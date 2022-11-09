Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Oliver - Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations

Gene Sheridan - Chairman, President, CEO and Co-Founder

Ron Shelton - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Blake Friedman - Bank of America

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Trevor Janoski - Needham

Tristan Gerra - Baird

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today.

At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Navitas Semiconductor Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stephen Oliver

Good afternoon, everyone. I’m Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Navitas Semiconductor’s third quarter results conference call. I’m joined today by Gene Sheridan, our Chairman, President and CEO and Co-Founder; and Ron Shelton, our CFO and Treasurer.

A replay of this webcast will be available on our website approximately one hour following this conference call. And the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following this conference call. Additional information related to our business is also posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our second quarter earnings release and also posted on our website in the Investor Relations section.

In this conference call, we will also make forward-looking statements about future events or about the future financial performance of Navitas including acquisitions. You can identify these statements by words like we expect or we believe or similar terms. We wish to caution you that such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from expectations expressed in our forward-looking statements. Important factors that can affect Navitas business, including factors that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements are described in our earnings release.

Please also refer to the risk factors affecting Navitas discussed in our SEC filings, including pour annual reports on Form 10-K and our third quarter report which we expect to file on November 14. Our estimates or other forward-looking statements may change, and Navitas assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other events that may occur except as required by law.

And now, over to Gene Sheridan, CEO.

Gene Sheridan

Thank you, Steve and thanks to everyone for attending today's call. I'd also like to thank our investors for meeting us in New York in September. For investors unable to attend our investor meeting, we have posted the video and slides on our IR website. Navitas Q3 results for revenue and expenses are in line with the guidance given in our Q2 call. Q3 revenue was $10.2 million, up 19% sequentially from $8.6 million in Q2.

Non-GAAP gross margin at 38.4% was within range, but given one-time expenses of $3.5 million, which included some inventory writedowns, our GAAP gross margin was significantly lower. Despite the significant continued slowdown in the mobile space, we are very pleased with our quarterly growth and anticipate a similar growth rate for Q4.

Both Gene and our newly acquired silicon carbide business continues to show significant growth prospects fueled by our excellent progress in developing and launching new products, accelerating customer adoption with our unique system design center capabilities and expanding rapidly into new markets, regions and customers.

We have now shipped over 65 million GaN ICs with zero reported GaN field failures. In only about three months since acquiring GeneSic, we've added over 50 new silicon carat opportunities, which adds to our strong revenue growth expected for next year. Revenues continue to diversify geographically as we ramp new business in Europe, the US, Taiwan and Korea, which are expected to create a balanced regional mix of revenues this year and into next.

China centric mobile softness is anticipated to continue in Q4 and Q1 and we'll continue to monitor closely and prepare to capitalize on the eventual recovery. Despite the mobile market softness, customer design and progress continues at rapid pace with another 17 GaN based chargers launched to the market in Q3, including record setting Xiaomi ultra-fast chargers that deliver over 200 watts charging from 1% to 100% in only nine minutes.

These launches also include exciting new GaN chargers from many other leading brands such as Lenovo, Anchor, Moto and even leading retail channels like Best Buy and they're Insignia brand.

Also critical to our mobile business is our new Gen4 GaN platform, which has been extremely well received with over 20 customer designs in development, including six of the top 10 mobile players already designing with our Gen4 technology. Our new market focus on motor drive for home appliances and industrial applications continues with increased adoption of our latest GaNSense Half-Bridge ICs and over 15 new motor drive customer projects in development.

Data center applications are ramping faster than expected now with nine customer projects in development. One project includes an initial $5 million purchase order already received for our new high powered GaN or GaN IC technology to support the customer's expected production ramp starting in the middle of 2023.

In the solar market, GaN IC business development activities continue with two leading residential solar players that will transition from Silicon to GaN starting in 2024. Solar is already a significant portion of our silicon carbide business, and we are experiencing strong demand across all customers, which includes Sungrow, Chint, APS, Goodwe and many others.

Navitas dedicated EV design center has quickly integrated the new GeneSic portfolio with the existing GaN fast range and updated our EV powertrain platform roadmap. There are now four onboard charger platforms in development supporting eight different customer projects that are on track to drive significant revenue ramps by 2025.

