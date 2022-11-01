JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since we first wrote on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in late April, the stock has dropped around 31%. AMD’s YTD stock performance is even grimmer, dropping almost 59%. After a rough couple of quarters, we believe it is time to move AMD to a buy. Our post-earnings bullish sentiment is based on our expectation that AMD stock will rebound and outperform the semiconductor peer group now that the downside risks of PC and gaming GPU weakness have been priced in, for the most part.

We were previously sell-rated on AMD based on our belief that the stock did not reflect the full downside risks of weakening PC demand and exposure to crypto-related GPU sales or gaming GPU weakness. AMD’s 3Q22 sales trailed expectations, declining 15% sequentially to $5.57B lower than expectations at $5.62B. We are bullish on AMD now, as we believe the market has finally priced in the downside risks from weaker PC and gaming GPU demand. We believe AMD’s 4Q22 outlook encapsulates the weaker demand; the company expects PC Client and gaming sales to decline sequentially in 4Q22. We believe AMD is well-positioned to outperform the peer group now that the worst has been priced in. We recommend investors buy the pullback.

Weakness is priced in near the bottom

No one truly knows where the bottom is, but at TechStockPros, we believe there can be a good sense of when a stock is bottoming. We believe AMD is bottoming, as the weakness on both the PC Client front and gaming GPU front are priced into the stock. Harsh macroeconomic headwinds persist, yet we believe the chipmaker has gotten the worst out of the way. AMD’s most recent quarter, 3Q22, reported PC Client sales declined by 53% sequentially. We attribute the decline to customer inventory corrections as the demand-supply dynamics for PC balance. Gaming revenue dropped 2% sequentially due to weaker GPU sales.

Our earlier sell rating on AMD was based on our concern that the downside risks in AMD’s PC Client and gaming GPU fronts were not fully reflected in the stock. Both downside risks are playing out now, consistent with our expectations. Worldwide PC shipments have declined another 15% in 3Q22, according to IDC Tracker. Gaming GPUs also saw a major crash, as Ethereum switched from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake alongside the weaker consumer spending environment.

Both weak PC and gaming GPU demand hit AMD hard, but also hit the semiconductor peer group as a whole.

In the PC Client front, Intel (INTC) has also forecasted weaker PC Client sales for its next quarter, 4Q22. In gaming, Nvidia’s (NVDA) has suffered declined GPU sales and, more recently, is seeing GPU retail prices drop. The semiconductor peer group has seen better days - but we believe AMD now has the advantage: the weakness is priced in. We don't expect the weakness of PC Clients or gaming GPUs to subscribe towards 1H23; instead, we believe AMD stock is now trading with the risk priced in. We believe the stock pullback creates an attractive window to invest in one of the most significant players in the semi-space at a reasonable price.

Data centers becoming a growth staple

In 3Q22, AMD’s revenue grew 29% Y/Y, primarily driven by growth in its data center segment. Data center sales increased 8% sequentially this quarter, and AMD believes the segment will continue to grow modestly. We attribute AMD’s data center growth to market share gains and expect the data center growth to moderate towards 1H23. We still expect data center demand to positively contribute to AMD’s financial performance through 2023, as we believe enterprise data center demand will likely remain strong towards 2H23.

Valuation

AMD is relatively inexpensive, trading at 17.0x C2023 on a P/E basis EPS $3.65 compared to the peer group average of 16.6x. The stock is trading 3.9x EV/C2023 sales, in-line with the peer group average of 3.9x. We believe AMD provides an attractive entry point at current levels now that most of the weakness is priced in. The following chart illustrates the semiconductor peer group valuation.

TechStockPros

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on the stock. Of the 42 analysts covering the stock, 29 are buy-rated, and 13 are hold-rated. While Wall Street has been bullish on AMD since we first covered the company in April, we only now share their bullish sentiment after the weakness in PC and gaming GPU demand has been priced into the stock.

AMD is currently trading at $62. The median and mean price targets are set at $85 and $93, respectively, with a major potential upside of 37-50%.

The following chart illustrates sell-side AMD ratings and price targets.

TechStockPros

What to do with the stock

We are more constructive on AMD after the downside risks have been reflected in the stock. We expect the company’s PC Client and gaming GPU demand to remain weak towards 1H23. We're more optimistic about seeing positive growth on the data center front going forward. While the rough macroeconomic headwinds still hover over the semiconductor space, we believe AMD is well-positioned to outperform its semiconductor peer group and rebound toward 2023.