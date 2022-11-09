FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to FTC Solar’s third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Prior to today’s call, you’d likely had an opportunity to review our earnings release, supplemental financial information and slide presentation, which were posted earlier today. If you’ve not yet reviewed these documents, they are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ftcsolar.com.

I’m joined today by Sean Hunkler, FTC Solar’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Phelps Morris, the company’s Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Cook, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I remind everyone that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements based on our assumptions and beliefs in the current environment and speak only as of the current date. As such, these forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and actual results and events could differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to our press release and other SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as required by law.

As you’d expect, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures today. Please note that the earnings release issued this morning includes a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest applicable GAAP measure. In addition, we’ll discuss our executed contract and awarded orders collectively referred to as backlog, and our definition of this metric is also included in our press release.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Sean.

Thanks, Bill, and good morning everyone. Starting at the market level, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, or UFLPA and its rules for module importers and reviews by U.S. Customs and Border continues to prevent solar modules from getting into the country and in turn prevents a large portion of projects in the industry from moving forward. This obviously also delays our ability to convert a large portion of our backlog into revenue. As you’ll see when Phelps discusses our Q4 outlook. While extraordinarily frustrating, we are not sitting idle. We are making great strides in our efforts to improve our near and long-term positioning and remain optimistic about FTC Solar’s future.

There are four primary takeaways I’d like to leave you with today. First, our total backlog continues to grow nicely and is approaching the $1 billion mark presently sitting at $961 million. This includes $203 million added since August 9. This growth is supported by our efforts to build and strengthen customer relationships, add new customers, including top tier developers and EPC companies, and accelerate our international expansion.

Our international expansion was just at its early stages when the regulatory issues started here in the U.S. We’ve made great progress on this front. We’ve told you about a number of projects in Australia and we’ve recently awarded our largest to date in the country, a 128-megawatt hybrid solar project, which is expected to be the largest DC-coupled solar and battery project in the country. In addition to Australia, we have also recently been awarded projects in South Africa, Kenya, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In addition to our backlog progress, our total project pipeline has now reached a new record level at 90 gigawatts. The international portion of that has more than doubled year-to-date and now represents the majority of our pipeline.

The second takeaway is that $165 million of the $203 million we’ve added to backlog in the last three months is not expected to be impacted by UFLPA. This gives us confidence that we’ve seen the lows in terms of revenue in Q3, this backlog includes international projects, U.S. thin-film, or U.S. crystalline projects for which modules have been secured. Much of our recent focus actions and accomplishments will also serve to continue to bolster this portion of our backlog as we await resolution of UFLPA.

For example, the team has been working hard behind the scenes to work on a cost effective solution for U.S. thin-film modules, which we recently made available to customers filling an obvious gap in our offering. This gap was result of our previous decision to focus our R&D team’s efforts toward providing solutions for crystalline modules first, which in a normalized environment represents the bulk of the overall U.S. market, and that was perhaps a reasonable position when crystalline modules were flowing normally.

However, more recently, that gap in our offering has been more noticeable, has impacted our ability to convert backlog into revenue and frankly with something we needed to rectify to hedge against a delayed UFLPA resolution. I’m pleased to say that while this new solution has only recently been made available, we already have multiple project awards in the hundreds of megawatts for this solution in our backlog additions.

Another example includes the recent announcement of a new 1P tracker solution called Pioneer. Having this differentiated new 1P tracker greatly expands our served market around the world, giving us more opportunities to win projects where there was a preference or benefit 1P. Our solution offers 18% to 36% fewer foundations than other leading competitor solutions as projected to generate 5% higher energy output than other leading competitor solutions. Customer enthusiasm for our new product has been strong, and in fact, we launched Pioneer along with a 500-megawatt order from a top EPC Primoris.

The third takeaway today is around our gross margins. While our current gross margins do not meet our, or frankly your expectations, we do believe we are making significant progress behind the scenes. As we shared with you at the time of our Q2 earnings announcement, we believe we are untracked to deliver gross margins between 12% and 18% as revenue gets to the $150 million quarterly revenue run rate that is enabled by one, our design to value initiative, which we had previously discussed with you at length, and has allowed us to take more than 20% of the costs out of our tracker systems, providing a product cost structure to enable double digit gross margins on future projects.

