High Mortgage Rates And High Inflation

Nov. 08, 2022 4:53 PM ETLMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
e21 profile picture
e21
236 Followers

Summary

  • Mortgage rates have not been this high since before the housing crisis.
  • And while the housing market is slowing, prices are still high.
  • Demand for homes may be softening, but until there is more supply on the market, prices may hold up somewhat.

Worried man checking bills at home

coldsnowstorm

By Allison Schrager

Mortgage rates have not been this high since before the housing crisis. And while the housing market is slowing, prices are still high. One reason why is that inventory is also falling, many people have cheap mortgages and are not looking to sell. The figure below plots the house price index and inventory in New York state. It shows prices keep rising as inventory has been falling since the pandemic. Demand for homes may be softening, but until there is more supply on the market, prices may hold up somewhat.

FRED

FRED

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

e21 profile picture
e21
236 Followers
e21: Economic Policies for the 21st Century is a Washington-based center of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Manhattan Institute dedicated to economic research and innovative public policies for the 21st century. Drawing on the expertise of practitioners, policymakers, and academics, we aim to advance free enterprise, fiscal discipline, economic growth, and the rule of law.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.