Last week we announced a new joint system design center with leading EV systems provider VREMT. VREMT is part of the Geely group, which manages auto brands that includes ZEEKR, Volvo, Polestar and Lotus. This joint lab will create next generation power systems for Geely EVs utilizing Navitas GaN and silicon carbide. With silicon carbide, EV continues to be a significant portion of our silicon carbide revenues.

Since the acquisition, we have added 22 new EV silicon carbide customer projects and we are seeing strong growth across all customers that include BYD, Geely, General Motors, Saab, Land Rover Jaguar, Shinry and many others. In just the past 45 days Navitas has signed a long term supplier agreement for our silicon carbide waivers, which enables a 5X increase in our silicon carbide capacity in the next year.

Given demand for our silicon carbide devices continues to outstrip our supply, this is a major achievement that will allow us to accelerate the growth for our silicon carbide business for 2023 and beyond. In addition to the strong secular trends that are driving the existing $20 billion per year power summit conductor market to move from silicon to GaN and silicon carbide, we are also very excited about two major US initiatives.

First, the chipsets will bring over $50 billion in investments for the US semi industry, and we believe GaN and Silicon carbide are perfect candidates to leverage such investments and dramatically improve costs and capacities in coming years. Second, the $300 billion plus investments in the Inflation Reduction Act focused solely on accelerating clean energy and climate change initiatives perfectly aligns to Navitas focus on sustainable energy EV and EV infrastructure, and in particular, our spotlight on upgrading homes from fossil fuels to clean energy efficient electricity based home appliances.

To summarize, despite the near term mobile softness and the macro-economic headwinds, we are very happy with our near term and long term growth expectations. In GaN, this includes upsides we're seeing in data centers and in motor drives. While we are executing on schedule with our new Gen4 platform and longer term expansion into solar and EV.

In silicon carbide, we are seeing upsides and a growing backlog across all segments that includes EV, solar, energy storage and industrial segments, all of which will significantly benefit from the long term supply agreement that we've recently signed to support this growth.

With that, let me turn it over to Ron Shelton, our CFO.

Ron Shelton

Thanks Gene, and thanks everyone for joining us today. In my comments today, I'll first take you through our third quarter results and then walk you through our outlook for the fourth quarter, and then I'll close with some comments about what we currently see for 2023.

GAAP revenue for the quarter grew to $10.2 million, that represents a 82% growth from the third quarter of 2021. This was in line with our guidance while we continued to see the impact of the slowdown in the mobile market that is impacting the semiconductory industry broadly, this was offset by gains we made in diversifying our end markets and customer base and strong demand for our new silicon carbide products.

GAAP gross margin was 3.8% in the third quarter and non-GAAP gross margins were 38.4%, which was within the range of guidance we provided last quarter. We had several GAAP adjustments during the quarter, which impacted GAAP gross margins. They were comprised primarily of an adjustment for a step up in the value of inventory related to the GeneSic acquisition to limiting approximately $600,000 and a reserve for inventory of $2.8 million as we focus our efforts on higher power, ultrafast mobile chargers, data center, solar, EV, and motor drive markets.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $14.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Our non-GAAP SG&A expense was $7.9 million and non-GAAP R&D was $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses were slightly higher than the midpoint of our guidance and reflect a partial quarter of expenses associated with the GeneSic acquisition and higher spending associated with new product development. While we will be prudent in how and where we invest, we will continue to make targeted investments in our business where we derive the most long term value.

Putting all this together, the non-GAAP loss from operations was $10.3 million compared to a loss from operations of $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 as we invest simultaneously across new markets in this phase of our company's growth. Our weighted average basic and diluted share count for the third quarter was $138.5 million shares.

Turning to the balance sheet, it continues to remain very strong with high levels of liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end were $124.8 million. Accounts receivable was $10.9 million compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter, reflecting improved days sales outstanding. Inventory rose to approximately $17 million compared to $14 million in the prior quarter and is comprised of both inventory related to GeneSic as we continue to increase supply to meet end market demand in the silicon carbide market and initial inventory builds for new products. We're confident that over time our inventory levels will trend towards our long term target for inventory turns of three to four times.