Two, leveraging expertise brought in-house with our HX acquisition, including our design to manufacturing efforts, which ensure that our DTV efforts are also easy and cost effective to manufacture. And three, building out our DG business, which has higher margins in ASPs. We have received a lot of interest in our offering since launching earlier this year along with great feedback. Our DG pipeline is growing very quickly and there are two nice size portfolios of projects in the Midwest and West Coast, which in total will be in the range of 500-megawatts included in our backlog additions this period. Obviously at our current low revenue run rates, the gross margin improvements remain muted, but will be even more apparent as our revenue run rate grows and our R&D team continues to grind out incremental cost improvements.

And the final takeaway I want to leave you with is that our liquidity position is stable. We ended the quarter with $50 million in cash on our balance sheet. In addition, we have no debt and a $100 million revolver, which remains undrawn. For the fourth quarter, we expect to be approximately cash neutral based on our current forecast and anticipated collections. This sets us up nicely as we enter what we expect will be an improving financial position in 2023.

So in closing, we believe we have turned the corner and seeing lows from which we will grow. Volumes are still depressed at the moment as U.S. customers try to find solar modules, but the pent-up demand represented by our pipeline and backlog is incredibly large and growing. The proportion of our backlog that is not expected to be impacted by UFLPA is improving and will be enhanced by our new U.S. thin-film offering, our new 1P tracker offering and the continued growth of our international business.

We now have a strong product cost structure on future projects, which puts us on track for double-digit gross margins as our revenue run rate recovers, and our cash position is stable and expected to be flat in Q4, setting us up nicely ahead of expected improvement in 2023. We believe our actions during this industry slowdown, have positioned us to show improvement in the near-term and to once again, outpace market growth once module availability returns to normal with significantly enhanced profitability.

With that, I will turn the call over to Phelps to provide more detail.

Thanks Sean, and good morning everyone. As a thought to Sean’s comment, I’d like to provide some additional color on the third quarter performance and our outlook. So let’s begin with the results of the third quarter.

Our results from the quarter are in line with guidance ranges. Revenue was $16.6 million at the lower end of the range with the depressed level reflecting the lower demand environment in the U.S. amidst the UFLPA related module constraints that Sean talked about. This revenue level represents a decrease of 46.1% compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of 69% year-over-year driven by lower volume and partially offset by a higher ASP.

GAAP gross loss was $9.5 million, or 57.4% of revenue, compared to $6.5 million, or 21.2% of revenue in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross loss was $8.2 million or 49.8% of revenue. The margin percentage is also towards the lower end of the range on the lower revenue level. The result for this quarter compares to a non-GAAP gross loss of $7.7 million in the prior-year period, with the difference driven primarily by lower product revenue, partially offset by improved logistics margin.

GAAP operating expense was $17.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding stock-based compensation and certain other expenses, operating expenses were $9.1 million, compared to $8.4 million in the year-ago quarter, this was better than our guidance range due to some cost management activities in the quarter. This relatively small year-over-year increase was driven by the growth in staffing and other costs related to public company requirements.

GAAP net loss was $25.6 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a loss of $25.7 million or $0.26 per share in the prior quarter, and compared to a net loss of $22.9 million or $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes approximately $7.9 million, including stock-based compensation expense, certain consulting and legal fees, severance and other non-cash items, was $17.7 million. This result compares to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.7 million in the prior quarter and $16.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

As Sean mentioned regarding liquidity, we ended the quarter with $50 million of cash in our balance sheet, no debt and access to our $100 million revolver, which remains undrawn. In addition, while we did establish a $100 million ATM program during the quarter, we did not tap into it and at the present time, given the stability of a liquidity position, we have no plan to utilize the facility in Q4.

