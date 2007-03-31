Roman Valiev/iStock via Getty Images

This year continues to present a challenging environment. All five of our strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. As we have often said, we place no weight on short-term results, good or bad. In fact, we have made and will continue to make decisions that could negatively impact short-term performance when we think we can improve our prospective long-term returns and lower risk.

Our short-term performance has had a significant impact on our long-term returns. These results are detailed in the table below. Please reference additional performance information for each of the composites in the strategy reviews that follow and important disclosures at the end of this document.

As of September 30, 2022

QTD YTD Annualized Since Inception* Large Cap Composite (Gross) -7.2% -42.2% 7.8% Large Cap Composite (NET) -7.3% -42.4% 7.0% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% 5.8% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% 8.3% Small Cap Composite (Gross) -14.2% -49.4% 7.3% Small Cap Composite (NET) -14.4% -49.7% 6.2% Russell 2000 Value Index -4.6% -21.1% 5.2% Russell 2000 Index -2.2% -25.1% 6.3% Focus Composite (Gross) -7.9% -34.1% 11.3% Focus Composite (NET) -8.0% -34.3% 10.2% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% 6.1% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% 8.3% Focus Plus Composite (Gross) -7.8% -34.1% 10.7% Focus Plus Composite (NET) -7.9% -34.3% 9.6% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% 5.8% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% 8.3% All Cap Composite (Gross) -11.3% -45.5% 8.2% All Cap Composite (NET) -11.5% -45.9% 7.2% Russell 3000 Value Index -5.6% -18.0% 8.6% Russell 3000 Index -4.5% -24.6% 10.7%

*Inception date is 3/31/2007 for Large Cap, Small Cap, and Focus Plus Composites. Inception date is 11/30/2007 for Focus Composite. Inception date is 4/1/2011 for All Cap Composite.

Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Strategy Review

As of September 30, 2022 Annualized Large Cap Composite QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Large Cap (Gross) -7.2% -42.2% -41.4% -2.3% 2.3% 8.0% 7.8% VVP Large Cap (NET) -7.3% -42.4% -41.8% -2.8% 1.7% 7.3% 7.0% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% -11.4% 4.4% 5.3% 9.2% 5.8% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% -15.5% 8.2% 9.2% 11.7% 8.3%

*Inception Date: March 31, 2007

During the third quarter we purchased two new positions, Ares Management Corp. (ARES) and Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) and exited two positions, AppLovin (APP) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

There were no material contributors to performance and no material detractors.

Ares Management Corp., is a global, diversified alternative asset manager with a focus on credit and debt funds. Among alternative asset managers, Ares has a leading market share in credit products. These credit products generate fee-related revenue, which we believe translates to stable earnings power. Ares is benefiting from increasing investor demand for private credit assets. According to industry data, the gap between current and target allocations for institutions is wider for private credit than for private equity, implying that private credit has substantial opportunity for growth.

Ares has generated strong historical returns in private credit and demand from private equity sponsors, who are Ares’s primary customers, for private credit funding has increased. This has resulted in market share gains for private credit against the banks and public markets, and we believe that trend will continue. We think that scale and relationships are Ares’ most important competitive advantages and, to the extent these advantages lead to strong returns, this should lead to continued growth in AUM. The alternative asset management space is very competitive, but we believe that Ares is well positioned.

We purchased Elevance Health, Inc., formerly known as Anthem. We owned Anthem for many years, up until late last year, and we are excited to own it again. The healthcare industry is complex, but we believe Elevance is well positioned to weather those challenges. Elevance is the largest healthcare insurance company in United States by medical membership, covering 47 million lives – 2/3rds of which are covered under commercial and specialty arrangements, and the other 1/3rd under government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

The managed care industry is large, with healthcare spending of $4 trillion annually, and we believe that scale combined with expertise are important for success in this industry. We think that Elevance is one of a few large players who bring those strengths to bear. We estimate that Elevance will generate operating revenue north of $150 billion this year. Their size and scale allow for significant investments in technology and benefit design. We think that Elevance has good momentum and estimate that it should be able to grow its free-cash-flow per share at healthy rates despite the economy’s challenges.

We fully exited AppLovin Corp. AppLovin was a mistake that we were still trading and therefore did not discuss in our second quarter letter. AppLovin owns a portfolio of over 300 mobile games and operates an advertising platform for third party gaming apps. Our investment case hinged on the company’s advertising platform data from the owned games business which we believed was its key competitive advantage. Through our recent research, we concluded that management is likely planning to restructure or sell all or some of the owned games business.

