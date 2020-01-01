3 Intriguing Bargains In Apartment REITs

Nov. 10, 2022
Philip Eric Jones
Summary

  • Despite the outstanding operating performance, Apartment REITs have taken a beating on share prices this year.
  • This has created an abundance of bargains in the Apartment REIT sector.
  • Although multifamily housing starts and permits have increased sharply, the supply-demand picture remains favorable for Apartment REITs.
  • This article identifies 3 of the best companies available in this bargain-rich sector.
Real estate agent with couple in luxury home

archigram/E+ via Getty Images

Back in February, I expected Apartment REITs to outperform the REIT average this year. It hasn't worked out that way. Thanks to inflation and the resulting rotation to high yield, Apartment REITs have taken a beating on share price this year, returning a dismal (-35.40)%, compared to the Equity REIT Index return of (-29.61)%. It has been a bad year for REITs, as they have lagged both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Standard & Poor's, as the chart below shows.

List of REIT sectors, showing Apartments third to last, ahead of only Office and Cannabis REITs, while Casinos, Hotel, and Net Lease lead the way

Hoya Capital Income Builder

This sell-off has had nothing to do with the operational results of Apartment REITs, which have been stellar. Quarterly results all year have shown robust rent growth, historically high occupancy rates, and record-low turnover, and most Apartment REITs boosted their guidance after H1 2022.

Line chart showing rental vacancy rates have fallen to lows not seen since the early 1980's and the supply of vacant houses even lower than that, based on Census data

Hoya Capital Income Builder

List of 11 largest Apartment REITs, showing double-digit rent and FFO growth

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Housing remains in short supply, and the run-up in home prices in the first half of this year has priced millions of prospective buyers out of the market and into rentals, including apartments. This has spurred multifamily starts and units-under-construction to multi-decade highs, but the supply still has not caught up with demand.

Line chart showing the number of multifamily starts, permits, and completions rising sharply since 2011, and permits and starts rising most sharply in the past two years

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Line chart showing housing starts sharply lower in the 2010's compared to the previous decade, despite steady increase over the decade

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Meanwhile, household formation continues to climb, with people 25 - 34 years of age (the prime renters' cohort) increasing in number.

Line chart showing new household formations increasing steadily, from about 90 million per year in 1985 to over 120 million in 2021, according to Census data

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Meanwhile, the Apartment REIT sector trades at historically cheap valuations, currently averaging just 16.7x FFO for this year.

So is it time to buy Apartment REITs? If you're leaning in that direction, here are three of the best bargains in Apartment REITs today. All three are trading at deep discounts to NAV, and all three just reported strong quarterly results.

Camden Property Trust

company logo

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is headquartered in Houston, and has been in operation since 1981. At latest count, CPT owned and operated 171 installations in 9 states, totaling over 58,000 units, enjoying 97% occupancy.

Map of U.S., showing CPT assets concentrated in southern half, with Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Los Angeles leading the way

Company investor presentation

The average rent per apartment is $1832 per month, or just under $22K per year. The average tenant's household income is approximately $106K, so these are people that could afford to buy if they wanted to.

Camden focuses on markets that are growing rapidly in population, employment, and in-migration. The chart below shows how effectively they are executing on that strategy, with over 90% of Camden's NOI coming from the shaded markets.

List of top 20 markets for population growth, with Camden present in 13 of them, and top 20 markets for employment growth, with Camden present in 15 of those

Company investor presentation

Camden is a great place to work. CPT has made Fortune's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in America 15 years in a row (currently ranking #26), and focuses on giving its tenants a good renting experience.

After posting steady results in pandemic-blighted 2020 and healthy numbers in 2021, Camden's growth in FFO (funds from operations) and TCFO (total cash from operations) exploded this year, resulting in double-digit 3-year CAGR's across the board (rounded to the nearest percent).

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022* 3-year CAGR
FFO (millions) $505 $496 $522 $704 --
FFO Growth % -- (-1.8) 5.2 34.9

11.8
FFO per share $5.04 $4.90 $5.39 $6.63 --
FFO per share Growth % -- (-2.8) 10.0 23.0 9.6
TCFO (millions) $556 $519 $577 $769 --
TCFO Growth % -- (-6.7) 11.1 33.3 11.5

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

* Projected, based on results through Q3 2022.

CPT's balance sheet is pure steel, bond rated at A-, with excellent liquidity, and very low debt ratio and debt/EBITDA.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating
CPT 2.15 15% 4.6 A-

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculation

Camden's Yield is low, even for an Apartment REIT, and its dividend is too safe at a grade of A, but lots of cash plus depressed valuation is a formula for dividend increases. CPT has raised its dividend by 13% this year alone, and further increases seem likely.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety
CPT 3.42% 5.5% 4.02 60% A

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, assuming no change in the dividend growth rate.

Camden's Price/FFO '22 is dead average at 16.7, but it trades at a steep (-26.4)% discount to NAV (Net Asset Value).

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '22 Premium to NAV
CPT 4.02 16.7 (-26.4)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and Seeking Alpha Premium

The company recently reported Q3 2022 results, showing a sparkling 25% increase in FFO in the third quarter and YTD, and a 16% increase in same-property NOI (Net Operating Income) for Q3 and YTD, compared to the same periods last year. Lease spreads came in at a healthy 8.0% for renewals, 11.3% for new leases, and 9.7% blended, and the company raised its guidance for both FFO and earnings per share. According to TipRanks, Camden has realized an 18% return on equity over the past 12 months, while growing its assets by 22%.

Camden offers sensational growth, a rock-solid balance sheet, and an attractive price.