With that, let’s turn to the outlook. We continue to expect the third quarter represent the low water mark in terms of revenue and margin. We do believe we have seen the lows and we’ll grow from here. As Sean discussed, the actions we’ve taken by adding a U.S. thin-film module solution introducing a new 1P tracker, Pioneer and our international business will help mitigate the near term impacts of UFLPA, which has delayed our ability to convert backlog into revenue.

We have roughly $165 million of backlog that includes these products, the U.S. thin-film projects, international project, and U.S. projects with crystalline modules that are not expected to be impacted by UFLPA, because they’re already in hand, which gives us confidence that we have seen the lows. The flip side is that over 80% of our backlog is U.S. based projects scoped with crystalline panels, which have been delayed due to UFLPA. This continues to be very frustrating, has impacted our ability to convert our backlog into revenue.

As such, while we expect good revenue growth on a percentage basis from the third quarter lows, we do expect revenue for the fourth quarter to be lower than our previous target. In addition, our growth margin expectation for the fourth quarter also reflects an improvement from the third quarter as we see an improved revenue mix and improved project margins as a result of our internal initiatives.

However, the results are similarly impacted as the overhead cost absorption is still being spread across a relatively low revenue base. Collectively, these factors slow down to adjusted EBITDA offset to a degree by the continued focus on controlling costs that we have implemented considering the module uncertainty in the market.

One item to highlight is a number of our members of our executive leadership team, including Sean, Patrick, and myself, had voluntary elected to take a vast majority of this salaries [ph]in stock versus cash subject to a minimum cash requirement to maintain benefits. This began on July 1st and will continue through the end of 2022. We believe that shows the management team’s confidence in the long-term profit to the company wants the regulatory headwinds lift.

Moving to the specifics for our guidance. Revenue growth, we are anticipating of 40% to 60% of the Q3 lows to be between $23 million and $27 million non-GAAP gross loss of $3.5 million to breakeven, or a negative 15% to 0%. As you might expect, the percentage ranges vary more greatly at these lower revenue levels. Non-GAAP operating expense between $10 million and $11 million and adjusted EBITDA lost between $14.5 million and $10 million.

Finally, while we are still looking for incremental clarity on how much module supply will be available to customers, we expect to see continued sequential revenue improvement in the first quarter of 2023 along with continued margin improvements.

With that, we will conclude our prepared remarks and I’ll turn it over to the operator for any questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Philip Shen with ROTH Capital Partners. You may proceed.

Hey guys want to start off with the 500-megawatt order you had with Primoris. I was wondering if you could just give us a sense for, how you guys think, you won the business, I think the 1P product is still not out there, and so you were able to win that business in a nice way. Help us understand compared to your peers how you won that business? Thanks.

Hey, thanks, Phil. Appreciate the question. I would tell you that there is just an amazing amount of customer excitement about the 1P product, and in fact, a lot of the customers, who know us for our 2P product were involved in looking at our initial designs and thoughts around the 1P. And we want to make sure that like our 2P offering, that the 1P offering is really appealing to our customers by solving their problems and is got all of the – has all of the constructability advantages that are so well known in the Voyager 2P product. And so we just, from the initial launch at RE+ where we brought a basically a sample of the product to show people we got – we’ve gotten really positive feedback.

We’ve also gotten a lot of positive feedback at our demo site in Colorado, where we’ve had just an endless stream of customers coming through and it feels like the market really wants an alternative in terms of 1P. And so we’re really excited about the first order with Primoris. I’ll turn it over to Patrick also to give a little more color.

Thanks, Sean. What Sean says exactly right? We’ve been engaged with our customers pretty deeply over the last year in trying to figure out what they want in terms of products that, that fit their needs. Obviously we’ve got the Voyager solution, which we’re incredibly proud of in terms of constructibility, but really focused on the 1P based on customer feedback. So, folks like Primoris, we’ve been engaged with for a long time, developing that, that product and ultimately led to that 500-megawatt order.

The other thing I articulate too is, really kind of comes down to customer service. I think they like how we engage with our customers. We bring a developer mindset given most of us came from a developer platform previously, and I think that’s played in well with kind of the account penetration that we’ve had with some of these top tier EPCs and developers in 2022. We’re seeing that momentum carry into 2023 with a growth of our contract and awarded backlog as well.

