Michael Vi

Thesis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock dropped more than 10% following the company's Q3 earnings release. But results were arguably not that bad - at least they were mixed, as Palantir beat sales estimates by about $8 million and missed EPS by only 1 cent per share. And even though the near-/mid term outlook is somewhat softer than most market participants had hoped, Palantir's long-term opportunity in cloud data analytics remains intact.

Now trading at close to $7/share, versus $18.5/share at the beginning of the year, I like to consider PLTR's pricing as a dip-buying opportunity.

Seeking Alpha

Palantir's Q3 Results

Palantir beat analyst consensus estimates for Q3 sales, as the company generated total revenues of $478 million versus $470 million expected by analysts. Compared to the same period one year earlier, revenue increased by 22% year-over-year. The healthy topline expansion was driven by scaling the commercial exposure, with commercial sales having increased by 53% and commercial customer count by 124% to 132.

In the Q3 letter to shareholders, Karp said:

We are in the early stages of a significant transformation ... Our company is emerging as a dominant provider of foundational data platforms, generating approximately half a billion dollars in revenue every quarter.

Profitability was slightly disappointing: from July to end of September, Palantir generated a GAAP loss from operations of $62 million, so the company's operating margin is still negative 13%, despite a 10 percentage point improvement versus Q3 2021. Adjusted income from operations, however, which...

excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin

... was positive at $81 million. Cash from operations for the period was $47 million.

Palantir Q3 results

Guidance Softer Than Expected

I believe it is fair to say that markets have expected that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict would accelerate Palantir's revenue growth, as governments step-up their investments in cyber- and data-warfare, and given that Karp commented (emphasis added):

Bad times are incredibly good for Palantir... The general belief I had... just comes from building a software business, and seeing software in action in war where software together with heroism can really slay the giant.

But Palantir's Q4 guidance failed to convince. For the December quarter, Palantir expects to generate total revenues between $503 million and $505 million, which is close to the consensus estimates pre-Q3 earnings. Moreover, Palantir didn't increase guidance for the full year 2022. The company still estimates that sales for the period are expected at or slightly above $1.9 billion - with the negative $6 million currency impact being not material. Adjusted operating income is expected to fall between $384 million and $386 million.

Valuation

Palantir is not valued cheaply - looking at the company's EV/Sales multiple of about x7.5. But an investor should consider the valuation also in relation to the expected business expansion.

Although I slightly lower my outlook, I continue to believe that Palantir's core business could sustain a CAGR of greater than 20% throughout the next 8 years (versus 25% previously), which would mean that Palantir's topline could reach close to $12 billion in 2030. And assuming a 25% profit margin - versus 28% estimated previously - I calculate Palantir's net income for 2030 at $3 billion.

Depending on risk preferences, an investor could anchor on a x20 - x30 price-to-earnings multiple. Personally, I believe a x25 P/E multiple for 2030 could be reasonable, calculating an implied 2030 market capitalization of about $75 billion. (Assuming Palantir's net-debt position does not change.)

An analyst may discount the $75 billion with a reasonable rate, which I anchor on 9%, and find that Palantir should be valued at about $37.6 billion today, or about $18.5/share.

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk updated since I have last covered PLTR stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

Investing in Palantir is a speculation, as there is considerable uncertainty related to projecting a company's fundamentals for multiple years into the future. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding Palantir's value proposition adds to the complexity. That said, there is no guarantee that the company will reach my estimated 2030 sales and profitability targets.

Investors should also consider that much of Palantir's current share price volatility is driven by investor sentiment towards stocks. Accordingly, investors should expect price volatility even though Palantir's business outlook remains unchanged.

Conclusion

Palantir's Q3 results failed to convince market participants, and PLTR stock dropped as much as 12% the trading day following the announcement. But investors should consider that it might be a mistake to trade secular growth businesses such as Palantir based on quarterly reports. Personally, I see no reason to believe that Palantir's long-term opportunity has changed since I last covered the stock - I still argue it could be big tech platform that rivals the current FAANGs. And Karp's bullish view agrees:

We are building the digital infrastructure that makes continued industrial progress in late capitalism possible ... ... The metaverse and other idiosyncratic pursuits of the technocratic elite may be luxury goods. But foundational data platforms are not.­­­

Despite the market's reaction post Q3, I remain positive on Palantir and reiterate my "Buy" recommendation for the stock. However, given higher risk premia for technology stocks and a slightly lower growth expectation for the company through 2030, I lower my target price for Palantir Technologies Inc. to $18.5/share (versus about $22.5/share previously).