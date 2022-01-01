miniseries

By Maximiliano Rohm

We believe a growing middle class, hybrid work arrangements and technological advancements likely will keep the travel industry aloft.

In the face of a turbulent global economy, the travel industry continues to enjoy strong demand. In fact, several major airlines, online booking platforms and other important companies across the travel ecosystem appear close to performing at pre-pandemic levels — unimaginable just a few quarters ago. Could the travel sector continue its steady climb, or could a deteriorating macro environment lower the ceiling?

While investors remain understandably cautious, we believe they may be losing sight of the secular shifts transforming the travel industry — and the longer-term investment opportunity supported by these tailwinds.

Demographics have certainly been — and should continue to be — a major driving force. Data from the Brookings Institution suggests that, by 2030, the global middle class will have grown to 5 billion, up from 2.2 billion at the start of the century. While economic cycles or unforeseen global events could temporarily intervene, we believe patient investors should still benefit from an underlying demographic transformation less sensitive to macroeconomic swings.

Meanwhile, technological advances are making travel more affordable and accessible. First, the cost of air travel has fallen by more than half in real dollars since 1980, in great part because the latest jetliners burn nearly half as much fuel as their former counterparts. Second, the ongoing digitization of travel bookings — now close to half of global bookings – gives travelers more options, more transparency and better pricing.

Finally, while too soon to tell, it’s quite possible that the emergence of hybrid work structurally increases demand for travel, as Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, recently observed.

In short, we believe the combination of a growing middle class, evolving working arrangements and technological advancements presents potential opportunity for longer-term investors who can patiently withstand turbulent markets. As COVID-19 reminded us, however, only certain businesses have the potential to emerge stronger from challenging times. For now, we suggest investors remain particularly selective—and keep their seatbelts fastened.

