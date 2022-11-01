Ian Tuttle

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock crashed more than 15% (pre-market reference) after the company reported weaker than expected Q3 results. Although many of the company's core metrics increased versus the same period in 2021, investors are likely most concerned with Roblox' continued monetization struggles - with revenues only being up by about 2% year-over-year.

But I argue it is a mistake to trade Roblox stock based on quarterly results. Investors should consider that the metaverse opportunity is likely going to be a multi-decade growth story, and, accordingly, Roblox should not be traded based on short-term challenged.

In my opinion, RBLX post-Q3 dip is a buying opportunity.

Roblox Q3 Results

Roblox's Q3 2022 results disappointed against analyst consensus estimates. But I would also like to highlight that this disappointment was quite predictable.

During the period from July to the end of September, Roblox generated total revenues of $517.7 million, which compares to $509.3 million for the same period one year prior (2% year-over-year growth) and to consensus estimates above $600 million. But investors should also note that Roblox changed revenue recognition policies, which impacted results by a loss of $111.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Moreover, a strengthening U.S. dollar has also pressured monetization lower than what would have been achieved on a constant currency basis (estimated about 6% headwind).

As revenue growth has turned negative (quarter over quarter), while cost inflation continues to pressure the company's operating profitability, it should come as no surprise that Roblox' profitability is falling. In Q3, Roblox EBITDA fell to $50.9 million, which is close to the levels that have already been reached in late 2020.

Engagement Remains Strong

Personally, I believe that for a long-term investor, Roblox' engagement data is more important than the company's monetization success. And Roblox value for users remains very strong - as the following data highlights.

During the September quarter, Roblox' managed to entertain 58.8 million average daily users (DAU), which compares to a respective user base of 52.2 million for the same period one year earlier (24% year-over-year increase). David Bazucki, Roblox' co-founder and current CEO, commented:

We are delivering strong growth across our core operating metrics, powered by a growing developer community creating high-quality experiences that appeal to a broad, global audience ... We are creating innovative technologies to enable deeper forms of immersion, communication and expression to further enhance the value of the platform.

Notably, the fastest growth in DAUs is now driven by the 17-24 years age group - disconfirming a key investor concern that Roblox would only attract "children." (Although I also believe that this concern is quite stupid, as children are always a key component of any gaming platform - including more sophisticated games such as the games developed by Activision Blizzard (ATVI). Moreover, it should not be doubted that children have an attractive monthly spending budget for games.)

Investors might also appreciate that the company's core markets - the U.S. and Canada - are once again continuing to grow well.

Hours engaged on the Roblox platform grew to 13.4 billion, a jump of 20% year over year, versus the 11.2 billion hours engaged in Q3 2021. Similar to the trends highlighted for DAUs, hours engaged show equally positive demographic trends.

Roblox' CFO Michael Guthrie said (emphasis added):

We are pleased with the third-quarter growth in users, engagement and bookings, which demonstrates the significant progress we are making on key platform initiatives such as aging up and international growth

Outlook Solid

Although Roblox did not give an official guidance for Q4, the company said that the December quarter is expected to be solid (emphasis added):

We had a productive Q3 2022 and start to Q4 2022. Over the past few months our business has achieved new highs in the absolute levels of daily active users and hours of engagement. Based on October results, we believe our bookings in Q4 will also reach a new absolute peak.

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered RBLX stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

First, Roblox has a history of writing losses-and still is. That said, there is no guarantee that the company will reach operating profitability as expected for late 2023-or ever. Second, Roblox' value thesis is in the future, which is speculative. Estimating a company's operations and business fundamentals for multiple years is highly difficult and imprecise. Third, Roblox appeal is supported by the hype surrounding the metaverse. That said, the metaverse might develop at a much slower pace than expected, as VR/AR and 5G development and adoption slows. Or in general, the metaverse (the VR digital experience) might turn out less impressive than expected. Fourth, much of Roblox' current share price volatility is driven by investor sentiment towards risk and growth assets. Thus, investors should expect price volatility even though Roblox's business outlook remains unchanged.

Conclusion and Price Target

Given favorable long-term trends connected to the metaverse opportunity, and Roblox' excellent engagement metrics, I continue to be bullish on RBLX stock. And although I acknowledge the difficulty of estimating the implied valuation of a long-duration growth assets, I continue to believe in a target price of $48.51/share. As previously presented, I anchor my analysis on a pro-forma x20 EBIT/EV multiple based on Roblox' 2025 analyst consensus.