In addition, while we thought AppLovin’s second quarter results were good, with revenue up 16%, the company lowered guidance on its long-term organic growth opportunity. To achieve their long-term plans, the company is relying on new initiatives which we would categorize as early stage. As our understanding of a company’s competitive advantage changes, we reevaluate the business to determine how this affects our investment thesis. For AppLovin, we determined that the company’s competitive advantage was not as strong as we once thought, and we followed our discipline by selling AppLovin and redeploying capital into companies that we believe have more stable values and attractive margins of safety.

We also sold NVIDIA Corp. during the quarter to allocate capital to new purchases and to add to existing positions in the portfolio. NVIDIA is facing multiple headwinds. Data center revenue growth is slowing, gaming revenue growth is declining, and the United States has issued new export controls to China that impact NVDIA’s products. We believe NVDIA’s competitive advantages are intact, and it remains on our MVP list. In the right circumstances we would be delighted to own it in the future.

Large Cap Composite 3Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 3Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % AppLovin Corp. (APP) 17.48% Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) -15.81% CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) 15.30% Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) -15.86% HEICO Corp. (HEI) 8.77% Ares Management Corp. (ARES) -17.38% Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 6.39% Carlyle Group, Inc. (CG) -17.63% TransDigm Group, Inc. (TDG) 0.55% Upstart Holdings, Inc. -23.53%

Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Strategy Review

As of September 30, 2022 Annualized Small Cap Composite QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Small Cap (Gross) -14.2% -49.4% -49.7% -6.0% -1.3% 6.4% 7.3% VVP Small Cap ((Net)) -14.4% -49.7% -50.1% -6.8% -2.1% 5.5% 6.2% Russell 2000 Value Index -4.6% -21.1% -17.7% 4.7% 2.9% 7.9% 5.2% Russell 2000 Index -2.2% -25.1% -23.5% 4.3% 3.6% 8.5% 6.3%

*Inception Date: March 31, 2007

In the third quarter, we purchased one new position, Timken Co. (TKR), and exited one position, Porch Group (PRCH). There were no material contributors to performance and four material detractors.

We purchased Timken Co. during the quarter. Timken Co. is a manufacturer of engineered bearings used in rotating motion equipment and related power transmission products. Its products are mission critical, have a high cost of failure, and only a relatively small cost to the customer. The company was spun out of Timken Steel in 2014, and since that time, the business has improved generating higher growth, higher margins, better positioning within end markets, and improved free cash flow.

We think Timken’s scale along with its engineering abilities and technical expertise create high barriers to entry for competitors. Timken’s leadership team has significant ownership of the company, solid management incentives aligned with shareholder interests, and in our estimation are intelligent capital allocators. We have owned Timken in the past, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to own the company again.

We fully exited Porch Group, Inc. Porch was a mistake that we were still trading and therefore did not discuss in our second quarter letter. Porch offers a platform that provides customer relationship management software and services to home services businesses. Porch is the largest provider of software for the home inspection industry. The company also provides an online concierge service to homebuyers.

Their operating performance has been in line with our expectations given their strong market share and the CRM software that they sell to home inspectors. We continue to think that this aspect of their business does have durable competitive advantages. However, it has become clear to us that they will need to continue to build out the marketplace side of their business with acquisitions. We concluded that the company's competitive advantage in this area is still in its formative stages and not yet durable. As a result, we decided to exit the position.

SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT), Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN), and Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) were material detractors during the quarter.

We have discussed SmartRent, Inc. at length in recent quarters. Demand for their products and services continues to be solid, but the company is facing supply chain issues that continue to impact its installation schedule. This combination has led the company to reduce guidance. We believe that the supply chain will continue to be a headwind but we are also starting to see some anecdotal evidence that the supply chain challenge is improving.

We believe these supply chain challenges will continue to improve, allowing the company to produce free cash flow by second half of 2023. The company’s financial position remains strong, with $250mm in cash and no debt. This should enable the company to manage through this tough environment. We remain optimistic about the long-term opportunity ahead for the company.

Cushman & Wakefield plc had good operating results in the second quarter but was a material detractor. Company management did not increase their guidance for the year, suggesting the possibility of a weak second half, and the market may be worried about that possibility. We expect economic conditions to be more challenging as we enter 2023, and we are taking a cautious approach to our valuation.

The company recently authorized a share buyback for 10% of its outstanding shares, which we think is both a positive sign and an intelligent capital allocation decision. Overall, we think the company is performing well, and its results are in line with our expectations.

MillerKnoll is facing what we estimate to be short-term challenges that have negatively impacted its stock price. The company grew revenue 12% organically in the quarter. It has approximately a $900 million order backlog, and over the last two years, MillerKnoll has implemented favorable pricing within that backlog. As they continue to work through the backlog and ship to customers, we are starting to see the benefits of the price increases accrue to the gross margin line.

