Bear markets are painful in the short term but glorious for long-term investors.
While the S&P has only hit a peak decline of 28% so far in this bear market, plenty of world-beater blue chips are down a lot more, including 40% to 60% YTD declines.
Whenever the S&P has fallen 25%, it's been a wonderful chance for long-term investors to lock in superior long-term returns.
And this isn't cherry picking from the market bottom, but merely buying the first time the S&P hits -25%. Usually stocks bottom about 10% to 15% lower, several months later, but the average one year gain is still a Buffett-like 22%.
In other words, market hell is always followed by market heaven as long as your time horizon is 3+ years.
Do you know the best thing about bear markets? They don't just let you buy wonderful companies at fair prices, but wonderful dividend growth stocks at wonderful prices.
In a normal market you can always find some blue chips that can beat the market by a little over the long term.
But in a bear market you can find Buffett-style world-beaters that can crush the market with 20% or even higher long-term returns.
In other words, bear markets like this one, let you retire in safety and splendor with the world's safest dividend blue chips.
Let me show you what I mean.
Hyper-growth dividend stocks are growers, not showers. In exchange for market like yield today, you can compound your very safe and exponentially growing income at a ferocious pace.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs of the DK 500 Master List, to easily find the best dividend aristocrats to buy ahead of the November 8th election.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|Reasonable Buy, Good Buy, Strong Buy, Very Strong Buy, Ultra Value Buy (Never Overpay For Stocks)
|371
|74.20%
|2
|10+ Quality (Blue-Chip Or Better)
|323
|64.60%
|3
|0.5+% yield (dividend blue-chips)
|288
|57.60%
|4
|15+% long-term total return potential
|71
|14.20%
|5
|Add "Long-Term Total Return Potential" Column
|18
|3.60%
|6
|Sort by long-term return potential
|18
|3.60%
|7
|Select the highest total return dividend blue-chips
|8
|1.60%
|8
|Use "Build Your Watchlist" Tool to select your top companies
|8
|1.60%
|Total Time
|2 minutes
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
From 500 of the world's best companies we end up with eight Buffett-style world-beater blue-chips that can deliver 20+% CAGR returns on average, over the long term.
I've linked to articles exploring each company's investment thesis, risk profile, and growth outlook.
Here they are in order of highest to lowest long-term consensus total return potential.
Now compare that to the S&P 500, which is 3% historically undervalued.
Analysts expect the S&P to deliver about 11% annual returns over the next two years, or 26% in total.
But my goal isn't to help you potentially make 60% over two years, but achieve life-changing long-term income and wealth.
Here's how they can do that.
These aren't just hyper-dividend growth blue chips they are 12.8/13 Ultra SWAN quality hyper-dividend growth blue chips, as close to perfect quality hyper-dividend compounders as exist on Wall Street. How can we tell? By comparing their fundamentals to the dividend aristocrats, the bluest of blue chips.
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Blue-Chips
|
Compared To Aristocrats
|Quality
|87%
|96%
|110%
|Safety
|90%
|97%
|108%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|0.5%
|100%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.50%
|1.15%
|77%
|Dependability
|84%
|96%
|114%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|44.8
|16.4
|37%
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|67% Above-Average, Low Risk
|79%, Good, Bordering On Very Good, Low Risk
|118%
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|A- Stable
|NA
|Average Bankruptcy Risk
|3.04%
|3.46%
|114%
|Average Return On Capital
|105%
|280%
|267%
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|83%
|79%
|95%
|13-Year Median ROC
|89%
|220%
|247%
|Forward PE
|19.5
|20.7
|106%
|Discount To Fair Value
|4%
|26%
|650%
|DK Rating
|Reasonable Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|NA
|Yield
|2.6%
|1.7%
|65%
|LT Growth Consensus
|8.4%
|19.4%
|231%
|Total Return Potential
|11.0%
|21.1%
|192%
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.5%
|14.1%
|189%
|Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.2%
|11.9%
|226%
|Conservative Years To Double
|13.7
|6.1
|44%
|Average
|163%
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
These hyper-dividend growth Ultra SWANs (sleep well at night) blue-chips are 63% better than the dividend aristocrats.
Their average risk of a dividend cut in a historically average recession since WWII is 0.5% and their average severe recession risk (Pandemic or Great Recession level downturn) is approximately 1.15%.
Their average dividend growth streak is 16.4 years, which while not up to the Ben Graham standard of excellence, is still statistically significant.
These blue chips have shown strong commitments to annual dividend growth and if world-beaters like Mastercard and Visa don't become dividend aristocrats in the future I'll eat my hat.
Joel Greenblatt considers return on capital or ROC to be his gold standard proxy for quality and management.