Moving on to guidance; for the fourth quarter of 2022, GAAP revenues are expected to grow to between $11 million and $13 million; that's compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the midpoint, growth would be 64% year over year and 17% sequentially. Our guidance for the quarter includes a full quarter of operations for the GeneSic business and reflects very strong demand for those products.

At the same time, we continue to remain cautious about the China mobile end markets and have reflected that in our revenue guidance. Gross margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 40% plus or minus 1% as our mix of silicon carbide products becomes a greater share of overall revenue.

As we noted last quarter, we continue to believe that gross margins will expand over the next few quarters as we transition to new GaN products and as the revenue contribution from our silicon carbide products continues to grow.

In total, our non-GAAP operating expenses in Q4 are expected to be approximately $17.5 million plus or minus 2% and this excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. The sequential increases related to a full quarter of GeneSic operations and continued investment in that business, increases in compensation types of bonuses paid to China employees, which is effectively an additional month of salary, which is standard in China, and further investments in R&D, new products and added design center activity around future growth opportunities. However, we do expect the spending growth rate to moderate as we enter 2023.

As all of you know, in the current environment, multi quarter projections are increasingly challenging. That said, based on our existing backlog, new design activities, anticipated new product introductions and other identified opportunities, we believe we have a line of sight to potentially double revenue in 2023 compared to 2022. And as mentioned earlier, we expect continued margin expansion. We will have more detailed guidance for 2023 in our next earnings call in February.

In summary, while we navigate near term uncertainties that are impacting the entire semiconductor industry, we continue to be very excited about the growth opportunities in front of us. Navitas is the only pure play next generation power semiconductor company, and this provides us with advantages, opportunities, and benefits for significant expansion.

Operator, let's begin the Q&A session

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question will come from the line Kevin Cassidy with Rosenblatt Securities. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cassidy

Yeah, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the progress. I guess the question, the obvious question is, do you split out what your silicon carbide revenue was versus your gallium nitride?

Gene Sheridan

No, we're not splitting it out at this time, Kevin.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, great. And in the China inventory, can you estimate about how over inventory you are? Is it aftermarket chargers or is it the OEM chargers?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, I think the over inventory and the softness affected both China major OEMs as well as aftermarket. So I think it's spread across both.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, and maybe just one other on that. In your new designs, how is that split between the 17 new designs as aftermarket charges versus inbox?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, continues to be a good mix. I think we continue to see new designs sort of equally across inbox or mobile players as well as the aftermarket. We highlighted a few of the bigger names. Those tend to be the bigger inbox or mobile OEMs, but it also included aftermarket wins like Best Buy and Anchor, as well as the mobile players like Xiaomi, Lenovo and Moto.

Kevin Cassidy

Okay, great. I'll get back in the queue.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ross Seymore with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ross Seymore

Hi guys. Thanks for letting ask a question. Ron, I know guiding to next year is difficult for all the reasons that you stated. I just wondered the GeneSic side of things, is that still expected to be kind of a 60% CAGR in that market and I guess is a second part of that, how do we align the 5X increase in capacity with that kind of 60% or whatever you're going to update us on growth rate? It seems like the capacity is ready for a lot more than 60%, but I know the timing can be a little bit off between the capacity and the revenue.

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, sure. Ross, thanks for the question. Yeah, so to answer the first part of the question, yes, we certainly expect and that business to continue hit at 60% growth rate, so that's all teed up. I think in the comments we talked about, all the additional opportunities we're seeing, since we acquired the business backlog is higher today and we're seeing a lot more opportunities.

So, from that perspective, the business is doing as well as we thought it would when we acquired it. I think the, the additional manufacturing capacity, the fact is we're trying to catch up. It's not catch up to demand right now. That comes up over time, as it won't come up all at once. But yeah, I think the idea is that we're putting in capacity that'll support much higher levels of revenue than we're currently seeing in that business.

Ross Seymore

Thanks for that color. I guess is my follow up the gross margin side of things. I guess a two part on this one as well. It, it's good to see that it's going up a bit sequentially, but it is significantly lower than what you thought it would've been as of last quarter's call, where I believe you said it was kind of 43 plus or minus two points. So why is that, I guess, on the lower end and, and then when you talk about continued improvement for next year, any sort of either, you know, directional magnitude, linearity, just any more color on that would be helpful.

