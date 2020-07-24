FireflyLight

Editor’s Note: This article is meant to introduce Austin Hankwitz's new Marketplace service, The Cash Flow Freaks.

We’re excited to launch The Cash Flow Freaks, a new Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service managed by the co-host of Seeking Alpha’s Stock Market Live! Our team’s job is to help you identify wonderfully-priced, free cash flowing companies, determine responsible entry points and allocation, and keep you updated with the latest news that’s impacting our portfolios.

Our Golden Rule – While not every single purchase we make is held forever, we like to ask ourselves the following question before we smash the ‘Buy’ button: “Would I be comfortable with my investment decision even if I didn’t have the option to sell this position for the next decade?”

This mentality has (and will continue to) hold us accountable that our entries are exclusively high-conviction.

What Do You Get With The Cash Flow Freaks?

We are experts at fundamentally sizing-up companies that absolutely print cash. Once we do, we draw from a variety of trusted sources to identify ideal entry points. Regardless, we aim to hold companies for a very long time once positions have been opened.

Our service features include:

Exclusive, first-look access to our Seeking Alpha stock analysis articles ahead of public publication.

Access to an active chatroom where like minded investors discuss breaking news throughout the trading day.

Direct access to me (Austin Hankwitz)

Four model portfolios: Mega-Caps, Mid-Caps, Moonshots, and Dividend Growth

The Investing Week Ahead: a detailed summary of everything we believe will move the market this week – published every Monday.

Week in Review: the best synopsis on the internet of what actually moved the markets and how our investment thesis might have changed.

Weekly livestreams every Monday night to further discuss recent developments, followed by Q&A.

Access to all of our Seeking Alpha articles – including dozens of past articles about the state of the economy and how its developments might impact our portfolio companies.

Why The Cash Flow Freaks?

Steadily rising GDP, stable inflation, and low interest rates were the expected norm throughout a vast majority of people’s investing careers. While we aren’t ‘serial bears’ – we believe that the status quo is very likely to change for the next several years.

The US is currently in its largest-ever debt bubble, while the interest on debt and government outlays pile up. American companies aren't likely to grow at the rate we've become accustomed to over recent years. Passive investors are likely to be rewarded less – while intentional, active investors have the opportunity to be rewarded handsomely.

We firmly believe that we’re entering a new generation where policy mistakes, debt bubbles, and macroeconomic headwinds are catching up to us. It’s plain to see that investing will reward those who identify, track, and invest in healthy, cash flowing enterprises.

See below for some final thoughts from investing legend Stanley Druckenmiller. He is best known for founding and managing Duquesne Capital – where he posted an average annual return of +30% for over three decades, without any money-losing years.

“I’m not saying go get another job and you can’t do stocks. I’m just saying we’ve had a hurricane behind us for 30 or 40 years, and it’s reversing. And I wouldn’t be surprised – in fact it’s my central forecast – that the Dow won’t be much higher in 10 years than it is today… We are in deep trouble… If you look at the reversal I just talked about and you use a CBO estimate with rates of 3.8%... by 2027, the interest expense alone on the debt eats all healthcare spending. By 2047, it eats all discretionary spending… We’re getting to the point now when the interest expense on the debt is so high that it’s going to eat up our ability to serve the next generation – and I’m not even sure about the current one… We’re going to go from all of this QE to QT, we’re following an asset bubble, we’re doing all of this running down of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)...to me, the risk reward [of broadly owning assets] is difficult right now.”

Our Approach:

Our analysis begins with a three-step filter:

Create conservative 5-10 year assumptions about a company’s free cash flow and their total number of diluted shares outstanding. If those assumptions were to come true, determine exactly what their stock price should be trading at today. If it’s currently lower than our “fair value” determination → move to the next set of tests (below). If it’s slightly higher → add it to our watchlist. If it’s insanely high → revisit the company later.

For the companies that successfully pass through the above ~cash flow filter~... there’s still over a dozen metrics we analyze.

These include:

Dividend yield and payout ratio

Secular growth trends (i.e. are they in an accelerating or decelerating industry?)

Potential future additions to CapEx

Strength of their balance sheet

Pending M&A activity

Assessing the long-term strength of management teams

“Whale watching” (who are the big names / funds that are currently invested)

If a company has checked the boxes of our comprehensive diagnosis – the final step is shifting from fundamental analysis to technical analysis. While our focus is and always will be on the fundamentals, paying attention to long-term moving averages, relative strength indices, and even Elliott Waves can help us make better-informed decisions for the timing and size of our entries.

Who’s Behind The Cash Flow Freaks?

My name’s Austin Hankwitz and I’m the CEO and Co-Founder of Witz Ventures.

In 2020, I began posting personal finance and investing videos online – drawing from my degrees in finance & economics and experience as a Strategic Financial Analyst for Amedisys ($AMED).

I quickly grew a dedicated community of over 900,000+ followers across platforms as well as thousands of subscribers to my writings. I’ve been recognized as one of the “leading voices for common sense investing and financial literacy” and have been featured on Bloomberg, Business Insider, CNBC, Market Watch, New York Times and more.

Additionally, I’m the Co-Host of Seeking Alpha’s Stock Market Live! weekly livestream. As a Seeking Alpha user, you should be getting weekly invites via email to join myself and Daniel Snyder each Wednesday.

My business partner is Christian Blackwell, an ex-Management Consultant at PwC (Pricing & Profitability). He’s worked alongside me to build a thriving business that’s focused on empowering investors to make better decisions.

Together we’ve scaled our multifaceted enterprise into a media conglomerate, consulting agency, and venture capital firm. We’ve helped Fortune 100 companies spend their marketing dollars and launch creator-first strategic projects, interviewed CEOs of multi-billion dollar companies, advised ETF companies with billions in AUM, and much more. We love this business, and we’re incredibly passionate about it.