The dividend aristocrats have 105% ROC, or 7X higher than the average S&P 500 company.
These hyper-dividend growth blue chips have 280% ROC or almost 3X higher than the dividend aristocrats and 19X higher than the S&P 500.
According to one of the greatest investors in history (40% CAGR total returns for 21 years) these hyper-dividend growth blue chips are 19X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company.
Their ROC is in the 79th industry percentile, indicating a wide moat.
Their 13-year median ROC is 220% indicating not just stable but potentially improving moats.
S&P estimates their average 30-year bankruptcy risk (the best proxy for Buffett's fundamental risk) at 3.46%, an average A-stable credit rating.
S&P's average long-term risk management global percentile score is 79%.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Blue-Chips
|79
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk, Bordering On Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk Bordering On Very Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Their risk-management consensus is in the top 30% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue chips as
OK, so now that you know why these hyper-dividend growth blue chips are great long-term bear market blue-chip bargain buys let's take a look at why you might want to buy them today.
For context:
Remember that according to Joel Greenblatt's favorite quality metric, ROC, these blue-chips are 19X higher quality than the S&P 500 and 3X higher quality than the dividend aristocrats.
They are also growing more than 2X as fast.
Their average PE is 20.7X, a 26% historical discount.
That's a PEG ratio of 1.07, hyper-growth Ultra SWAN quality at a reasonable price.
Analysts expect these hyper-dividend growth blue chips to deliver market smashing 36% total returns in just the next 12 months. Their fundamentally justified 12 month total return potential is 41%.
But my goal isn't to help you potentially earn 36% or 41% in 12 months, or 60% in two years. I want to potentially help you earn Buffett-like 21% annual returns for decades to come.
These hyper-dividend growth Ultra SWANs don't yield much, 1.7%, basically matching the S&P 500 (but 2.5X more than the Nasdaq). But they're growing at 19.4% and thus offer 21.1% CAGR long-term return potential.
How impressive is 21% long-term return potential?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Ultra SWANs
|1.7%
|19.4%
|21.1%
|14.8%
|12.4%
|5.8
|3.23
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.0
|1.88
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.5%
|12.1%
|8.4%
|6.1%
|11.8
|1.81
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, YCharts)
The Nasdaq is the best dividend growth ETF in history with 18% historical dividend growth and around 13% long-term total returns. That's similar to what analysts expect in the future.
But these hyper-dividend growth Ultra SWANs are expected to nearly double the long-term returns of the Nasdaq and do even better compared to the S&P, dividend aristocrats, and SCHD, the gold standard of high-yield blue-chip ETFs.
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|18.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Ultra SWANs Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted 8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Ultra SWANs Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,468.65
|$1,526.66
|$2,363.38
|$894.73
|10
|$2,156.93
|$2,330.70
|$5,585.57
|$3,428.64
|15
|$3,167.77
|$3,558.19
|$13,200.83
|$10,033.07
|20
|$4,652.33
|$5,432.16
|$31,198.60
|$26,546.27
|25
|$6,832.64
|$8,293.08
|$73,734.19
|$66,901.55
|30
|$10,034.74
|$12,660.73
|$174,262.00
|$164,227.26
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Ignoring valuation entirely, if these hyper-dividend growth Ultra SWANs grow as expected for just the next decade that's almost 6X inflation-adjusted returns.
If they can grow as expected for 20 years, that's a 31X real return (45X not adjusted for inflation).
Over the long-term hyper-dividend growth like this can produce life-changing returns that young people only associate with crypto.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Ultra SWANs Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Ultra SWANs Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.55
|1.61
|10
|2.40
|2.59
|15
|3.71
|4.17
|20
|5.74
|6.71
|25
|8.89
|10.79
|30
|13.76
|17.37
Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over a decade you could potentially nearly 3X the S&P, and that's ignoring the superior valuations these blue chips offer.
OK, this all sounds amazing but what evidence is there that these hyper-dividend growth blue-chips can actually deliver Buffett-like 20% annual returns as well as the kind of rich retirement income long-term investors crave?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Remember, "past performance is no guarantee of future results."
But studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion over time.
Twenty-five years is a time frame in which 93% of total returns are due to fundamentals, not luck.
Over the last quarter century these hyper-dividend growth blue-chips have delivered Buffett-like 20% annual returns, and 2X better negative-volatility-adjusted returns than the S&P 500 (Sortino ratio).
Their average rolling one year return was 23.6% and the average 10 and 15 year return was 17% CAGR.
They delivered 50X inflation-adjusted returns even after a major growth stock crash (the reason they are 26% undervalued today).
And here's why income investors should love these hyper-dividend growth blue chips.
