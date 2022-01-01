Olivier Le Moal

By Anthony Tutrone

Strategic allocation among various alternative assets can potentially protect investors from higher inflation and tightening correlations.

Not long ago, a reasonably balanced investment portfolio might have included a mix of 60% public stocks and 40% bonds. But that familiar 60/40 strategy may no longer be up to the task, thanks to the arrival of stubborn inflation, tighter asset correlations, and more modest estimated future returns.

As an inflation hedge, both private equity (PE) and private credit (PC) can offer welcome protection. The key, as ever, is in the underwriting. For example, one would want to invest in companies that have pricing power and have labor costs that tend to move in tandem with revenues.

Real assets with predictable cash flows and embedded price escalators (think real estate and infrastructure) can help hedge rising prices—as can certain commodities, such as precious metals (crucial to low-carbon technologies) and basic proteins (to smooth disrupted food supply chains). On the credit side, private loans are often issued at floating rates, which helps offset inflation.

Alternatives can also provide diversification while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns. With more companies choosing to remain privately-held longer, potential PE targets significantly outnumber public stocks. That larger universe contains many small, faster-growing businesses to which investors may not have access through public markets.

Another benefit of private investments, in our view, is having operational control over portfolio companies. As deals have become more heavily equitized, creating value through financial engineering has gotten harder. In this new era, we believe focusing on “operational alpha” through strategic expertise and disciplined management may prove a better approach.

Focusing on higher-quality assets helps, too, especially during downturns. For example, of the 40 to 50 co-investments we underwrote in 2021, all had projected organic growth of over 5% over the next five years—and more than half over 10%.

To be clear, we do not believe in timing this market, but rather that seasoned investors should apply a consistent approach, with the understanding that certain PE fund vintages will perform better than others. Based on historical patterns, the best-performing funds tend to launch after public-market downturns (when valuations are lower), while the poorest often start the clock two or three years before a public peak.

For all their potential, alternative assets are also more illiquid than publicly traded stocks and bonds, and we believe investors should strongly consider their liquidity needs while seeking to diversify their portfolios in this challenging environment.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.