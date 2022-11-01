Oshkosh Trucking - Trending Higher (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • 8% technical buy signals and trending higher.
  • 18 new highs and up 19.27% in the last month.
  • Analyst's price targets form $75 to $110.

United States Army Oshkosh FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicle) M1085 6x6 armored cab truck with shelter.

viper-zero

The Chart of the Day belongs to the specialty truck manufacturer Oshkosh Truck (OSK). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/24, the stock gained 6.53%.

OSK Oshkosh Trucking

OSK Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 8% technical buy signals
  • Negative 18.90 Weighted Alpha
  • 23.47% loss in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 18 new highs and up 19.27% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 68.26%
  • Technical support level at 88.11
  • Recently traded at 88.74 with 50-day moving average of 79.30

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $5.83 billion
  • P/E 51.00
  • Dividend yield 1.66%
  • Revenue expected to grow 4.00% this year and another 3.20% next year
  • Earnings estimated to decrease 24.70% this year but increase again by 80.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 17.03% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 5 buy, 9 hold and 1 sell opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $75.00 to $110.00 with an average of $92.72 for a 4.66% gain
  • The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 755 to 64 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 159 to 10 for the same result
  • 10,370 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 3.63
Quant Buy 3.79

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C- C+ B-
Growth C+ C B
Profitability C C- B+
Momentum B D+ C-
Revisions B- F D

Quant Ranking

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Construction Machinery and Heavy Trucks

Ranked Overall

668 out of 4745

Ranked in Sector

109 out of 621

Ranked in Industry

6 out of 41

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety B A A
Growth B B B
Yield D+ C- B-
Consistency B- B C+

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