The total portfolio income might be somewhat volatile due to the annual rebalancings, but just take a look at that income growth!
|Metric
|S&P 500
|8 Hyper-Dividend Growth Ultra SWANs
|Total Dividends
|$1,157
|$8,777
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends
|$628.80
|$4,770.11
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|8.0%
|27.8%
|Total Income/Initial Investment %
|1.16
|8.78
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment %
|0.63
|4.77
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P
|NA
|7.59
|Starting Yield
|1.6%
|0.5%
|Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost)
|10.1%
|178.7%
|2022 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost)
|5.5%
|97.1%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
These hyper-dividend growth Ultra SWANs have grown their income by 28% annually for a quarter century, starting at a 0.5% yield and now achieving a 97% inflation-adjusted yield on cost.
They've paid 9X your initial investment in dividends, almost 5X in inflation-adjusted dividends and delivered 8X more income than the S&P 500.
$1 invested into these blue-chips in 1998 (at less than 1/3rd the very safe yield) is now paying almost $1 in annual inflation-adjusted income.
These eight hyper-dividend growth blue-chips are amazing, but even if you have decades left until retirement, buying only eight companies isn't right for most people.
Their volatility can be far too extreme for many investors to handle.
Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps
If you become a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons then you won't benefit from the incredible hyper-dividend growth compounding these Ultra SWANs offer.
While they are down 4% less than the Nasdaq in 2022's bear market, they have experienced six bear markets and one crash over the last 25 years.
And of course, while 1.7% yield is as good as the S&P 500's, for many income investors, including retirees, it's not close to enough.
But look what happens if we turn this into a ZEUS portfolio.
Here's how we do that.
What kind of portfolio is this?
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS Hyper-Dividend Growth
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|2.25%
|4.0%
|1.78
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|9.3%
|1.82
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|7.4%
|13.3%
|1.81
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.1%
|9.3%
|1.81
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.9%
|7.0%
|2.45
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|25.0
|10.2
|2.45
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
It's a balanced portfolio just like a 60/40. Except with almost 2X higher safe yield and almost 2X the consensus long-term return potential resulting in 2.5X higher safe withdrawal rates.
In fact, 13.3% CAGR is higher long-term return potential than the S&P, dividend aristocrats, SCHD, and even the Nasdaq.
Fourteen years of 11.2% CAGR returns that's 2.5X more than a 60/40 but with less annual volatility than a 60/40 and with a peak decline of just 25% during the Great Recession.
A 10% peak decline during the Pandemic crash, 50% less than the S&P 500 and 25% less than a 60/40.
An 18% peak decline in the 2022 stagflation bear market compared to:
In the 2022 stagflation bear market we've seen three monthly crashes of 8+%.
ZEUS's largest monthly decline is 5.6%, and it fell 5.3% in September when the hyper-dividend growth blue chips fell 10% and the S&P 9.2% and a 60/40 7.5%.
On Dec. 24, 2018 the S&P hit -21% intraday including a 17% plunge in the final three weeks. During December it fell 9% while ZEUS fell just 3%.
During the 2011 bear market the S&P hit an intraday low of -22%, including a 7% decline in September.
ZEUS fell just 3.2% in this bear market including rising 2.5% in August and September when the market fell 12%.
In the Great Recession when the 60/40 fell just 20% less than the S&P 500 ZEUS fell 50% less.
And in October 2008, when the market fell 17% a 60/40 fell 16%, and the hyper-dividend growth blue-chips fell 15%.
Higher yield, better returns, less volatility, and half the peak declines of the market and about 33% less than a 60/40.
That's the power of a diversified and prudently risk-managed long-term recession optimized portfolio.
That's the power of ZEUS, the king of sleep well at night portfolio.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in these blue chips (I'm not a market timer).
Sleep Well At Night doesn't mean "can't fall hard in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about TSM, LOW, ASML, MA, RJF, INTU, AVGO, and V.
If you're looking for Buffett-like returns from the world's best blue-chips consider these hyper-dividend growth Ultra SWANs.
If you're looking to turbocharge your retirement portfolio so you can sleep well at night in even the most extreme market crashes and enjoy superior quality and dividend growth, consider adding these hyper-dividend growth Ultra SWANs to your balanced portfolio.
If you're looking to profit from some of the best blue-chip buying opportunities on the world's best dividend growth stocks, these eight might be just what you're after.
If you are tired of praying for luck on Wall Street and want to make your own luck, these are the kinds of dividend growth powerhouses you should be buying in this bear market.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, LOW, ASML, MA, AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns TSM, LOW, ASML, MA, and AVGO in our portfolios.
Comments