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, sure. So, on the first part, it's a little lower than what we guided last quarter and part of that is a mix issue. You know, so silicon carbide wasn't, and again, we talked about demand and supply wasn't as big or of overall percentage of the business as we thought it might be. So that's one.

The second is, and as you recall earlier this year, we discussed this where we consciously made a, a decision, a strategic decision to invest in a space outside the charger business, which was at the time and is currently lower margin and kind of corporate averages. So that business is doing exceptionally well and, and is a larger percentage of the overall business than it historically has been. We certainly expect that business, and we've talked about this, where when we introduce gen four margins in that business will expand.

And so you'll see, and that's why we are pretty confident that margins in the next year will continue to move up. In terms of how much, I think right now we would look to load mid 10 of forties where we think that could go and it should be relatively linear. We expect, silicon carbide business to con continue to grow and like I said, we have new products coming in on the GaN side that are, that provide higher margins than what we would see today, a better cost structure.

And I guess, if I can speak in just a clarification to that and apologies for the third question, but the mix in the fourth quarter, I'm a little confused. Did you say that silicon carbide was a bigger percentage of your mix, I guess implied in your guide or a smaller percentage of your mix implied in your guide that would lead the gross margin to not be terribly off from your 43 but still below it at 40? Yeah, The silicon carbide was a little less than what we had anticipated when we guided 43.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Blake Friedman with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Blake Friedman

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. Just kind of focusing on the mobile side of things first. Just, given what we kind of assume about the normalized run rate for the Genes business, we be looking at the December quarter. It seems like the mobile decline are kind of in line with, with other Android peers, but I was just curious, I know visibility's limited, but your thoughts on maybe a potential bottoming in mobile sales, maybe sometime in the December March quarter from, from what we heard from your other peers?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, thanks Blake for your question. It is hard to predict, but we've got a strong team on a lot of strong relationships in China. The best indications we have is that Q4 and Q1 are both still pretty soft, but after that, we'd anticipate a decent recovery and that's what we're factoring into our, our preliminary thinking about next year.

Blake Friedman

Great. And then just as a quick follow up I noticed you talked about some of the, the solar programs in your opening remarks and just kind of curious, I know some of the, - on the GaN side of things, some of those programs starting to ramp in '24. I believe you mentioned earlier that it might begin in the second half of '23. I just want to, I was just curious if any of those programs are pushed out or if I'm just kind of you know, that's the incorrect interpretation.

Gene Sheridan

I know for the last couple of quarters we've been talking about the GaN ramping in 24 across first one and now a second major residential solar players. So we're still tracking for 24 ramps on GaN with at least those two major players and likely more. The silicon car, of course, is already shipping into a lot of the solar leaders today. That includes companies like aps Sun Grow Chit and good, we and many others.

Operator

Our next question will cut from the line of Jon Tanwanteng with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Jon Tanwanteng

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to clarify, you said you had visibility or sign of sight into a doubling of revenue. Are you talking about reported revenue or pro forma for genic to get there and, and I understand that there, you know, there's a 60% component there, so if it's on a reported basis or performance basis makes a difference.

Gene Sheridan

Right. So it's on a reported basis. So if you look at our guide midpoint of our guide and the first nine months, you know, we expect the full year to be around 38, 30 9 million in revenue. So when we talk about doubling, it's off that base.

Jon Tanwanteng

Understood. Thank you for clarifying that. And then the second part is it, I think you've mentioned that that silicon car didn't sell quite as much as you expected in the quarter, wasn't as big a part of the mix, but then you said it was doing as expected. I'm just hoping you can reconcile that a little bit.

Ron Shelton

Yeah, sure. I can jump in. I mean, at this point we are selling every chip we can build. So we're working with our suppliers to ramp up as fast as we can. We do have some bottlenecks that are working through that makes the output a little bit choppy and led to a little bit less revenue and Q3 and Q4 than anticipated, which caused the mix shift and small gross margin impact that Ron talked about. But going forward, it looks like those supply issues are being resolved pretty thoroughly here in q4. And we mentioned a long term supply agreement that kicks in at the start of Q1 setting up a really strong capacity position and growth position for next year.

