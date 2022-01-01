Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Opportunities for investors emerge as traditional style infrastructure moves toward a net zero carbon footprint.

Traditional infrastructure has earned a grade of C- from the American Society of Civil Engineers. Many bridges, roads, airports and other “real asset” types of infrastructure are in drastic need of upgrade to remain safe. How this gets done, however, is the big question, as well as a potential opportunity.

U.S. population growth, increased consumer demand for sustainability, an increasingly apparent need for climate risk resiliency and the availability of funding from federal and state governments all provide the basis for a green infrastructure movement. Innovative companies across multiple sectors have an immense opportunity to build the “future of infrastructure.”

Seven Specific Sub-themes to Build the Foundation of Tomorrow

The U.S., as a whole, has been trending towards a greener society for years, e.g., the adoption of electric vehicles and ubiquitous presence of solar panels powering homes and commercial buildings.

This demand requires a new type of infrastructure to support sustainable growth. VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (RNEW) gives investors access to companies across seven “green” sub-themes. These themes provide diversified exposure to companies that will help grow this new U.S. infrastructure.

While traditional infrastructure focuses on bridges, roads, airports and the like, RNEW’s sub themes outline green fuel and energy, transportation, equipment, pollution, waste management and construction. RNEW invests in companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of these seven sub-themes.

Government Spending Makes Way for New Investors

Although infrastructure spending may often become mired in government committees, we have recently seen bills signed into law that are aimed at providing funding for green infrastructure. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act has become a catalyst for green Infrastructure companies to grow and build out this sustainable foundation.

The Act incentivizes consumer demand for products such as solar panels and electric vehicles by way of tax credits and provides loans and grants for businesses incentivizing decarbonization as well as clean energy manufacturing and retooling. These programs create opportunities for investments, and investors.

Green Infrastructure Could Provide $12 Trillion in Potential Revenues

With the focus on green infrastructure continuing to expand, companies within the space may benefit. A recent study by McKinsey & Co. analyzed green infrastructure sectors similar to RNEW’s seven sub-themes and determined there is a potential $12 trillion in revenues up for grabs. We believe this is a clear opportunity for investors to take advantage of a previously untapped space.

RNEW capitalizes on the cultural and societal shift to a more sustainable way of life in the U.S. and provides access to a diversified set of companies all aiming to benefit from this shift, which we believe provides a long-term opportunity for investors.