Apartment Income REIT

Company logo

Apartment Income REIT

Headquartered in Denver, mid-cap Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) separated from parent company Aimco (AIV) in September of 2020, and owns 80 properties totaling over 23,000 units, across 8 primary high-demand U.S. markets:

  • Boston
  • Philadelphia
  • Washington, D.C.
  • South Florida
  • San Francisco
  • Los Angeles
  • San Diego
  • Denver

Their largest concentration by NOI (net operating income) is in Los Angeles, with 20%, and the smallest concentration is in Denver, at 7.8%.

Map of U.S., showing AIRC assets concentrated as described in text.

Company investor presentation

The company's growth in revenue and cash flows has been in double digits each of the past three years, including pandemic-stricken 2020.

Metric 2020 2021 2022* 2-year CAGR
FFO (millions) $193 $171 $332 --
FFO Growth % -- (-11.4) 94.2 31.16%
FFO per share $1.73 $2.14 $2.37 --
FFO per share growth % -- 23.4 10.7 17.4%
TCFO (millions) $283 $333 $402 --
TCFO Growth % -- 17.7 20.7 19.2%

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

*Projected, based on H1 2022 results

The company's balance sheet is solid. Although there is caution in the slightly low Liquidity Ratio of 1.58 and slightly above-average Debt Ratio of 30%, EBITDA is healthy enough to address the debt effectively, and the balance sheet is bond rated at BBB.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating
AIRC 1.58 30% 5.3 BBB

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Although Apartment REITs typically pay current Yields a bit below the REIT average, AIRC pays considerably higher than the REIT average, at 4.92%.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety
AIRC 4.92% 3.4% 5.44 80% D

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Apartment Income REIT really stands out when it comes to value. Despite its FROG-like growth and its sterling dividend score, AIRC trades at a significant discount to both the REIT average Price/FFO '22 and its own NAV (Net Asset Value).

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '22 Premium to NAV
AIRC 5.44 15.3 (-23.8)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

AIRC recently reported Q3 2022 same-property revenue up 9.6% and same-property NOI up 13.3%. FFO for the quarter was up 12.8% YoY, and for the year thus far FFO was up 30.3%. The company is guiding for continued sizzling growth of 12.6% in FFO for the full year 2022. TipRanks shows that insiders have bought almost $20,000 worth of shares in the last 3 months, the company has realized 53% return on equity, and it has grown its assets by 4.5%

AIRC offers a remarkable combination of rapid growth and high yield, at a below-average price.

Essex Property Trust

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has been in operation for over 40 years, and a REIT since 1994. ESS owns 253 apartment communities in 8 major West Coast markets, totaling about 62,000 units. The company divides these into three regions:

  • Northern California (85 communities)
  • Southern California (104 communities), and
  • Seattle Metro (59 communities).

Essex deals in high-end apartments (average rent near $2800 per month), and is benefitting from the return to office of high-tech workers displaced by the pandemic. ESS is riding a wave of superior job growth in its West Coast markets, that started in the latter half of 2021, and continues to this day.

Line chart depicting job growth in ESS markets as described in text

Company investor presentation

FFO and cash flow growth figures for ESS have been stable rather than spectacular over the past three years.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022* 3-year CAGR
FFO (millions) $936 $865 $941 $877 --
FFO Growth % -- (-7.6) 8.8 (-6.8) (-2.15)%
FFO per share $13.38 $12.82 $12.49 $14.45 --
FFO per share growth % -- (-4.2) (-2.6) 15.7 2.60%
TCFO (millions) $919 $803 $905 $1,020 --
TCFO Growth % -- (-12.4) 12.7 12.7 3.54%

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

*Projected, based on H1 2022 results

ESS has a sturdy balance sheet that is bond rated. The Debt/EBITDA of 6.0x has improved considerably from 6.5 in Q1 2022.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating
ESS 1.82 22% 6.0 BBB+

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

The weighted average interest rate on Essex's $6 billion debt is nice and low, at 3.2%, and debt maturities are smoothly distributed and pushed back, with just 12% due between now and the end of 2024.

Bar chart showing debt maturities as described in text.

Company investor presentation

ESS qualifies as a Dividend Aristocrat, thanks to 28 consecutive years of dividend growth. Thanks to this year's sell-off, and the company's continued growth in dividends, the Yield for ESS and the Dividend Score now are both slightly above the REIT average, which is unusual for an Apartment REIT.

Company Div. Yield 3-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety
ESS 4.20% 4.1% 4.88 60% B

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

ESS is bargain priced at just 14.6x FFO '22, and trades at a whopping (-30.2)% discount to NAV.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '22 Premium to NAV
ESS 4.88 14.6 (-30.2)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Essex recently reported FFO for Q3 2022 is up 3.3% and for the year so far is up 2.7%, compared to the same period last year, but Core FFO up 18.3% for Q3 and 16.3% YTD, compared to last year. Same-property NOI growth for Q3 came in 15.4% higher than Q3 2021. The company raised full-year net income per share guidance from $4.80 to $4.90, and full-year Core FFO guidance to $14.47 per share at the midpoint, up 15.9% from a year ago. ESS has achieved a 12% return on equity over the past 12 months.

If you are looking for stability, with an above-average Yield, selling at a steep discount, ESS is a good candidate.

Investor's bottom line

There are eight Apartment REITs on sale right now, at strong discounts to fair value. These are not crappy, struggling REITs with shrinking revenues and soaring debts. They are healthy, bustling companies with sturdy to extra-strong balance sheets, that just happen to be selling at great prices. Hoya Capital Income Builder makes it easy to spot them. Camden (CPT), Essex (ESS), and Apartment Income (AIRC) are three of the best.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should do their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