Jon Tanwanteng

Great. That's helpful. Do you have any sense of how much revenue you left on the table or, or pushed out because of these bottlenecks?

Gene Sheridan

Well, you can just look at what we guided compared to prior or what was our prior guidance compared to actual results. And a bunch of that is silicon carbide.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay. So most of that was silicon carbine. And the rest I would, I would assume is, is just incremental mobile weakness.

Gene Sheridan

Right, exactly.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay. just a question on the acquisition, you know, strategically, have you added any customers as a result of the acquisition where you were able to cross out to each other jointly develop things? Just wondering if there's any progress or developments there, you know, in the short time you've been together?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, definitely. In fact, we highlighted over 50 new silicon car opportunities since we acquired the company. So that's off to a great start. We've got our entire sales force system design centers all trained up, all actively engaged, all working with customers around the world. We haven't named names yet because we need permission for that. Typically so many of those 50 projects will get revealed over time, but that's a, a heck of a great running start here in the last three months. And that obviously led to us, you know, winning to be more bullish on capacity and securing the five x increase that we talked about.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Trevor Janoski on behalf of Quinn Bolton with Needham. Please go ahead.

Trevor Janoski

Yeah. Hey guys, this is Trevor on for Quinn and thanks for letting me ask a question on Gene. Can we expect a sequential growth throughout 2023 with the new capacity in place? And is it possible to see silicon carbide revenues outpacing GaN at any quarter during the year? Any color there would be great.

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, certainly sequential growth is our expectation that five x as we talked about earlier, gives us a whole lot of headroom to drive upside. So we're very anxious to do exactly that. So I don't see any reason why we wouldn't see strong potential growth frankly in the silicon carbon business and in the, again, business depending upon that China recovery. So I think that sets us up pretty well across both businesses throughout the year next year.

Trevor Janoski

Okay. And just to clarify, for the data center, $5 million, how long does this agreement extend?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, that purchase order is actually just for second half of next year. So it's just the beginning ramp up of that business.

Trevor Janoski

Okay. So we can expect all 5 million in the second half?

Gene Sheridan

That's right.

Trevor Janoski

Okay. And if I can just sneak in one more at, at the time of the IPO, you spoke about GaN reaching price parity was silicon by the end of 2023. Has your view on this timeline changed at all given the inflationary environment?

Gene Sheridan

Actually no it hasn't. There's been a lot of pluses and minuses there, but actually we're still on track. In fact, many of the programs we're developing now, of course, the programs that get launched in '23 and we see that system cost parity being achieved across a number of products in a number of markets and customers.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Tristan Gerra with Baird. Please go ahead.

Tristan Gerra

Hi, good afternoon. Could you talk a little bit about your positioning, and I know you've already provided details on GeneSic, the feedback from so you can call by conferences that we're attending is about the high end -- the high performance positioning.

So are you highlighting any particular feature as differentiated as opposed to just going after the mass market? If you could just give us some color and, and with some of the 50 plus new opportunities that you've mentioned. Is it all automotive or if you could talk about, you know, more feedback on the an applications for those new opportunities since the acquisition goes?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, definitely. Thanks for your questions Tristan. So on the GeneSic technology, it kind of falls in three categories. The high performance in circuit test results are really extraordinary. We did a lot of benchmarking before we acquired the company across all the big guys. We found it to be the best efficiency under real life, high temperature, high frequency operating conditions. So that efficiency, that performance is really second to none and that certainly gets customers attention first and foremost.

Secondarily is a robustness and reliability. We're one of only two suppliers offering guaranteed excellent avalanche energy rating and also extremely good short circuit ratings protection ratings. And that's, that's critical obviously in these high reliability applications. The third is the range of products itself.

We go from 650 volts all the way on up to 6,500 volts. And so as you go up in voltage, those markets are not as big, but they are very demanding in performance and very limited and the supplier choice is out there. GeneSic being one of only two, I think at 3,500 volts. I'm the only one with 6,500 volt. So those are the three big differentiators that we're starting with today. And of course we're going to be adding to those as we integrate our own r and d plans and system R&D capabilities mixing with the GeneSic technology.

