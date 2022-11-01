International Seaways (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 09, 2022 8:12 PM ETINSW
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.09K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 19 new highs and up 33.10% in the last month.
  • Analysts' price targets from $30 to $60.

Oil Tanker in San Francisco

bloodua

The Chart of the Day belongs to the petroleum tanker company International Seaways (INSW). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 10/12, the stock gained 26.42%.

INSW International Seaways

INSW Price vs Daily Moving Averages

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 203.10+ Weighted Alpha
  • 145.16% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 19 new highs and up 33.10% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 77.19%
  • Technical support level at 44.67
  • Recently traded at $45.60 with 50-day moving average of $36.81

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.25 billion
  • Dividend yield 1.06%
  • Revenue expected to grow 196.10% this year and another 4.30% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 285.90% this year and increase an additional 5.70% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 6 strong buy and 1 buy opinions in place on this stock
  • Analysts have price targets from $30.00 to $60.00 with an average of $46.14
  • 4,660 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.85
Quant Hold 3.49

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F D C-
Growth B- D+ F
Profitability D- D- D-
Momentum A+ A- B-
Revisions A+ B C

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation

Ranked Overall

813 out of 4746

Ranked in Sector

52 out of 246

Ranked in Industry

8 out of 61

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety B C+ C
Growth C- C D
Yield D- D- F
Consistency D+ C D-

Dividend Grades Beat The Market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.09K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.