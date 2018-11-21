FatCamera/iStock via Getty Images

Fairly disappointing news out of the US as it looks like only 2 of the 5 states that had adult-use cannabis on the ballots passed it. With Biden's recent promises amid a protracted regulatory process, will investors' and activists' frustration lead to change?

Today we're hearing from a chorus of voices that have been on the podcast to get a sense of what we as investors can look forward to in the industry. We hear from the authors of the book Legal And Illicit Weed And The Economics Of Cannabis, Dr. Robin Goldstein and Professor Daniel Sumner, who discuss the paths towards federal legalization and what interstate commerce may look like as legalization develops.

Then we hear what federal legalization does for smaller businesses and what SAFE Banking could do for the broader industry - encouraged by new versions but disappointed in the gridlock. Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) CIO Aaron Miles then discusses social equity and growth drivers, and the importance of uplisting. Finally Matt Hawkins from StateHouse (OTCQX:STHZF) preaches patience and shares why institutional capital coming in will be the real game changer.