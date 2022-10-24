mabus13

Investment Thesis

We believe that over the long term copper won’t undergo a strong correction of prices due to impressive fundamental support from its global shortage. We expect that copper prices will hold around $10,000/t for a long time after 2023, while we anticipate a correction over a short term. However, it’s possible that at this very time we are on the cusp of a new price super cycle due to low stockpiles of the metal worldwide. Despite bullish sentiment on copper Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) reported humble 3Q results, and now its stock is fair valued. We believe that it is still too early to buy FCX.

Macroeconomic conditions for copper

According to Freeport, copper producers are now not interested in a significant increase of production capacity. High interest rates, a high dollar rate, fears for global demand, and a collapse in China's real estate market have all sparked fear in the copper market. The price of the metal has consolidated around $3.5 per pound over the past quarter, while the break-even point for young projects, according to Wood Mackenzie, is about $4.25 per pound.

Freeport

We believe that the current price of the metal doesn’t fully reflect the difficulties with ramping up supply by the industry. For example, copper inventories in China, according to Bloomberg, have fallen to a 10-year low and reached about 30 thousand tons.

Bloomberg

LME copper inventories, according to kitco, also still hold at a short-term low of 150 thousand tons, approaching the level of 2020, when the price of the metal was above $4.5 per pound.

Kitco

Moreover, global reserves in terms of weeks of consumption has dropped below 2 weeks, which is a record of the past 20 years, according to Bloomberg. That means we are probably on the cusp of a new bullish cycle in the copper market. We forecast copper will cost an average of about $4.43 per pound in 2023.

Bloomberg

Macroeconomic conditions for gold

The Fed usually operates with a lag, based on the numbers for actual inflation and unemployment. The labor market remains stable, and inflation holds high not due to commodity prices, but due to factors of long-term inflation, such as rising rents and rising wages.

The labor market will begin to weaken when companies begin to cut jobs, with massive cuts occurring during the recession. Thus, jobs will likely be lost in 2023 as companies will experience declining margins and reduce growth projects, which will eventually prompt a drop of household incomes and a slowdown of inflation.

The companies’ margins are suffering due to the strong dollar, as well as the situation in the labor market, where record low unemployment forces companies to pay employees too much. Companies are trying to shift these additional costs onto consumers through rising product prices, which accelerates the inflationary spiral (wage growth -> higher prices -> the next wave of wage growth).

Therefore, either the Fed will hit demand so hard that companies will begin to let employees go and suspend the less efficient businesses, or the inflationary spiral will cause an uncontrolled spike of inflation, like it happened in the 1970s.

The Fed, judging by its actions and rhetoric, intends to defeat inflation and reduce it to the target of 2% per year. To do this in the 1970s and 80s, the Fed raised the rate to levels that were higher than inflation, triggering a recession, and as inflation declined, the Fed gradually lowered the rate, following inflation. The rate for more than 10 years consistently held higher than inflation by 3-4% (it didn’t match the inflation rate until 12 years later). Inflation slowed from 13% a year to 4% a year within 3 years.

The market is in part expecting the same logic to be at play now. Starting from February 2023 and until July (the farthest visible horizon), the lower end of the expected rate range is 4% per year, and the upper end is 4.75% per year. However, we believe that due to the massive debt burden, the Fed this time will not be able to keep the rate above inflation for a long time. In the 1980s, the ratio of debt to US GDP stood at 30%, and now it has soared to 130%, so we expect that the Fed rate will be 5-6% a year in 2023, and inflation will be 5% a year (these are the current macroeconomic forecasts which we are guided by).

Given the Fed's high expected rate and inflation in 2023, we expect the 10-year bond yield to be at 3.2% per year and the 10-year inflation expectation to be 3.1% per year. The real yield will equal 0.1% per year, which corresponds to a gold price range of $1600-$1630 an ounce.

We also see a risk for gold if the Fed’s rate will rise above 5% faster than expected, which will prompt gold prices to move toward $1300 an ounce.

Valuation

Freeport reported a faster increase of production costs, which reached an average of about $2.4 per pound compared with the forecast for $2.2 per pound. We have raised the estimate for production costs from the average of $2.15 per pound to $2.31 per pound for 2022, and from the average of $2.23 per pound to $2.47 per pound for 2023 due to persisting inflationary pressure, which affects the prices for equipment.

Invest Heroes

We are changing the EBITDA forecast from $9821 mln (-8% y/y) to $8598 mln (-20% y/y) for 2022, and from $12212mln (+24% y/y) to $10295 mln (+20% y/y) for 2023.

Invest Heroes

Based on the new assumptions, the rating for the shares has been set at HOLD. We think the fair value of the stock is $36.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

We believe that shares of Freeport are fairly valued by market participants. According to our estimates, future start of hyper adoption copper usage in 2023 has been already priced in copper stocks, and it is not time to buy FCX stock. Moreover, we also see a risk for gold if the Fed’s rate will rise above 5% per year faster than expected, which will prompt gold prices to move toward $1300 an ounce, putting pressure on FCX results.

The Fed, IHS Markit PMI, Kitco data can be monitored to understand the economic situation.