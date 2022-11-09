Cryptodoom And AirBnBust

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.76K Followers

Summary

  • The fact that pension funds have allocated significant member capital to this madness reveals a dereliction of duty and the speculative madness that was.
  • From March 2020 through March 2022, some 40% of purchases in Canada and the US were bought as second homes for investment, occasional use and/or short-term rental.
  • Problems with inattentive landlords and disruptive tenants have prompted municipalities to increasingly ban or restrict short-term rentals.

Bitcoin, ethereum, bnb, ripple and crypto cryptocurrency mining, crackdown, price crash and FUD concept. Bitcoin coins underground.

John Kevin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The policy-induced everything bubble is imploding globally, as it must.

Overnight, we see contagion from highly levered Ponzi schemes in the crypto space as liquidity evaporates and panic justifiably spreads. Many naked emperors will be exposed here. Grandaddy Bitcoin (shown below) has tumbled to the lowest price since November 2020. See. Crypto markets tumble to a 2-year low on FTX contagion concern.

Airbnb

The fact that pension funds have allocated significant member capital to this madness reveals a dereliction of duty and the speculative madness that was. A quote of the day goes to Marc Weinstein of Mechanism Capital Ventures:

“I think if this bear market has proven anything, it’s that the emperor has no clothes. Even seasoned institutional investors can get swept away investing in hot deals at unreasonable valuations in a bull market.”

At the same time, the meltdown in real estate is just getting started. One area of increasing strife and mounting new supply for longer-term rental and sale emanates from the short-term rental sector.

Years of historically low interest rates emboldened many to buy homes for the sole purpose of short-term rentals on Airbnb and other sites. Of the 1.2 million Airbnb (ABNB) listings in the US, 62% have been added since 2020, according to short-term rental analytics firm AirDNA. The number of available Airbnb listings grew to 1.38 million in August 2022, up from about 1.07 million year-over-year, according to AirDNA.This buying pressure helped to drive bubble pricing into 2022. See Business Insider: Airbnb hosts worry about an Airbnb bust.

From March 2020 through March 2022, some 40% of purchases in Canada and the US were bought as second homes for ‘investment,’ occasional use and/or short-term rental.

Meanwhile, problems with inattentive landlords and disruptive tenants have prompted municipalities to increasingly ban or restrict short-term rentals. Next came the year-to-date leap in utility and mortgage rates, with bookings in retreat amid a consumer-led downturn. A perfect shitstorm.

A recent Wealthion discussion illuminates trends unfolding in the US. The setup in Canada is arguably worse.

Disclosure: No positions

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
4.76K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.