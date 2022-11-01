EPAM Systems: Factoring In A Slowdown

Nov. 08, 2022 6:09 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)
Ricardo Fernandez
Ricardo Fernandez
Summary

Summary

  • Ukraine invasion impact mitigated for EPAM Systems, 2022 Adj EPS +39%.
  • EPAM Systems is guiding for +20% revenue growth in 2023.
  • Demand for digital transformation services remains resilient in the macro slowdown.
  • EPAM Systems stock is trading at P/E of 23x YE23 EPS vs 29x average.
  • EPAM Systems still has plenty of upside on conservative estimates.

Medical technology concept. Remote medicine. Electronic medical record.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Results Summary for 3Q22

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) had another very good quarter and has put to rest any fears the market may have had regarding its business model due to the Ukraine invasion. EPAM had a high percentage of IT staff in the Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus that is now far more balanced across markets in Latin America, India, etc. I am updating my estimates to incorporate 3Q22 results and 4Q22 guidance while reducing 2023 margins on macro headwinds. In addition I reduced the fair P/E target multiple to 25x vs 35x on higher for longer risk free / Fed rates. See my previous note for more depth and background on EPAM.

Chart with price performance of EPAM and NASDAQ

EPAM vs NASDAQ performance (Created by Capital IQ)

3Q22 Results showed very good pricing power with revenue per IT head count up 8% despite a still low utilization rate. EPAM staff in Ukraine continue to be impacted by the war while new hires and additional geographic locations need time to scale up. Nonetheless, margins are solid on lower opex and the company beat consensus. Main drivers where the travel and health care segments. EPAM guided for revenue of US$1.2bn in 4Q22 and EPS of US$2.6-2.7.

Table with 3Q22 results comps

EPAM 3Q22 Results (Created by author with data from EPAM and Capital IQ)

In the chart below, one can see the high levels of Revenue and EBITDA growth that EPAM has delivered. Below 10% growth rates are an exception to the norm, with the 5-year average at 29% and 32%, respectively.

Chart with revenue and ebitda YoY growth rates

EPAM Quarterly YoY Growth Rates (Created by author with data from EPAM)

Updated Estimates

On the back of 3Q22 results and management comments on the call, I updated full year 2022 estimates that had assumed a larger Ukraine impact on revenue and costs. At the same time, 2023 forecast have been dialed back on macro headwinds. EPAM mentioned consumer companies beginning to look at technology to reduce cost vs. improve sales. While experience has shown that the software solution, engineering, strategy and innovation providers are in greater demand when companies are faced with disruptions, few enterprises are exempt from some sort of impact of a general global macro slowdown.

Thus, my estimates are below company comments for YE23 with revenue growing 18% and opex pressure hurting margins. I then assume higher growth in YE24 forward.

Table with financial estimate changes

EPAM Estimates Changes (Created by author with data from EPAM)

Valuation

While EPAM has traded at an average forward P/E of 29x since its IPO in 2012, I am using 25x to value the stock. There are not many companies that can consistently grow over 20% with significant free cash flow generation in a very large and growing market. The stock has greatly incorporated a slower growth YE23 in my view.

Table with financial estimates and valuation

Valuation and Financial Summary (Created by Author with data from EPAM)

Consensus

Given the contract nature of the business model, results have a high degree of visibility. My estimates are greatly in line with consensus.

Table with financial estimates

Consensus Estimates vs Author (Created by author with data from EPAM and Capital IQ)

Consensus Peer Comps

Table with financial estimates

Global Consensus Peer Comps (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

EPAM is a high growth structural partner for companies seeking digital transformation, big data, machine learning to innovate, drive demand and become more productive. Valuation looks attractive relative to growth and free cash flow, with a YE23 price target of US$472 +49% upside potential.

This article was written by

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

