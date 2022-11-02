Andy Feng

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating assigned to NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) shares.

In my prior write-up for NIO published on September 13, 2022, I analyzed the company's financial performance for the second quarter of this year. I turn my attention to NIO's most recent October 2022 delivery numbers with this latest update.

On the negative side of things, I am disappointed with NIO's October deliveries, and I don't have a positive view of the company's long-term prospects. On the positive side of things, NIO's valuations are undemanding, and there are potential catalysts which could help to re-rate US-listed Chinese names as a group. After considering these factors, I maintain my Hold rating for NIO.

What Were NIO's Most Recent Delivery Numbers?

NIO's deliveries grew by a strong +174% YoY to 10,059 units in October this year. In the first 10 months of 2022, deliveries for the company increased by +32% YoY to 92,493 units.

Although NIO's YoY growth metrics were good for both October and the year-to-date time periods, its numbers weren't as encouraging based on a review of MoM (Month-on-Month) trends.

Notably, NIO's most recent delivery numbers in the previous month represented an 8% MoM decline as compared to the company's September 2022 deliveries amounting to 10,878 units. The sequential contraction in NIO's deliveries in October 2022 was largely attributable to China's COVID-zero policy and associated lockdowns.

A November 2, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article mentioned that NIO's "production has started to face challenges amid Covid curbs" starting in "mid-October." Earlier, Seeking Alpha News also reported on November 1, 2022 that NIO's manufacturing facilities in Hefei were disrupted by pandemic restrictions.

NIO Stock Key Metrics

It is necessary to compare NIO's metrics with that of its peers and the industry as a whole to determine if the company's October 2022 performance was satisfactory. I have relied on data (source: EMIS database) from China Passenger Car Association or CPCA for the purpose of this analysis.

According to CPCA data, total new energy vehicles in China increased by +1% MoM to 680,000 units in October this year. As I highlighted in the preceding section, NIO's deliveries actually contracted by 8% MoM. Based on my calculations, NIO's market share in the Chinese new energy vehicle industry decreased from 1.6% in September 2022 to 1.5% in October 2022.

In comparison, the market leader in China's new energy vehicle market, BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY), achieved an 8% MoM growth in sales last month and saw its market share increase from 29.8% in September to 32.0% in October. Apart from BYD, there were also other electric vehicle companies which gained market share. Zeekr's market share expanded by +30 basis points to 1.5% in the prior month, while AITO's share in the Chinese new energy vehicle market grew by +0.3 percentage points to 1.8% in the most recent month.

Separately, NIO's 2022 year-to-date growth metrics aren't impressive as well. As mentioned in the previous section, NIO delivered a +32% YoY growth in deliveries in 2022 year-to-date. In contrast, deliveries for XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) in the first 10 months of 2022 increased by +58% YoY and +54% YoY, respectively. In fact, BYD's new energy vehicle deliveries surged by +160% YoY in this year thus far.

In summary, NIO didn't perform as well as what the headline numbers (+174% YoY growth for October deliveries) suggest.

Is This A Positive Indicator For NIO's Outlook?

NIO's October 2022 delivery numbers don't provide a positive indicator for the company's Q4 2022 outlook. As discussed in the preceding section, NIO's performance wasn't satisfactory when compared to peers and the industry at large.

The company had previously guided for deliveries amounting to 100,000 units in the second half of the current year. Considering its Q3 2022 delivery numbers (31,607 units), and its October 2022 deliveries of 10,059 units, NIO will have to deliver 58,334 units for the final two months of this year to meet its earlier guidance. This represents a monthly average of more than 29,000 units for November and December 2022, which is closer to the number that NIO managed to achieve for the entire third quarter.

Separately, Reuters reported on November 3, 2022 that NIO "resumed production at its two factories" in Hefei after the pandemic lockdowns were lifted. This is positive news, but NIO will need time to ramp up production again, and the company's production in the early part of November is inevitably affected by the recent disruptions. Also, one can't rule out future disruptions for NIO's production going forward as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns.

As such, it is reasonable to expect that NIO won't meet the company's prior 2H 2022 volume guidance.

Is NIO A Good Long-Term Investment?

In my view, NIO isn't a good investment for the long term, considering industry penetration rates and market share data.

Based on data taken from China Passenger Car Association, the penetration rate of new energy vehicles in China increased from 29.4% in September 2022 to 30.2% in October 2022. While it is good that the penetration rate of new energy vehicles is rising, 30% is a rather high number in absolute terms. Therefore, it is likely that the future pace of growth for the Chinese new energy vehicle market won't be as fast as it was in the past. In other words, both NIO and most of its peers might have already gone past the stage of ultra-rapid growth.

Another factor to consider is industry consolidation. As industry growth slows and competition intensifies, it is natural to see market share gradually consolidating in the hands of the largest players in the industry. As I highlighted earlier, market leader BYD has gained substantial market share in October 2022 at the expense of its smaller rivals, including NIO. At the same time, Tesla (TSLA) has become more aggressive with its pricing. An October 24, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article noted that TSLA "cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China."

In a nutshell, I have a negative view of NIO's long-term prospects.

Is NIO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NIO stock stays as a Hold. NIO's shares aren't a Buy because of the multiple negatives highlighted earlier in this article.

But the stock doesn't deserve a Sell. NIO's current valuations are already depressed, with its shares trading at a consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of just 1.36 times as per S&P Capital IQ. Also, there are potential re-rating catalysts on the horizon for NIO and US-listed Chinese companies as a whole. These include the removal of ADR delisting risk with a successful audit inspection and China's potential pivot away from COVID-zero policy. As such, I think that a Hold rating for NIO is appropriate and fair.