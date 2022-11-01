For the most part, I view the current tech correction as a temporary situation. The majority of software and internet companies are seeing setbacks from lower enterprise and consumer spending, but the bulk of the YTD declines in stock price are being driven by an over-correction in valuations.
The same cannot be said, however, of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). This apparel e-commerce company, which made a name for itself through its novel concept of sending customers a "Fix" of five clothing items that they can then choose to purchase or return, has seen a veritable decline in its fundamentals since the start of the year. Stitch Fix's problems are complex and varied: competition against the reopening of brick-and-mortar, lower consumer spending on discretionary items like clothes, and overall crowdedness in the apparel space.
Year to date, shares of Stitch Fix have lost ~80% of their value. While it's sometimes tempting to try to catch a falling knife, I believe the Stitch Fix cause is lost and that there is further pain to go.
I remain bearish on Stitch Fix, and the latest developments from the company's fiscal fourth quarter results (released in late September) don't exactly add to my confidence. In particular, I'm now quite worried about the company's liquidity position: especially as it continues to expect revenue to continue decaying and the cost landscape looking tougher (for Stitch Fix as well as for all other companies in the market).
As a reminder, here are the key red flags I'm citing for Stitch Fix:
With a market cap of just <$400 million, Stitch Fix is usually in a position where many tech stocks hope for a rescue by a larger competitor or a private equity company. In Stitch Fix's case, however, the souring fundamental performance that we've seen with each passing quarter plus what I view to be a devaluation of Stitch Fix's brand equity make this scenario unlikely. The fact that founder Katrina Lake exited the company as CEO when troubles started abounding isn't a comforting sign either (which I view to be in contrast with some other declining tech stocks like Asana (ASAN), whose founder/CEO Dustin Moskovitz recently purchased additional stock).
The bottom line here: I don't see any meaningful near-term catalysts that can help stage a rescue for Stitch Fix. Steer clear here.
Through the end of Stitch Fix's fiscal Q4, all of Stitch Fix's key business metrics indicate that the company is struggling to maintain relevance - and its positioning will get even worse in Q1, which is the critical holiday period.
As shown in the chart above, Stitch Fix's revenue in FY22 declined -1% y/y. Note that this full-year picture is a rather flattering representation of how recent trends are performing; Q4 revenue declined at a -16% y/y pace. Stitch Fix's guidance, shown in the snapshot below, even calls for Q1 revenue to decline to a further -20% to -22% y/y:
The company also shed 380k active clients (defined as a customer who made at least one purchase in the trailing twelve months) in the year to end at 3.8 million, down -9% y/y. It lost 112k of these customers in the fourth quarter alone.
Per CEO Elizabeth Spaulding's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call, here is the company's plan to reignite customer growth in FY23:
In FY '23, building on our strength of listening and responding to client requests and meeting the moment, we are evolving our stylist request note to include the ability to add specific occasions so that our stylists can deliver stronger choices in these discovery moments. We also plan to insert more opportunities to collaborate with our stylist community in real time.
Additionally, we're working to deliver a diverse assortment that showcases our varying price points especially at a time when consumers are more cost conscious. We believe these efforts will drive higher engagement and further cement Stitch Fix as the go-to online styling partner for both current and future customers.
On to the second point, we recognize that reigniting the active client flywheel is vital for growth. We know that success will not only come through new client activation, but also through prospective clients and reengaging clients who haven't shopped with us for over 12 months. In mid-September, we released our first ever multinational brand campaign with the goal of communicating how Stitch Fix works and celebrating the personalization that we deliver.
While traffic improved through the second half of FY '22, we expect this campaign to drive a sizable increase in impressions across TV, paid social and branded content partnerships, and by building brand awareness will increase traffic to our ecosystem. We also launched an affiliate influencer network in early August."
While we are yet to see the impacts of the company's new brand campaign, the company's guidance and recent trends certainly show that Stitch Fix is losing brand power and "singing to a smaller audience."
We should also watch out for profitability, especially as gross margins declined 400bps in the fourth quarter to 42.5%. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter sunk to -$31.8 million, versus a gain of $55.4 million in the year-ago Q4; while full-year adjusted EBITDA clocked in at -$19.5 million.
Note that Stitch Fix isn't expecting profitability to materially improve in FY23: it's currently calling for -$35 million to -$45 million in adjusted EBITDA losses on a -13% y/y full-year revenue decline.
Keep an eye as well on Stitch Fix's liquidity picture. As seen below, its cash balances have continued declining each year, and the company ended FY22 with just $231 million in cash and equivalents:
The good news is that Stitch Fix is currently carrying no debt. But continued margin pressures and losses may force the company to raise additional capital, at a time when the capital markets are effectively closed for struggling companies like Stitch Fix.
I continue to see no compelling reasons to stay invested in Stitch Fix. The company is losing customers, shedding margin, and seeing its profitability erode. Don't try to catch the falling knife here.
