that Roku will need extra cash any time soon, though. It has more than $2 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Data by YCharts

Roku has less than sixty million in debt, so the financial situation is not worrying at all. Despite this very comfortable cash cushion, Roku will not lay back and do nothing. Anthony Wood on the conference call:

Although these factors are temporary and the ad market is expected to bounce back, we'll continue to take steps to reduce our OpEx growth. In addition, we are sharpening our spending focus on the projects that will drive the most growth and enhance our leadership position.

The CFO Leaving: No Red Flag

Roku also announced today that CFO Steve Louden is leaving the company. A CFO leaving can sometimes spell trouble, but not in this case. Anthony Wood explained the context on the conference call.

Finally, we announced earlier today that after nearly eight years with Roku, Steve Louden, will leave in 2023 after helping us recruit and transition his role to a successor. You may recall that Steve previously decided to leave Roku three years ago when he relocated to Seattle. With the onset of the pandemic, he decided to stay. I'm grateful for his leadership and for building a world-class team, which he will continue to lead until his departure. And we all wish him well. Thank you, Steve.

Louden has been based in Seattle for almost three years now and going back and forth is just taking too much out of him.

More details, Netflix and Disney

Growing ad revenue by 15% is strong in a context where overall ad spending is down and the scatter market is down 38%. September was the fourth consecutive month with declining ad spend, down 5% year-over-year. That means Roku is beating its industry by 20%. Granted, digital ads still grew 5%, while linear TV spending was down 23%. This shows the long-term tailwind for Roku. As Anthony Wood phrases it:

If you think about when new computing platforms emerge, like happened with PCs, you get a lot of initial contenders or legacy businesses. And then they consolidate down to a handful of – small handful of winners. And we saw that with Windows and Mac on PCs. And then on phones, it was iOS and Android. And on TVs, Roku is the number one streaming TV OS platform.

But a big part of its revenue comes from the scatter market, ad space that is not sold upfront. These are the costs advertisers choose to spend because they have other priorities. Anthony Wood said that he expects that upfront will continue to be strong. That's also good news for The Trade Desk, which reports on Wednesday before the market opens.

This is what leaving CFO Steve Louden said:

We believe that macro uncertainties and inflationary pressures will continue to negatively impact consumer discretionary spend and these pressures will further weigh on advertising budgets, particularly the ad scatter market. We expect these conditions to be temporary, but it is difficult to predict when they will stabilize or rebound.

This pretty well summarizes what I think. Roku was a beneficiary of the pandemic and a victim of the macroeconomic troubles we are in now. But I was impressed with the growth in streaming hours and active accounts. That means that if Roku can continue walking that path, it sets itself up for success when the economy starts recovering.

And Anthony Wood knows this:

We're being very disciplined about where we spend our money but continuing to focus on strong account growth, strong engagement growth, positioning us well for when the market turns around. I think it would be a mistake – although we're being very disciplined and we're definitely looking at OpEx very carefully. We don't want to pull back so much that we start impacting the key pillars that we're building out with our goal of becoming a very large and profitable company.

I remain confident that over the long term, Roku will be one of the very few leaders in the operating system of CTV, which is still very early, especially if you look internationally and if you think of monetization of content. Roku is testing CTV shopping, for example. You can directly click on an ad and buy, which is completely new for TV.

Roku recently launched Smart Home devices. Wood said CTV is the most common smart device in their home and it can be used to control all the rest. The hardware is not made by Roku and the investment is very small, but there can potentially be a big upside.

Roku

(Source)

Wood said that most of the smart devices today are too complicated, and that plays into Roku's strength.

Making complicated things simple is something that Roku really excels at.

Roku's Q3 Shareholder Letter

Returning to the core business, Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) are launching their AVOD services or advertisement-based video on demand in the current quarter. Netflix tonight (November 3), and Disney on December 8. This will definitely be a tailwind for Roku, as both will want engagement and Roku is specialized in bringing people to subscribe to these services. Ad-supported Netflix will be $6.99 per month. Both need eyeballs to get as much money as possible for the ads, so they will invest a lot of money.

That doesn't mean you should expect a fantastic Q4 already. Anthony Wood warned:

I think traditionally, Q4 is a very – the holiday season is typically the strongest period for a lot of companies, including Roku. But companies are pulling back their ad budgets because they're uncertain if there will be a recession or not. And so a lot of Q4 ad campaigns are being canceled. And so that's why – so I think this holiday season, given the unique set of environments and characteristics, is probably going to be different than the typical holiday season.

But at the same time, if you look at the long-term trend, he's optimistic and he thinks this crisis can shift ad budgets to CTV even faster:

And traditionally, in similar situations in the past, you’ve seen situations like we’re seeing now accelerate the transition. So my expectation is this will accelerate the transition of dollars from traditional TV to connected TV.

So, Is Roku's Stock A Buy After Earnings?

Roku now trades at around a market cap of $6.7 billion, while its total assets are worth $4.4 billion. Ok, you should probably subtract a few things, goodwill, for example. But still, this starts to look really cheap.

Roku's Q3 Shareholder Letter

It means that Roku only trades at a bit more than two times its current assets and 1.5 times the total of its assets. Of course, Roku is losing money right now -- about $150 million in this quarter. That makes it much more speculative, but at the same time, Roku could survive 20 quarters or five years like this with its current assets. So, it won't go bankrupt any time soon.

If the ad market picks up again when the economy starts recovering, Roku would be one of the first to benefit. But until then, the main question investors should ask themselves is how much of the undeniable downturn is already priced in? This is where we can differ in meaning, but if you look at the current assets of Roku versus its valuation, I think most risks are already priced in. But, just like people who disagree, I can't prove that. That's what investing is about: weighing probabilities.

I think Roku is a cautious buy for long-term investors, based on the fundamental strengths, like active accounts and hours streamed, which were better than expected in this quarter. But I would not be surprised if you would have to wait for a year or more before we are out of the economic mess we are in now. That means that Roku's stock price could remain low or even go lower. Once the Fed starts softening its rate hikes and quantitative tightening, Roku could be one of the beneficiaries. But as usual, the stock will bottom much earlier. Has that happened already? I dare not say that.

Conclusion

All in all, this was a pretty good quarter if you look at the non-financial metrics like streaming hours and accounts. I also had the feeling that management was a bit more confident than in the last quarter. I think guidance will prove to be very conservative but there will still be a lot of pressure in Q4, that's for sure.

For me, the long-term thesis is still intact. Roku is a strong but cyclical company and has the potential to be one of the few leaders in CTV's operating system for decades to come.

Because of the tough times we live in, it's hard to know what the next few quarters will bring. As Roku is already a 1.9% position in my portfolio, I won't add that much, but I could sprinkle some shares into my bi-weekly additions now and then. The valuation looks really attractive and if Roku can accelerate its growth together with the overall economy when it reverses its course, and I think it can, it could go up very fast. But if or when will that be? Nobody knows that for sure.

In the meantime, keep growing!