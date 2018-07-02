Jiyi/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Partners and Friends,

Steel City Capital, LP (the “Partnership”) declined 7.9% in the third quarter of 2022, net of fees and expenses, and declined 18.2%, net of fees and expenses, for the first nine months of 2022. Most of the quarter’s decline was concentrated in August when several of our larger short positions rallied aggressively against us. Without providing specifics, we have clawed back some of this performance in October and early November, but I am hesitant to count our chickens before they hatch.

Given the somewhat tardy nature of this letter, it’s not my intention to draft a missive articulating, among other things, my views on the economy. On this topic, a lot of ink has already been spilled and I’m not sure I can add many intelligent thoughts. Consensus seems to change on a daily basis which is driving significant market volatility. The buzz word is no longer “transitory” but “pivot.”

Will the Fed “pivot” and begin cutting rates at some point next year? Does “pivot” simply mean a slower pace of rate increases? What if there’s no “pivot” in sight, and rates are on course to be higher for longer than anyone expects? Who’s on first? You got a pitcher on this team? It’s a dizzying exercise, but what is clear is the Fed is in the driver’s seat and the rest of us are just along for the ride.

Virtually all of the Partnership’s year-to-date decline emanates from our long book. In aggregate, our short positions have partially offset this performance. Outsized declines have come from EchoStar (SATS) and Anterix (ATEX).

With SATS, I think we “bought well” in the sense that our position was established at an average price of $23.40 vs. the most recent price of $17.40. There certainly remains the risk we’ve invested in a “value-trap” / “melting-icecube,” but I’ll try to explain why I think that outlook isn’t completely accurate.

I tend to think of SATS as an iceberg whose peak – the portion visible above water – reflects only a small part of its totality. The visible portion is the company’s legacy satellite broadband business that, at the current time, is shedding customers at an unhealthy clip. The main culprit is most likely Elon Musk’s Starlink, which currently offers more attractive speeds (100 Mbps) and lower latency.

Maybe I’m being pollyannish about the situation, but I believe when SATS brings its Jupiter 3 satellite online next year, and is capable of delivering the same speeds as Starlink, churn will not only slow, but subscriber counts should begin to rebound. SATS will never be competitive with respect to latency, but that doesn’t keep me up at night. That’s not to discount the draw of low latency, which is important for use cases such as video conferencing and gaming, but when your target customer base is scraping by with max speeds of just 25 Mbps, the prospect of 100 Mbps should be highly attractive.

Moreover, as I’ve discussed in prior communications, the financial case for Starlink is unproven and it remains to be seen whether or not Musk can ever make the unit economics work1.

Under the waterline is EchoStar’s vast S-Band spectrum holding. This spectrum asset will likely play a critical role in the expected use of satellites to provide 5G connectivity to devices that are outside the reach of traditional terrestrial networks. Potential use cases include consumer connectivity in remote areas, connectivity for IoT devices in industries like agriculture, transportation and supply chain logistics, and various defense-related applications.

Earlier this year, a key industry standard-setting body (3GPP) crystallized a set of standards that should accelerate the development of devices (chipsets, modems, terminals, handsets, etc.) to be rolled out over the next 2-3 years.

SATS enterprise value is $1.2 billion, before accounting for nearly $600 million of construction in progress related to its Jupiter 3 satellite. Cash and investments total nearly $1.7 billion, fully offsetting either the company’s market cap ($1.4 billion), or its debt ($1.5 billion). Current annualized EBITDA is ~$630 million and should bottom out in the low $500 million range before rebounding after Jupiter 3 is placed into service. This implies a forward looking EV/EBITDA multiple of ~2.4x off of trough EBITDA.

This is quite low considering SATS is a critical infrastructure like asset with recurring revenue. The company’s bonds trade slightly below par, but hardly at the kind of distressed levels one would expect for a company with float-adjusted short interest in the thirty-percent range. Like I said above – maybe I’m being pollyannish – but I think our chances of realizing an attractive return over the next 2-3 years are quite good.

As for our other spectrum darling – Anterix – I frequently field calls from other despondent investors who have or are looking to throw in the towel on their positions. Asked why I don’t do the same, I typically provide two reasons. First, at recent prices (ATEX recently bounced around at ~$30), substantially all of the company’s market cap is covered by 1) proceeds expected from existing deals and 2) the expected value of certain LOIs[1] entered into by the company.

Second, I believe in the long-term value proposition of the company’s spectrum holdings and I don’t see much benefit in trading around the timing of announcements (no matter how few and far between they are). Selling shares, only to re-enter after another contract announcement, smacks of timing the market / buying high and selling low. And speaking of contract announcements, ATEX announced an 20-year spectrum lease agreement with Xcel Energy roughly a week ago.

By my math, the $80 million agreement works out to ~$1.45/MHz-Pop, which like previous contracts, reflects a premium to the level implied by ATEX’s current valuation. The stock has rallied off of its lows and I am hopeful that additional contract announcements will sustain this momentum.

