Meta ( META ) to

cut 11,000 jobs

as it looks to slash costs, affirms revenue outlook. Disney ( DIS ) dips 7% as media side profits,

revenue slip

; subscribers top forecasts. Filings show

Musk disposing of $4B

in Tesla ( TSLA ) stock.