Unfortunately, the full benefit of net price realization is being tempered by continued commodity and transportation inflation. While MillerKnoll remains profitable, those profits, at least in the most recent quarter, did not translate into positive cash flow given the company’s investment in working capital. As we go into a tougher economic environment, we feel confident in the company as we believe it to be a well-managed business with well-known brands trading at a discount to our estimate of value.

Littelfuse, Inc. is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It produces fuses, circuit protectors, power control devices, and sensors. We think the company is well positioned to profit from the tailwinds of electrification across the industrial, transportation, and electrical end markets. They continue to face supply chain challenges which has negatively impacted near-term results.

We do think Littelfuse has been overearning in some areas because of pandemic driven sales, and we are not valuing the company on that basis. The automobile OEMs have supply chain challenges unrelated to Littelfuse that are affecting auto sales, which has limited their orders with Littelfuse. We think these challenges are temporary and believe the OEMs will increase their orders to a more normal level when these supply chain issues are resolved.

Small Cap Composite 3Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 3Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % Timken Co. (TKR) 12.39% Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) -24.87% Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) 9.24% Savills plc (OTCPK:SVLPF) -27.22% Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) 7.81% Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) -37.57% Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) 5.01% MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) -40.19% EnerSys (ENS) -1.06% SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) -49.78%

Vulcan Value Partners Focus Strategy Review

As of September 30, 2022 Annualized Focus Composite QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Focus (Gross) -7.9% -34.1% -29.2% 8.9% 11.4% 12.9% 11.3% VVP Focus ((Net)) -8.0% -34.3% -29.5% 8.4% 10.7% 12.1% 10.2% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% -11.4% 4.4% 5.3% 9.2% 6.1% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% -15.5% 8.2% 9.2% 11.7% 8.3%

*Inception Date: November 30, 2007

We did not purchase any new positions and exited one position during the quarter.

There were no material contributors to performance and one material detractor.

We sold Qorvo, Inc. during the quarter and reallocated capital into existing positions. Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) was a material detractor in the third quarter.

Salesforce is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform with a broad suite of products that help its customers with sales, service, marketing, and analytics. Salesforce has steadily gained market share within its addressable market, that itself is growing 13% per year. Salesforce has used both organic innovation and selective M&A to expand its menu of products. This has improved penetration as customers increase the number of products, or clouds, they buy from Salesforce.

As a customer moves from one Salesforce cloud to two clouds, annual recurring revenue (ARR) increases 3X on average. With 3 clouds, ARR is 9X higher vs. 1 cloud, and we believe this exponential growth dynamic will increase with each successive cloud. In addition to generating recurring revenue for Salesforce, each incremental cloud helps Salesforce increase its position within the daily operations of its customers, making its products stickier.

Long term, we believe these secular trends will continue, and that Salesforce will continue to gain market share, expand margins, and innovate to address the needs of its customers.

Focus Composite 3Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 3Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 6.39% Mastercard, Inc. (MA) -9.73% TransDigm Group, Inc. (TDG) 0.55% Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) -12.09% NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) -0.19% Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) -12.85% General Electric Co. (GE) -2.64% Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) -13.09% KKR & Co., Inc. (KKR) -6.86% Carlyle Group, Inc. (CG) -17.63%

Vulcan Value Partners Focus Plus Strategy Review

As of September 30, 2022 Annualized Focus Plus Composite QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP Focus Plus (Gross) -7.8% -34.1% -29.2% 9.0% 11.5% 13.0% 10.7% VVP Focus Plus ((Net)) -7.9% -34.3% -29.5% 8.0% 10.5% 12.1% 9.6% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% -11.4% 4.4% 5.3% 9.2% 5.8% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% -15.5% 8.2% 9.2% 11.7% 8.3%

*Inception Date: March 31, 2007

We did not write any options contracts during the quarter because we believe direct purchase of the companies we own at the prices we paid will provide higher long-term returns. We use options with the aim of lowering risk. We also make high, equity-like returns when option prices reflect higher levels of implied volatility. If exercised, these options give us the right to purchase stakes in companies we want to own at a lower price than the market price at the time the option was written.

We would like for these options to be exercised and have set aside cash for that purpose. We employ no leverage. We also use options to exit positions. Generally, we write covered calls with the strike price being our estimate of fair value. In this scenario as with our puts, we would be paid to do something we would do anyway at a given price.

We did not purchase any new positions and exited one position during the quarter. There were no material contributors to performance and one material detractor.

