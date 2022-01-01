High Dividend Yield Still Leader For U.S. Factor Returns In 2022

Nov. 09, 2022 1:11 PM ETVYM, IVE, IJJ, IJS, USMV, IJR, VFLQ, MTUM, IJK, IJT, SPHB, QUAL, IVW
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.75K Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) is the top performer for US equity factors, but in 2022 that translates to a relatively modest loss.
  • Value stocks are also doing relatively well in 2022, posting the lightest factor losses after VYM. Large-cap value (IVE), for instance, is down a relatively light 6.4% year to date.
  • The hardest-hit corner of the factor universe: large-cap growth: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) is down nearly 30% this year.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

The stock market’s post-election performance starts today. From an equity-risk factor perspective, the horse race begins with high dividend yield in the pole position for year-to-date results, based on a set of ETFs through Tuesday’s close (Nov. 8).

Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) is the top performer for US equity factors, but in 2022 that translates to a relatively modest loss. Compared with the stock market overall, however, that’s no mean feat. SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), the broad index tracker for shares, has lost nearly 19% so far this year vs. a mild 1.4% setback for VYM.

VYM

Value stocks are also doing relatively well in 2022, posting the lightest factor losses after VYM. Large-cap value (IVE), for instance, is down a relatively light 6.4% year to date.

US Equity Factors: ETF Performance

The hardest-hit corner of the factor universe: large-cap growth: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) is down nearly 30% this year.

US stocks tend to rally after mid-term elections, according to analysis by LPL Financial. “There are a few possible fundamental reasons for market strength following midterm elections,” the firm’s Barry Gilbert and Jeff Buchbinder wrote earlier this week. “Primarily, the uncertainty associated with the election is behind us, and markets don’t like uncertainty. But on top of that, midterms usually provide something of a course correction from presidential elections… and markets may anticipate prospects of a better policy balance ahead, regardless of who is in the Oval Office.”

S&P 500

Lee Carter, president and partner at Maslansky + Partners, notes that “gridlock… has been pretty good for the markets.”

If so, the outlook looks relatively bright on a morning when control of Congress remains too close to call on Wednesday morning.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.75K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.