Great. Thanks guys. Yes, I had heard a lot about your positive customer service as well, so kudos there. In terms of your Q4 guide clearly, everyone’s disappointed, we had done some work highlighting that the industry was installing a lot of projects with tracker, but with that modules and so can you – we saw what Array did last night and, they took their night up as we’re looking for, but in your case, you know it’s been a little more difficult. So was wondering if you could share some color on what you think your exposure was to those types of customers who were building or perhaps were not building projects with that module and just any kind of color on the dynamics there would be. Thanks

Sean Hunkler

And like with, we’ve seen with our 1P Pioneer solution, we’re seeing a lot of excitement around the – around our First Solar Voyager offering as well. And so, again, I would just emphasize that, that we really do believe Q3 is the bottom for us, and we think there’s tremendous opportunity. In addition, our international portfolio, we continue to see success internationally and we think we’ll see some continued progress there into next year.

Philip Shen

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

And so that, that puts us in a good position. Obviously, the other thing that we put in place that we talked about in the prepared remarks is, we did put in place the ATM facility, but given our current liquidity position, we don’t have any desire at the current time to tap into that. I think another area that you should focus on in the balance sheet, just look at our current assets and current liabilities, right? Our – if you look at a current assets, it’s basically $132 million versus our current liability, $66 million. So, if you look at your current ratio, it’s two times over, which is very strong. If you look at your quick ratio, it’s about a 1.9 as well.

So when you look at the overall balance sheet, you don’t have this big imbalance where your liabilities are in excess of your current liability – your current assets. And so that’s – that’s what makes me sleep well at night that we have that, obviously you’d love to have more cash in a certain environment that, but we think we’re very good positioned from balance sheet perspective at the current time.

Sean Hunkler

And now that we’ve got several different offering, it puts us in a pretty unique position. The other thing we’re seeing, customer deposits and down payments to the liquidity perspective continue to come up. So, we’re able to kind of really anchor our liquidity position in there as well.

Phelps Morris

Philip Shen

Phelps Morris

Thank you. One moment for questions. Our next question comes from Donovan Schafer with Northland Capital Markets. You may proceed.

Donovan Schafer

And so there’s a lot of positives and elegance to design in a way that I think could potentially be very favorable vis-à-vis a peers for an increase in the, the design standard. But it’s also, you don’t have as many, megawatts deployed and other things like that. So, I could also potentially, see things maybe going the other way. So, I’m curious if you can just give any color around that and how you think your designs are fair with respect to, customer appetite and in light of an increase in these standards if that were to transpire.

Sean Hunkler

Patrick Cook

Donovan Schafer

Sean Hunkler

Donovan Schafer

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

Donovan Schafer

Sean Hunkler

Jeff Osborne

Sean Hunkler

Jeff Osborne

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

Jeff Osborne

Phelps Morris

Jeff Osborne

Phelps Morris

Jeff Osborne

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

Jeff Osborne

Sean Hunkler

Kashy Harrison

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

Kashy Harrison

Sean Hunkler

Maheep Mandloi

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

Maheep Mandloi

Phelps Morris

Maheep Mandloi

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

Maheep Mandloi

Sean Hunkler

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Based on what you understand on the backlog today, what’s that timeline to get to that mid-teens? I know there was a hypothetical ask about, solar panel availability was today, what that backlog realization would be, but maybe ask slightly differently when under sort of status quo context do you anticipate realizing that backlog such that you get the 150 run rate if you will?

Phelps Morris

In addition, we have line of sight on collections that we have. If you look at the AR that we have outstanding, it’s about $62 million or so, $53 million. And as long as those collections come in, you can offset some of the operational burn to get to that neutral, relatively neutral area that we’re targeting for Q4 at year end.

Sean Hunkler

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Sean Hunkler

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Sean Hunkler

Phelps Morris

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Sean Hunkler

Sean Hunkler