Tristan Gerra

Okay. Now that's great feedback. So as my follow up then are you able to price maybe at a premium on the basis of performance? Because clearly the features that you just mentioned are really highlighted within the industry as, as critical going forward and also I guess there is a relationship between shrinking those chips going forward, but then the reliability comes down.

So at some point there's going to be kind of a collision course between more higher density but keeping a minimum reliability particularly for automotive applications. So how, how are you positioning pricewise and what does that mean in terms of market share that you can get, you know, can you go after the mass market or are you going to really focus on the premium segment and presumably be at a premium on the pricing as well?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, no great questions and definitely it's a price premium strategy because it's a performance premium and reliability premium product. And that price premium strategy is working really well for us as we're growing faster than the market taking share from others. And I think we'll be able to continue that for quite some time, albeit with an eye on mass market leadership position in the market. And we do have an aggressive cost reduction plan as well as an aggressive performance roadmap that I think will take us to mainstream leadership in cost performance and reliability in the silicon carbide market.

So I think we feel really good about that growth rate, that share and that pricing strategy. And I know you also, Tristan asked about the opportunities. We did mention over 50 new solar car opportunities since the acquisition. I also mentioned 22 of those were in EV, the others pretty broadly spread around solar, industrial and energy storage, the other key markets. So it's a pretty broad based market share gains and growth trajectory for us.

For the comment.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question is a follow up from the line of Jon Tanwanteng with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Jon Tanwanteng

Hi, thanks for the follow up. Ron, you mentioned that the growth rate of OpEx slowing down. I was wondering what are you planning for that to slow to as you next year?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, sure, good question. You know, it we will target, I mean it'll be, you know, mid-single digits sequentially. It's what the target would be.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay. And is that just into Q1 or, or through the year?

Gene Sheridan

That's, that's what we'll drive to through the year.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, great. And then what's the update to your cash burn expectations with the, you know, macro, I guess headwinds you're seeing in the mobile plus the, the a little bit increased OpEx?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, so first of all, I feel super good about the balance sheet. I mean, we have a very clean balance sheet, almost no debt. So we've about $124 million in cash. And again, if you think about you know, what we talked about potentially doubling our revenue next year and the margin guide and kind of the OpEx guide, I think you get to a number where, it's $12 million to $14 million a quarter now and it'll go down through next year.

But again, I think from a cash standpoint, liquidity standpoint, we have no needs to raise additional capital to find, fund the business. We have plenty of capital on hand to grow the business, so we feel really good about our position with cash and, and certainly not having to approach the markets in this environment.

Jon Tanwanteng

Got it. Is there a plan for that cash? You've just given the uncertainty that's out there, I know you've talked about m and a in the past, you've done a couple things. But is it, is it preferable just to hold onto that and, and probably earn a little bit more interest than maybe anyone thought it would?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, I think the first priority is, is to fund the existing business, right? We think we have great growth opportunities both in GaN and silicon carbide. So initially we'll focus resources there. I think having said that you know, we've, we've indicated in the past in GeneSic and VDD are examples of being willing to make acquisitions that make sense. And so we would be opportunistic should those situations arise. But again, the priority today is fund the existing business because, you know, there are great growth opportunities there and we plan to capitalize on it.

Operator

Our next question is a follow up from the line of Ross Seymore with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ross Seymore

Hi guys. Thanks again for letting me ask a follow up. But just a high level one lots of moving parts both in the demand side and the GaN versus Silicon Carbine and all of those sorts of things. But you guys had a plan of breaking even at some point during calendar year 24. Is that still the plan?

Gene Sheridan

Yeah, Ross, So, again, I think it's a little challenging to forecast right now. The plan obviously is to drive to break even, but I don't want to ideally it'll be in '24, but I think for me to forecast that right now is probably a little premature given the market conditions.

Operator

And I'll now turn the conference back over to Gene Sheridan, CEO for any closing remarks.

Gene Sheridan

Great, thank you operator. And thanks to all of you for joining our call. I'll just close with a few comments about the overall outlook going forward. We couldn't be happier with our GeneSic acquisition. That integration has gone extremely well. The market response has been fantastic. And together it has us firing on all cylinders across GaN and Silicon Carbide, expanding our markets into new regions, new applications, and creating a very diversified business. So I thank everyone for joining us today and look forward to any follow on discussions.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.