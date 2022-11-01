viper-zero

The Chart of the Day belongs to the specialty truck manufacturer Oshkosh Truck (OSK). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/24, the stock gained 6.53%.

OSK Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

8% technical buy signals

Negative 18.90 Weighted Alpha

23.47% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

18 new highs and up 19.27% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.26%

Technical support level at 88.11

Recently traded at 88.74 with 50-day moving average of 79.30

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $5.83 billion

P/E 51.00

Dividend yield 1.66%

Revenue expected to grow 4.00% this year and another 3.20% next year

Earnings estimated to decrease 24.70% this year but increase again by 80.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.03% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 5 buy, 9 hold and 1 sell opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $75.00 to $110.00 with an average of $92.72 for a 4.66% gain

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 755 to 64 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 159 to 10 for the same result

10,370 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Construction Machinery and Heavy Trucks

Ranked Overall

668 out of 4745

Ranked in Sector

109 out of 621

Ranked in Industry

6 out of 41

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Safety B A A Growth B B B Yield D+ C- B- Consistency B- B C+ Click to enlarge

