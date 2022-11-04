Teen Employment Sees Small Gain In October 2022

Ironman at Political Calculations
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the seasonally-adjusted number of employed teens rose by just 27,000 in October 2022, with 5,592,000 teens counted as having jobs during the month.
  • The BLS counted 2,193,000 working younger teens and 3,229,000 older teens within the Age 16-19 demographic, for a total of 5,422,000.
  • Although it ticked upward by a small amount, October 2022's figures did nothing to alter the generally trajectory for teen employment of recent months.

After falling last month, the number of American teens with jobs slightly increased in October 2022.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the seasonally-adjusted number of employed teens rose by just 27,000 in October 2022, with 5,592,000 teens counted as having jobs during the month. The following chart shows that small net change, but also illustrates some bigger changes for the working teen population.

U.S. Teen Employment, January 2016 - October 2022

The chart shows 102,000 more 16 and 17 year-olds having jobs than did in September 2022, but 75,000 fewer 18 and 19 year-olds. [Note: Each data series in the chart has been processed through its own seasonal adjustment by the BLS' data jocks. Those adjustments are why the indicated count of working 16-17 year-olds and 18-19-year olds doesn't sum up to the total for Age 16-19 year olds. If you're a stickler for that detail, the raw data does. The BLS counted 2,193,000 working younger teens and 3,229,000 older teens within the Age 16-19 demographic, for a total of 5,422,000.]

The small month-over-month net changes in the number of working teens means there was also little change for the employed-to-teen-population. Here's the chart showing no meaningful change in existing trends.

U.S. Teen Employment to Population Ratio, January 2016 - October 2022

Although it ticked upward by a small amount, October 2022's figures did nothing to alter the generally trajectory for teen employment of recent months.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Labor Force Statistics (Current Population Survey - CPS). [Online Database.] Accessed: 4 November 2022.

