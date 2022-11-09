Is Five Becoming The New Four?

WisdomTree
Summary

  • At the September FOMC meeting, the Fed’s own median estimate placed the level at 4.6%.
  • There is no doubt the Fed seems to be leaning toward a slower pace of rate hikes, but the terminal rate sure looks like it’s going to be headed in the 5% direction.
  • Against this backdrop, history suggests 5% yield handles could be forthcoming for short-term Treasuries, at a minimum, with intermediate maturities such as the 5-Year note not too far behind.

Federal Reserve Bank in Washington DC

FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

Thanks to Powell & Co., the month of November has gotten off to an inauspicious start for the money and bond markets. I recently blogged about Fed Funds and Treasury yields becoming a “four”gone conclusion, and now that these milestones have been met, you have to ask yourself the question: is five becoming the new four?

It all begins with where the terminal rate of the Federal Funds target range is going. At the September FOMC meeting, the Fed’s own median estimate placed the level at 4.6%. However, at the November FOMC meeting presser, Chairman Jerome Powell provided an update, stating that “incoming data suggests the September dots should be higher.” What, exactly, is higher? Well, if you look at the June 2023 Fed Funds Futures contract, the level was 5.14%, as of this writing. In other words, the market is pricing in a terminal Fed Funds target range of 5%–5.25%.

Fed Funds vs. Treasury Yields

Fed Funds vs. Treasury Yields

If this is where the Fed is headed in this rate hike cycle, where does that put the key U.S. Treasury (UST) 2-, 5- and 10-Year yields? Typically, these maturities will trade with a ‘spread’ or yield level over Fed Funds, especially during a tightening backdrop. This is exactly what investors have witnessed in this go-round as well (see graph), and there is nothing to make me think this trend won’t continue until the Fed pivots to a ‘pause and cut’ monetary policy phase.

Based on Powell’s presser, the Fed is guiding the markets for a potential ‘higher for longer’ Fed Funds scenario, underscored by his comments that rate hikes still have “some ways to go” and it would be “premature to pause,” let alone to think of cutting.

So, let’s look to history for some possible guidance for UST yields. The last time the Fed took Fed Funds to 5% or higher was the 2004–2006 rate hike period. At that time, the peak readings for UST 2- and 5-Year yields reached 5.28% and 5.23%, respectively, while the 10-Year topped out at 5.29% in mid-2007.

Conclusion

The aforementioned UST yield levels are not meant to be an outright prediction. There is no doubt the Fed seems to be leaning toward a slower pace of rate hikes, but the terminal rate sure looks like it’s going to be headed in the 5% direction. Against this backdrop, history suggests 5% yield handles could be forthcoming for short-term Treasuries, at a minimum, with intermediate maturities such as the 5-Year note not too far behind. At this point, I’m not ready to make that assumption for the UST 10-Year yield (at least not yet), but it does appear as if some renewed elevation moving back into the 4.25%–4.5% trading range (if not a bit higher) is a reasonable scenario.

Stay tuned…things change quickly!

kevin-temp2

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree's Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree's existing and future bond ETFs.

WisdomTree
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

