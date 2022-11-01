The Chart of the Day belongs to the petroleum tanker company International Seaways (INSW). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/12, the stock gained 26.42%.
International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|4.85
|Quant
|Hold
|3.49
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|F
|D
|C-
|Growth
|B-
|D+
|F
|Profitability
|D-
|D-
|D-
|Momentum
|A+
|A-
|B-
|Revisions
|A+
|B
|C
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|B
|C+
|C
|Growth
|C-
|C
|D
|Yield
|D-
|D-
|F
|Consistency
|D+
|C
|D-
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