We sold Qorvo, Inc. during the quarter and reallocated capital into existing positions. Salesforce.com, Inc. was a material detractor in the third quarter.

Salesforce is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform with a broad suite of products that help its customers with sales, service, marketing, and analytics. Salesforce has steadily gained market share within its addressable market, that itself is growing 13% per year. Salesforce has used both organic innovation and selective M&A to expand its menu of products. This has improved penetration as customers increase the number of products, or clouds, they buy from Salesforce.

As a customer moves from one Salesforce cloud to two clouds, annual recurring revenue (ARR) increases 3X on average. With 3 clouds, ARR is 9X higher vs. 1 cloud, and we believe this exponential growth dynamic will increase with each successive cloud. In addition to generating recurring revenue for Salesforce, each incremental cloud helps Salesforce increase its position within the daily operations of its customers, making its products stickier. Long term, we believe these secular trends will continue, and believe Salesforce will continue to gain market share, expand margins, and innovate to address the needs of its customers.

Focus Plus Composite 3Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 3Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 6.39% Mastercard, Inc. (MA) -9.73% TransDigm Group, Inc. (TDG) 0.55% Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) -12.09% NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) -0.19% Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) -12.85% General Electric Co. (GE) -2.64% Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) -13.09% KKR & Co., Inc. (KKR) -6.86% Carlyle Group, Inc. (CG) -17.63%

Vulcan Value Partners All Cap Strategy Review

As of September 30, 2022 Annualized All Cap Composite QTD YTD 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Since Inception* VVP All Cap (Gross) -11.3% -45.5% -44.6% -4.3% 1.3% 7.6% 8.2% VVP All Cap ((Net)) -11.5% -45.9% -45.0% -5.1% 0.5% 6.7% 7.2% Russell 3000 Value Index -5.6% -18.0% -11.8% 4.4% 5.1% 9.1% 8.6% Russell 3000 Index -4.5% -24.6% -17.6% 7.7% 8.6% 11.4% 10.7%

*Inception Date: April 1, 2011

In the third quarter we purchased four new positions, Colliers International Group (CIGI), Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:PRBZF), Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (PK), and Littelfuse, Inc. We exited three positions, AppLovin, Cerence, Inc and Nvidia Corp.

There were no material contributors to performance and two material detractors, Premium Brands Holdings and Cushman and Wakefield, plc.

Colliers International Group, Inc. is a global commercial real estate services and investment management company. It provides sales and lease brokerage services and outsourcing and advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. Competitors include CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle, Cushman & Wakefield, and Savills, several of which we own.

Its business is capital-light and generates strong free cash flow. While we recognize the possibility of fluctuations in the real estate industry from economic or geopolitical concerns, we believe Colliers has an excellent management team that has a strong track record of capital allocation and is focused on creating shareholder value.

Premium Brands was a new purchase and a material detractor in the third quarter. Premium Brands Holdings is a manufacturer and distributor of specialty foods with operations in Canada and the U.S. The company focuses on proteins, healthy, organic, sustainable, and convenient food options. We think its management team has created a strong culture and has proven to be intelligent capital allocators.

In 2001, they divested their commodity food business and began pursuing their current strategy in the specialty food space. While we recognize the possibility of economic headwinds in their markets, we believe Premium Brands will continue to outgrow the broader food market, allocate capital intelligently, and compound its value at a high rate.

We also purchased Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. during the quarter. Park Hotels and Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a number of Hilton’s flagship properties including the Hilton Hawaiian Village and the New York Hilton. In 2017 Hilton completed the spinoff of Park Hotels and Resorts, leaving Hilton primarily as a pure franchise and management company.

Despite the possibility of short-term fluctuations in global travel from economic or geopolitical concerns, we believe that Park is trading at a significant discount to our estimate of intrinsic value and an even larger discount to replacement value.

Littelfuse, Inc. is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It produces fuses, circuit protectors, power control devices, and sensors. We think the company is well positioned to profit from the tailwinds of electrification across the industrial, transportation, and electrical end markets. They continue to face supply chain challenges which has negatively impacted near-term results.

We do think Littelfuse has been overearning in some areas because of pandemic driven sales, and we are not valuing the company on that basis. The automobile OEMs have supply chain challenges unrelated to Littelfuse that are affecting auto sales, which has limited their orders with Littelfuse. We think these challenges are temporary and believe the OEMs will increase their orders to a more normal level when these supply chain issues are resolved.

Cushman & Wakefield plc had good operating results in the second quarter but was a material detractor. Company management did not increase their guidance for the year, suggesting the possibility of a weak second half and the market may be worried about that possibility. We expect economic conditions to be more challenging as we enter 2023 and we are taking a cautious approach to our valuation.

