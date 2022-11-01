Matheus Obst/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price Distortions

This is a short note to update and clarify the situation of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCPK:LTMAY) and the stock price on the OTC market vs the local Santiago exchange. Please refer to my earlier note LATAM Airlines Has 95% Downside for more information and background on the investment case.

LTMAY is up around 377% in the last month and now has an implied market cap of $285bn on the new share count post Chapter 11 exit. This is greater than the entire US airline industry combined. This occurred as Latam Air exited chapter 11 with a capital increase of US$800m and conversion of bonds to equity of over US$9bn that drives share count up to 680bn vs. 606m previously as seen on the CMF documentation.

While on the Santiago Chile exchange LTM´s share price collapsed from CLP$90 to CLP$ 6.4 or US$.007 valuing the company at US$4.9bn on new share count, a reasonable valuation of 10x EV/EBITDA on YE22 estimates.

LTMAQ price chart (Created by Seeking Alpha) LTM share price chart in Chilean Pesos (Created by the Santiago Exchange)

Official Data Not Correct

The official data looks incorrect and could be waiting SEC filings. The OTC Market website reports a pre Chapter 11 share count of 606m and at current share price, on the OTC, displays a market cap of US$288m.

While on Seeking Alpha LTMAY has a US$4.3m market cap and apparently uses the Santiago price with the old share count of 606m.

To the probable determent of recent investors in LTMAY, this distortion should be corrected with the filling of an SEC 6K report that updates total shares.

On November 15th LTMAY will ratify the company's exit from chapter 11, bond for stock conversion and capital increase as document by the company in the Official call for extraordinary shareholders meeting.

In the table below I highlight the market cap with the old and new share count and the different prices seen on the Santiago exchange and the OTC.

Before and after share count and market cap (Created by author with data from Latam)

Conclusion

It's my conclusion that LTMAY / LTMAQ stock listings should suffer a sharp correction sometime in the near future as official data sources update for the new share count post Chapter 11 capital increase and debt swap.