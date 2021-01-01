Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Grey Ghost Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

We are recommending a Buy rating on the shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), with a price target of $75 per share, approximately equal to projected year-end 2023 book value and roughly 8.5 times forecast adjusted 2023 earnings per share. The company delivered strong third-quarter results and struck an upbeat tone on their earnings call. They've de-levered the business substantially and have reached their target leverage ratio post-GECAS acquisition ahead of schedule, leaving them in a position to start to buy back stock in the near future. Third quarter asset sale margins above 20% were well above their normal run-rate in recent years in the high single digits, although we only assume a 7% sale margin to arrive at 2023 projected earnings.

Company and industry overview

Commercial aircraft leasing has been on a growth trajectory for decades. From its beginning roughly 40 years ago, the volume of aircraft owned by the aircraft leasing community has grown from 1% of the in-service fleet to approximately 50% today. There are dozens of lessors globally with different strategies that focus on certain types or ages of equipment and ownership by public equity investors, banks, insurance companies, and private equity and hedge funds. However, the undisputed market leader in this business is AerCap Holdings.

AerCap is the world leader in commercial aircraft leasing, with a fleet of over 1,700 owned and managed commercial aircraft on lease to airlines worldwide along with 460 orders of commercial aircraft. It is, by all accounts, the biggest player in the space, with a portfolio value that greatly exceeds any of its competitors in the space:

Rank Company Aircraft Market value of managed fleet 1 AerCap (+ GECAS) 1,797 $47,876 2 SMBC Aviation (+ Goshawk) 490 $24,901 3 BBAM 444 $18,528 4 Avolon 524 $18,291 5 Air Lease Corporation 355 $18,176 6 BOC Aviation 377 $15,966 7 ICBC Leasing 403 $13,738 8 Aviation Capital Group 295 $9,519 9 BoComm Leasing 220 $8,829 10 DAE Capital 282 $8,622 11-50 Next 40 lessors 4,575 $108,750 Click to enlarge

The above league table excludes AerCap's dominant position in the commercial aircraft engine and helicopter leasing markets with over 900 engines and 300 helicopters in its portfolio. Their core business, however, has been and will continue to be the leasing of commercial aircraft.

AerCap shares are down around 25% from the highs reached in late 2021 as equity markets have softened; however, this decline does not reflect multiple material positive changes that should be supportive of higher prices in the future.

AerCap financials and projections

AerCap raised its guidance for the full-year 2022 to a range of $8.00 - $8.50 of adjusted earnings per share, which adds back the non-cash lease premium and maintenance rights amortization items related to the acquisition of GECAS.

2022E 2023F 2024F 2025F GAAP EPS $6.50 - $7.00 $6.00 - $6.50 $6.50 - $7.00 $6.50 - $7.00 Adjusted EPS $8.00 - $8.50 $8.50 - $9.00 $9.25 - $9.75 $9.50 - $10.00 Book Value per Share $66 - $67 $73 - $74 $82 - $83 $90 - $91 Click to enlarge

This implies that shares are currently trading at approximately 70% of 2023 book value and approximately 6.5-7 times adjusted EPS (9 times GAAP EPS). We believe our forecast of future earnings and book value is on the conservative side for numerous reasons:

Interest cost and lease rentals

Firstly, we assume incremental debt issuance through 2024 taking place at current market rates without a commensurate increase in lease rentals. Indeed, our quarterly lease rentals don't exceed current levels until December 2023 despite significant acquisitions of new aircraft, and even when they do rise, they do so by less than 5% in the aggregate.

Asset sales

We assume that aircraft sales normalize in the $2-2.5 billion per year range going forward, with sales margins in the mid-to-high single digits. AerCap was closing nearly $2 billion in annual sales in the years before the GECAS acquisition, when its portfolio was roughly 40% smaller than it current is. Given how much the book has grown with the GECAS acquisition, it seems reasonable to assume that asset sales could be materially higher, with similar or higher profits than assumed.

Level of share buybacks

Based on excess capital forecast to be generated by the business, it is not a reach to see buybacks materially exceed expectations. Reading between the lines, comments by management seem to suggest that absent a dramatic change in performance of the business, an announcement of renewed share repurchases is likely coming in the first quarter, if not sooner. The potential to use proceeds from lease rentals and sales of aircraft at a premium to book value to buy back shares at a meaningful discount to book value adds significant value and was a hallmark of AerCap's strategy following the acquisition of ILFC from AIG. Although AerCap has not used dividends as a way to distribute cash to shareholders, perhaps this could be considered as well in addition to buybacks.