Liberty Latin America (LILA) has been a dog this year, declining nearly 45% through the end of the third quarter. The business is highly predictable so there haven’t been any surprises on the operational front, and virtually of its floating-rate debt has been swapped, thereby protecting it from this year’s rapid rise in interest rates.

So I’m not quite sure why it has underperformed the broader market so significantly. This year’s free cash flow guide is for $120 million (ex. SBC) and there’s a line-of-sight to $300+ million (ex. SBC) by 2024, meaning shares have been trading in a range of 4-6x price to free cash flow. The Partnership has been a buyer at these levels.

News Corp. (NWSA) and its sister company Fox News (FOX) recently announced the formation of special committees – at the urging of major shareholder Rupert Murdoch – on the their respective boards to consider a potential combination of the two companies. Such a transaction would reflect a reversal of the companies’ 2013 separation.

It’s early days in the process so I’m withholding judgement at the moment. From a corporate governance best practices perspective, I’m hoping NWSA’s special committee recommends any transaction will require the approval of a “majority of the minority” so that Murdoch doesn’t steal our shares away from us well below fair value[2].

The Partnership has established new positions in two companies, both outside of the U.S. One is a small/micro-cap whose operations are competitive with one of our existing holdings. Nearly 70% of its market cap is covered by cash, and until recently, its topline was growing at a double-digit clip supported by secular adoption of its offerings.

On the downside, this company will generate negative EBITDA through 2023 (thus eating into its cash balance), although there is so much low-hanging-fruit in the form of potential cost reductions that I’m not extremely worried about their ability to ultimately generate positive cash flow. Given the considerable white space opportunity ahead of them, I am quite optimistic about this investment opportunity.

The other position is a special situation of sorts following its spin-out from a much larger parent company. The company benefits from long-term contracted revenue; U.S. Dollar based contracts; CPI-linked revenue escalators (a good thing in today’s inflationary environment); good cash flow conversion; and decent prospects for organic growth.

Shares have sold off following the spin-off and I think there’s a good chance for additional forced selling in the coming days and weeks for non-fundamental reasons. Shares are trading below the private market value of its assets (as supported by a long chain of historical transaction comps) and at roughly 9.0x EBITDA, which is hardly demanding for a contracted infrastructure asset with decent organic growth prospects.

I think there are multiple ways for this investment to work out, including:

accretion of equity value at a constant multiple if the company reduces debt, organic growth in the coming years, and, a re-rating of the company’s multiple towards peer trading levels.

For the time being, I’m not going to “name names” as I continue to accumulate shares in each, but if Partners have questions about either of these positions, please reach out and I would be happy to provide specifics.

As I write, Carvana (CVNA), a long-time short, is circling the drain. After reporting earnings, shares have been roughly cut in half while the company’s bonds are now priced anywhere from 35- to 45-cents on the dollar, with yields ranging from 25% to 40%. While the shares already experienced a steep decline during the past year, the postearnings sell-off appears to reflect investors finally acknowledging the company’s near-term liquidity issues. Raising capital – debt or equity – seems unlikely, if not impossible.

Bulls had been holding on to the hope CVNA would meet its stated “goal” of generating “significantly positive EBITDA in FY 2023,” but management walked back that aspiration last week. I always thought the word “goal” reflected squishy language that never carried the same weight as “guidance” and drew conclusions accordingly. The difference is much the same as me telling my wife I have a “goal” of having washboard abs vs. “guidance” that I will have them by swimsuit season.

The language was deliberate (and probably highly lawyered), and in my estimation, reflected an effort to give bulls something to cling on to without the company exposing itself to a lawsuit when they (inevitably) missed.

Elsewhere in our short book we have had decent success this year with TRUP (the perennially unprofitable insurance company whose shareholder base is as dense as CVNA’s), BYND) (the negative gross margin fake meat producer), DUOL (a scarcely-profitable, advertising-dependent GrowthCo still valued on the basis of EV/Sales), CSV (a funeral services provider that is lapping a COVID bump) and YELP (an advertising-heavy online platform whose shareholders ignore the massive expense of SBC).

I know these updates are long, but I believe it is vitally important for partners and prospective partners to understand my thought process and rationale for making investments. I am available for any questions, comments, or concerns that you may have.

If you are an accredited investor who would like to learn more about becoming a partner, please reach out to me and we can arrange a time to have a more in-depth conversation. Please also know that even if an investment in the Partnership isn’t for you, the highest compliment that you can pay me is an introduction to someone who might be a good fit.

I want to thank those of you who have already joined as partners of the Fund. I am grateful for the opportunity to grow your assets alongside mine and appreciative of your trust.

“It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer,

or the baker, that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest” - Adam Smith

Sincerely,

Michael G. Hacke, CFA, Steel City Capital Investments, LLC

[1] I know, I know, LOIs aren’t contracts.

[2] As was our experience with TCP and BWP. Perhaps the third time is the charm?

