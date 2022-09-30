yuriz/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis and Q3 recap

I published my first article on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in Sept 2021, entitled "Exxon Mobil has turned a corner". At that time, its price was ~$55 and it just witnessed its ROCE (return on capital employed) sinking to a miserable 6% in the previous quarter, as you can see from the following chart. The title already gave away the thesis. And indeed, its ROCE kept climbing in tandem with its stock prices, thanks to a multitude of catalysts since then.

Now, fast forward to its recent Q3 earnings report ("ER"), which can be properly summarized by a cliché - it is certainly firing on all cylinders. As shown in the chart below, it reported more than $24.4B in Q3 operating cash flow, setting a record for the most lucrative quarter ever. The record earnings were driven by robust oil and natural gas prices, expanded refining volumes, and effective cost controls that produced a total of $6.4 billion in structural savings.

As a result, the stock prices now hover near a record peak of $113, a tempting point for many investors to cash out. And this leads to me the thesis of this article: there is still more room to let your profit run at this point.

In the remainder of this article, you see why I see its fundamentals are largely unchanged since I wrote my first article more than 1 year ago. And you will also see that the temptation to sell at this point is no different than the many new highs its prices have pushed in the past ~1 year. And if you were subjected to the temptation at any of those points, you'd missed out on a large portion of the 113% total return it has generated so far.

A potent combination: record ROCE and healthy CAPEX

Let me start with its ROCE. The chart below is the same chart shown above but with more context this time. The ROCE is computed based on its quarterly TTM results since 2019 Q1. As seen, its ROCE nosedived from a healthy 15% in 2019 to only 6% in 2020 Q4 in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. To put things into perspective, its long-term ("LT") average ROCE is about 15.2%, and the ROCE for the whole energy sector represented by XLE is about 14.6%. And these were my key considerations to argue in 2021 Q2 that its profitability was turning a corner. I simply do not see A) that energy prices should stay as compressed as back in 2020, or B) the travel disruptions would persist for too long.

Indeed, its ROCE has staged a perfect V-shaped recovery since then. Its ROCE reached 29.9% in Q2 2022 and is not at a record high of 36.7%. These numbers are not only superb in absolute terms. They are also more than 2x higher than its own long-term average of 15.2% or the overall energy sector's 14.6%.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons why such record ROCE cannot last (and we will detail some of the reasons in the risk section later). However, XOM investors do not need such record ROCE to enjoy a decent return. Next, we will see that even a lower ROCE, when combined with a healthy reinvestment rate, can already deliver solid returns in the years to come.

XOM's capital allocation flexibility

XOM has been suffering constrained capital allocation during 2019~2020 as you can see from the chart below. The chart shows its use of cash as a percentage of its cash from operations ("CFO"). As seen, its organic investment rate has been almost 0% between 2019 Q1 and the end of 2020. During that period of time, the business did not even generate enough CFO to cover its CAPEX and dividend obligations.

The picture completely changed since Q3 2021. In that quarter, its dividend and CAPEX obligations combined dropped below 100% as a percentage of its CFO for the first time since 2019. The picture kept improving since then, and as a result, XOM now has plenty of flexibility to deploy its free cash flow to drive organic growth.

To wit, as of Q3 2022, its dividend payouts only require 20% of its CFO and CAPEX another 22%. These two items combined only require 42% of its total CFO. To provide a reference point, its long-term average dividend payment ratio is about 54% of the CFO, and LT average CAPEX is about another 54% of its CFO. So XOM is in a very strong position to reinvest in itself and reward shareholders.

As seen in the next chart, during Q3, it distributed $8.2 billion to shareholders, including $3.7 billion in dividends and $4.5B in share repurchases. It spent $5.7 billion in CAPEX during Q3, bringing the year-to-date CAPEX total to $15.2 billion, in line with its full-year target range of $21 to $24 billion. As another unequivocal sign of financial strength (in addition to share repurchases), it also increased its dividend payments to $0.91 dollars per share during Q3.

XOM's projected growth rates and returns

As aforementioned, even a lower ROCE, when combined with a healthy reinvestment rate, can already deliver solid returns for XOM shareholders in the years to come. And the table below summarizes my projections about its return potential in the next 3~5 years. These projections were made under the assumption that dividends grow at the same pace as earnings with no dividend reinvestment.

The normal case assumed a pressured ROCE of 15.2%, on par with its LT average (which is why I called it the normal case). This case also assumes a reinvestment rate of 10%. For the bull case, I assumed the ROCE to be 25% (above its LT average but substantially below its current record level) and the reinvestment rates to be 15%. Recall that it currently only needs 42% of its CFO to cover its dividends and CAPEX. Under these parameters, the long-term organic growth rate would be about 1.5% per annum for the normal case (15.2% ROCE x 10% reinvestment rates) and about 3.8% for the bull case (25% ROCE x 15% reinvestment rates). I believe it is justifiable to add a 2.5% inflation escalator, as argued in my earlier articles:

I actually consider a 2.5% inflation escalator to be very conservative for XOM. In the long term, the oil price has been rising far more quickly than inflation. For example, average inflation has been 3.9% CAGR on average in the past 50 years. But oil price has risen at a pace of 5.9% CAGR, beating inflation by a whole 2%.

With a 2.5% conservative inflation escalator, the nominal growth rate would be 4.0% in the normal case and 6.3% in the bull case). And this is where I disagree with consensus estimates (shown in the second chart below) the most. As seen, consensus estimates project its EPS to decline. My view is the opposite - I simply do not see how its EPS can decline given the robust ROCE, sustainable reinvestment rate, and also share count reduction at such compressed valuations.

Finally, in terms of valuation, my estimates below also assumed a 10x PE multiple for both cases. As a reference point, the historical average PE has been about 15x PE for XOM.

All told, even under these extremely conservative assumptions, the way I see things, both the normal and bull case can lead to outsized total returns in the next few years. The normal case is projected to lead to a total return of 62.3% and the bull case 79.2%.

Risks and final thoughts

In terms of risks, there is a risk of COVID resurgence other variants could still disrupt travel, energy demand, and also its chemicals. Notably, it reported lower chemical margins reflecting softening demand in North America, Europe, and also in China due to COVID restrictions. In the past quarter, European supply concerns drove natural gas prices to a record level. And the NG prices could suffer a retreat if the Russian-Ukraine situation eases, which could also lead to moderated crude oil prices too. Oil and gas prices could turn into a political issue too, as evidenced by the fact that windfall tax proposals resurface from time to time.

All told, XOM's peak Q3 performance and record stock price remind me of the old adage of letting your profit run. Despite the spectacular price rally of more than 100% in the past year or so, I am still seeing good reasons to be bullish. In fact, I am seeing the same forces still in play compared to those I argued for about 1 year ago. I anticipate its current peak ROCE to continue, given the structural supply-demand imbalance, a result of years of underinvestment in our energy supply infrastructure. Although given the renewed capital allocation flexibility, XOM investors can expect a healthy return even with ROCE reverted to a historical mean of around 15%. My estimates project another 60% to 80% upside potential from here from a combination of healthy ROCE, sustainable reinvestment rate, and also share count reduction at highly accreditive valuations (only 8.1x FW PE currently).