Gradual reduction in receivables

AerCap, like all lessors over the past two years, entered into certain lease restructuring, payment deferrals and per-flight-hour arrangements to help customers whose finances were strained by the pandemic's impact on airline revenues. We assume that AerCap will make some inroads in reducing outstanding notes and loans receivable as the market recovers. However, we only expect roughly 30% of these amounts to be collected between now and 2025. Despite the uncertain macro backdrop, signs of recovery in the global aviation market continue to emerge and there is potential that these balances could be eliminated at greater scale than this. It is unlikely to be eliminated fully given AerCap's exposure to at least some airlines that are of lower creditworthiness or that generally have some running past dues balance.

AerCap management highlighted in its earnings release that it has achieved its goal of returning its leverage, in the form of adjusted net debt to equity, to its target of 2.7 times ahead of initial expectations. Going forward, based on our projections, AerCap should be able maintain and even reduce leverage while still repurchasing a tremendous amount of equity.

March 2022 September 2022 December 2023 December 2024 December 2025 Net debt / equity 2.96 to 1 2.69 to 1 2.63 to 1 2.66 to 1 Adjusted net debt / equity 2.94 to 1 2.69 to 1 2.46 to 1 2.40 to 1 2.42 to 1 Click to enlarge

This should bode well for its standing with the rating agencies. Both Moody's and Fitch have a positive outlook on the company and recent results should only reinforce this stance. Further rating upgrades would help AerCap to maintain its low cost of financing, which will further benefit shareholders. The above figures assume share repurchases of approximately $1 billion per year, beginning next year. The fact that the company can both deleverage while generating tremendous excess cash flow is a testament to the resilience of the business and is a great sign for prospects going forward.

A more detailed walkthrough of my 2023-2025 projections can be found below:

2023 2024 2025 Revenues and other income Total lease revenue $ 6,367,792 $ 6,496,595 $ 6,535,818 Net gain on sale of assets 140,000 198,000 216,000 Other income 204,362 204,362 204,362 Total Revenues and other income 6,712,154 6,898,957 6,956,180 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 2,413,323 2,513,663 2,573,181 Interest expense 1,685,758 1,742,760 1,966,492 Leasing expenses 764,135 779,591 784,298 Selling, general and administrative expenses 451,535 469,873 483,603 Transaction and integration-related expenses - - Total Expenses 5,314,751 5,505,888 5,807,574 Loss on investment at fair value - - - Income (loss) before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method 1,397,403 1,393,069 1,148,607 Income tax (expense) benefit (209,610) (208,960) (172,291) Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 189,000 198,450 208,373 Net income (loss) attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V. $ 1,376,793 $ 1,382,559 $ 1,184,688 Basic earnings per share $ 6.03 $ 6.72 $ 6.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.99 $ 6.67 $ 6.55 Adjusted earnings per share $ 8.65 $ 9.53 $ 9.56 Book Value per Share (diluted) $ 73.64 $ 82.29 $ 91.96 Click to enlarge

The focus on "adjusted" EPS is driven by the fact that two accounting-related adjustments will weigh on AerCap's results for the foreseeable future: (i) lease premium and (ii) maintenance rights asset. The lease premium amount reduces rents received and is a reflection of the premium lease rentals of the acquired GECAS portfolio above current market levels. The maintenance rights asset expense represents the difference between the condition of each GECAS aircraft acquired by AerCap relative to the contractual condition required for that aircraft upon redelivery from the existing operator, and increases leasing expenses for the portfolio. Over time, the impact of these items should reduce, though they are likely to remain a factor for the next several years. The equity method investments are primarily driven by Shannon Engine Support (SES), though the company also has a 16.7% in the AerDragon joint venture as well as five other entities while comprise it's over $700 million in "Associated Companies" on its balance sheet.

GECAS acquisition

AerCap acquired the GECAS business from General Electric (GE) last year. Based on materials provided by the company, the acquisition basis was approximately 30-35% below the "net asset value" of the equity of the GECAS business. AerCap has now completed both of what are by far and away the largest M&A transactions in the aircraft leasing space - the other being its acquisition of ILFC in 2014 - and both of which took place at substantial discounts to NAV. At the same time, nearly all of the other various sector M&As that have taken place over the past decade have occurred at a premium to book value, a reflection of AerCap's disciplined approach and the immense potential that exists to utilize the platform to maximize profitability of these assets.

