Alena Kravchenko

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) advertising revenue slowdown this year has been front and center on investors’ minds, punishing the stock as a result of it. Even more concerning has been the decline in YouTube advertising revenue, raising questions about the social media platform’s competitiveness. However, investors are ignoring a segment that the company does not granularly report on, but nonetheless continues to grow and offers lucrative cross-selling opportunities, YouTube Music and Premium.

YouTube Music and Premium launched in 2018 as a replacement of YouTube Red. YouTube Music Premium offers ad-free music streaming for $9.99/month (individual plan), while YouTube Premium offers both ad-free music and video-streaming for $11.99 (individual plan). On the Q3 2022 earnings call, CFO Ruth Porat mentioned how “subscriber growth in YouTube Music Premium and YouTube TV continued to drive ongoing strong growth in YouTube non-advertising revenues”, despite high inflation, rising interest rates and the increasing likelihood of a recession on the horizon. Moreover, in Q1 2022, Porat had shared that “other revenues were $6.8 billion, up 5%. The growth rate reflects substantial growth in YouTube non-advertising revenues driven by subscriber growth in YouTube Music and Premium and YouTube TV”. This was over the same quarter that streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) had reported a decline in net subscribers, distinguishing the strong value proposition offered by YouTube Premium relative to other streaming services even after economic re-openings post-pandemic.

Note that as the YouTube Premium subscription base grows, this will also subdue advertising revenue growth over time as more consumers opt for the ad-free experience. If YouTube Premium indeed proves to be a sticky service that subscribers are unwilling to give up easily amid recessionary environments, it could make YouTube’s business model more resilient to economic cycles by becoming less dependent on advertising revenue.

YouTube does not granularly break down the number of Music Premium and Premium subscribers, though we know the platform reached 50 million subscribers (including those on trial versions) in 2021.

Note: data includes those on trial versions of the services. (Source: Edison Trends, Company Data)

While Spotify continues to hold the largest market share in the music-streaming industry, its dominance is indeed eroding amid rising competitors like YouTube Premium. According to Midia Research:

Google was the fastest-growing music streaming service in 2020, growing by 60%, with Tencent second on 40%. Amazon continued its steady trajectory, up 27%, while Apple grew by just 12%. Google’s YouTube Music has been the standout story of the music subscriber market for the last couple of years, resonating both in many emerging markets and with younger audiences across the globe. The early signs are that YouTube Music is becoming to Gen Z what Spotify was to Millennials half a decade ago.

YouTube’s bundling strategy to embolden competitiveness

Bundled service packages offering access to a suite of services across a platform tend to encompass more compelling value than single services on their own. By bundling music and video-streaming together for $11.99, YouTube is striving to reduce consumers’ needs to subscribe to competitors’ streaming services that only offer a single service, such as Spotify’s (SPOT) ad-free music streaming service for $9.99, as YouTube Premium would entail more compelling value by offering additional benefits for just $2 extra per month, including the ability to download a wide selection of videos for offline viewing.

Data collated using company websites

In fact, last year Google advanced its bundling strategy by introducing the Pixel Pass, which entails a monthly subscription fee offering an upgraded Pixel phone every two years, insurance coverage for the device, ad-free access to YouTube music and video streaming, 200GB Cloud storage space, and access to free games and apps in Play Store. Essentially, Google is striving to build its own ecosystem to challenge the Apple ecosystem.

YouTube is one of the most popular websites worldwide, benefitting from 2.5 billion monthly visitors. Hence, Google is leveraging YouTube’s popularity by bundling ad-free access to the website with Pixel Phone sales, alongside other benefits Google’s platform has to offer. Thereby the company is cross-selling solutions and making the Google ecosystem stickier, intending to dissuade consumers from switching to competitors’ mobile phones, as well as encouraging video-streamers to upgrade towards YouTube Premium. Note that purchasers of Pixel phones without Pixel Pass subscriptions were also offered 3-month free trials of YouTube Premium, a strategy the company uses with sales of other hardware devices as well.

Apple (AAPL) also employs a services-bundling strategy to make the Apple ecosystem stickier. The Apple One bundle (individual plan) offers access to Apple Music, its video-streaming service Apple TV+, gaming service Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage space, for $16.95/month. The Apple One bundle does not include a phone upgrade service, but is sold separately as ‘iPhone upgrade program’, which starts from $39.50/month and includes AppleCare+ and a yearly upgrade.

Google is certainly stepping up its cross-selling and bundling strategies by leveraging YouTube’s popularity, to better compete against Apple and other device-makers. How successful this strategy is at growing market share in the hardware devices industry will be determined over time, though CEO Sundar Pichai did disclose on the Q3 earnings call that Google recently had its “highest selling week ever for Pixel”. This coupled with the “ongoing strong growth in YouTube non-advertising revenues” mentioned earlier suggests that Google’s bundling strategy (leveraging YouTube Premium) offers promising potential to drive revenue growth going forward.

Amazon (AMZN) Prime is the e-commerce giant’s main subscription-based bundling strategy, which focuses on combining benefits like ad-free video-streaming with free and faster delivery on shopping activity for $14.99/month. Amazon Music is not directly part of its Amazon Prime membership, and instead only offers a $1 saving on Amazon Music subscriptions (making it $8.99/month) for Prime members. Hence, Amazon Prime members don’t really receive any meaningful music-streaming price advantages through their Prime subscriptions that would dissuade them from exploring alternative services.

As noted earlier, YouTube Music has been growing faster than Amazon Music, and Google could leverage this strength in its pursuit to challenge Amazon’s e-commerce dominance. Google has been pursuing its own e-commerce ambitions, particularly through YouTube, to attract purchase-minded web visitors to the platform. As touched upon in a previous article, to better compete against Amazon’s Prime subscription service, Google could further leverage YouTube’s popularity and its strong financial position by subsidizing special deals and discounts on Google/ YouTube Shopping to YouTube Premium subscribers, or Pixel Pass subscribers more broadly. This would offer a strategy to not only optimize e-commerce activity through its platform, but also a way to encourage video-streamers to upgrade to YouTube Premium, thereby inducing a self-reinforcing network effect.

Summary

It is unclear whether the YouTube Premium subscription base is growing fast enough to offset the advertising revenue slowdown/decline, nonetheless, it does open up new cross-selling opportunities to drive growth in other segments, including hardware devices and potentially even e-commerce activity. While YouTube Premium subscription growth is currently obscured by its aggregation with other segments as part of ‘Other Revenues’, the service offers promising long-term potential in driving future revenue growth, diversification away from advertising revenue, and augmenting Google’s cross-selling and upselling strategies to better compete against other tech giants like Apple and Amazon. Over the near-term however, Google is likely to continue being negatively impacted by the worsening economic outlook, as currently its business model is still primarily dependent upon advertising revenue, therefore inducing a ‘hold’ rating on the stock.