The company recently authorized a share buyback for 10% of its outstanding shares, which we think is both a positive sign and an intelligent capital allocation decision. Overall, we believe the company is performing well and in line with our expectations.

We fully exited AppLovin Corp. AppLovin was a mistake that we were still trading and therefore did not discuss in our second quarter letter. AppLovin owns a portfolio of over 300 mobile games and operates an advertising platform for third party gaming apps. Our investment case hinged on the company’s advertising platform data from the owned games business which we believed was its key competitive advantage.

Through our recent research, we concluded that management is likely planning to restructure or sell all or some of the owned games business. In addition, while we thought AppLovin’s second quarter results were good, with revenue up 16%, the company lowered guidance on its long-term organic growth opportunity. To achieve their long-term plans, the company is relying on new initiatives which we would categorize as early stage.

As our understanding of a company’s competitive advantage changes, we reevaluate the business to determine how this affects our investment thesis. For AppLovin, we determined that the company’s competitive advantage was not as strong as we once thought, and we followed our discipline by selling AppLovin and redeploying capital into companies that we believe have more stable values and attractive margins of safety.

We sold both Cerence, Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. for portfolio improvement and risk management purposes as we were able to reallocate capital into companies that we believe have more stable values and attractive margins of safety.

All Cap Composite 3Q 2022 Top 5 Performers 3Q 2022 Bottom 5 Performers Security Return % Security Return % HEICO Corp. (HEI) 8.77% Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:PRBZF) -20.83% Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 6.39% Sdiptech AB (OTC:SDTHF) -24.72% AppLovin Corp. (APP) 5.87% Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) -24.87% NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) 2.04% Colliers International Group, Inc. (CIGI) -24.92% TransDigm Group, Inc. (TDG) 0.55% Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) -37.57%

Closing

Thank you for taking time to read our quarterly commentary. We always strive to communicate with you candidly, whether the news is good or bad. We know it is difficult to live through challenging periods like we are experiencing now. As long-term investors, we feel good about our margin of safety and our prospective returns. Despite the current challenging times, we are optimistic about the future.

As our client partners it is your confidence in us and your stable capital which allows us to execute our investment philosophy. We are grateful for our partnership. We look forward to updating you again next quarter.

The Vulcan Value Partners Investment Team

C.T. Fitzpatrick | McGavock Dunbar | F. Hampton McFadden, Jr., | Stephen W. Simmons, CFA | Colin Casey

The table below summarizes preliminary peer ranking performance information for Vulcan Composite net returns from the quarter following the relevant composite’s inception through September 30, 2022. This information is paid for by Vulcan and sourced from eVestment as of October 19, 2022. Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap, Focus and Focus Plus Composites are compared to eVestment’s US Large Cap Value Equity Universe, Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Composite is compared to eVestment’s US Small Cap Value Equity Universe and Vulcan Value Partners All Cap Composite is compared to eVestment’s US All Cap Value Equity Universe. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see important disclosures at the end of this document.

As of September 30, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

QTD YTD Annualized Since Inception* eVestment Peer Rank Since Inception Large Cap Composite (Gross) -7.2% -42.2% 7.8% Large Cap Composite ((Net)) -7.3% -42.4% 7.0% Top 37% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% 5.8% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% 8.3% Small Cap Composite (Gross) -14.2% -49.4% 7.3% Small Cap Composite ((Net)) -14.4% -49.7% 6.2% Top 55% Russell 2000 Value Index -4.6% -21.1% 5.2% Russell 2000 Index -2.2% -25.1% 6.3% Focus Composite (Gross) -7.9% -34.1% 11.3% Focus Composite ((Net)) -8.0% -34.3% 10.2% Top 1% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% 6.1% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% 8.3% Focus Plus Composite (Gross) -7.8% -34.1% 10.7% Focus Plus Composite ((Net)) -7.9% -34.3% 9.6% Top 2% Russell 1000 Value Index -5.6% -17.7% 5.8% S&P 500 Index -4.9% -23.9% 8.3% All Cap Composite (Gross) -11.3% -45.5% 8.2% All Cap Composite ((Net)) -11.5% -45.9% 7.2% Top 65% Russell 3000 Value Index -5.6% -18.0% 8.6% Russell 3000 Index -4.5% -24.6% 10.7%

*Inception date is 3/31/2007 for Vulcan's Large Cap, Small Cap, and Focus Plus Composites. Inception date is 11/30/2007 for Vulcan's Focus Composite. Inception date is 4/1/2011 for Vulcan's All Cap Composite.