Beyond the discounted cost, this acquisition shared the trait of providing the seller with a large, minority ownership interest in the combined business. However, there are several key differences that are likely to inure to AerCap's benefit:

AerCap is now a 100% owner of an engine leasing business comprised almost totally of CFM56 and GE engines as well as a 50% shareholder in SES, the largest lessor of CFM engines worldwide. They've significantly increased their presence in the booming air cargo market via GECAS's presence there. They also are now the largest helicopter lessor worldwide. These diversify AerCap's revenue streams, and equity in investments accounted for under the equity method contributed $45 million in the third quarter, primarily due to SES. AerCap may choose to monetize some of these assets in the future, particularly the helicopter business, in an effort to focus on the core commercial aircraft business. SES is important not only for how it further differentiates AerCap from its competitors, but also because CFM is a 50-50 joint venture between GE and Safran Group. AerCap's existing fleet and orderbook, combined with GE's refocused aviation-centric business model, should make GE and AerCap particularly important partners for one another going forward. Unlike ILFC, a business AIG was intent on exiting, GE may well serve as a long-term shareholder in AerCap - at a minimum, they are less likely to be a near-term seller, though some of their shares are already eligible for sale as lockup provisions have expired. The approximately 111 million shares that GE holds provide tremendous incentive alignment between the two firms. Synergies should be significant over time as the businesses are further integrated and the air travel market continues to recover. Management has mentioned $150 million annually and perhaps this can be improved upon as a bit more distance is put between the combined company and the merger. Economies of scale should allow AerCap to materially reduce costs benchmarks relative to pre-merger levels, both in absolute terms and relative to competitors. They are currently relatively in-line or below Air Lease Corporation, DAE Capital and Bank of China Aviation when comparing SG&A to revenues and flight equipment. We will be monitoring SG&A to see when and how (or if) this materializes.

Competitive funding cost

The majority of AerCap's debt is fixed-rate and their average cost of debt was approximately 3.3% at the end of the third quarter. They also have a combination of caps and swaps to hedge their floating-rate debt, and further protection from interest rate rises in the form of some floating-rate leases and the linking of lease rates on new aircraft to interest rate levels that prevail at delivery of those aircraft. Even with some debt issuance required for refinancing and upcoming capex in the next 18-24 months AerCap will likely still have a cost of debt in the 4.5% range. They may also further reduce secured debt, although with it only comprising 15% of total, they have already unencumbered the vast majority of the fleet. As mentioned above, they could also increase asset sales as a way to generate cash rather than lock in higher-cost debt funding.

Risks to investment thesis

Economic recession

Uncertainty in the macroeconomic backdrop is higher than normal given the central bank tightening cycle currently underway. It is hard to imagine a recession posing a greater threat to AerCap's customers, and therefore to AerCap itself, than the two years that the business has just gone through. The company has fortified its balance sheet, has a tremendous amount of unencumbered assets, and an unparalleled reach into the market via its portfolio size and network of industry relationship. They have an unmatched platform that will be at the ready to reposition aircraft as needed in scheduled or unscheduled circumstances.

Inflation and longer-term rise in interest rates

AerCap has prudently locked in very attractive financing via its mix of fixed-rate unsecured bonds and hedges on other facilities. Therefore, the rise in interest rates is likely to be relatively less consequential, and perhaps accretive over time, as AerCap's new purchases will be indexed to interest rate levels, while its existing financings are not. Eventually they'll have to raise more debt, but they may be able to use more caps as a way to potentially arbitrage future interest rate declines. Inflation is likely to benefit hard assets like aircraft

Another confiscation / requisition event

Perhaps a remote risk, but an important one in light of the recent Russian seizure of billions worth of commercial aircraft from western lessors, including over $3 billion from AerCap. To that end, it might be prudent for AerCap to reduce its exposure to the Chinese market, at least modestly, as China is its largest single country exposure. The geopolitical situation should be monitored closely, and AerCap is likely to find receptive domestic buyers of equipment leased to Chinese airlines. They could also look to their AerDragon joint venture as a place to offload some of this risk while still holding a minority stake and maintaining the airline relationship.

Other considerations

No value has been attributed to the $3.5 billion claim related to aircraft and engines lost as a result of Russia-Ukraine conflict. While it is difficult to predict the timing and amount of receipts, if any, as well as potential expenses incurred in the recovery process, even a partial recovery would be material for shares. The same would apply should they recover any additional physical aircraft or engines, though the likelihood of that seems remote.

Conclusion

This is a relatively cheap market-leading business with significant tailwinds, both based on recent activity as well as the ongoing recovery in the air travel market. The aircraft manufacturers have produced something like 2,000 fewer aircraft than anticipated given the impact of COVID and supply chain issues, and AerCap seems uniquely positioned to capitalize on this supply-demand dynamic as well as the potential secular increase in leasing as a share of the global aircraft fleet. They have a unique track record of executing on the sort of massive M&A that the GECAS acquisition represents and a management team that has a significant investment in the company. Aengus Kelly, AerCap's CEO, personally owns over 2 million shares, and certain of his restricted shares will only vest upon achieving certain price levels for the stock, which even further enhances his already substantial alignment with shareholders. The long-term prospects for increased value creation in the form of earnings and book value per share are significant, and the stock has already bounced 40% from lows reached a few weeks back. A price target of $75 with a forecast that is skewed towards conservatism seems appropriate for shares, with potential upside to be achieved if lease collections, asset sales, funding costs, expenses and/or receivables collections outperform our forecast.