Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is one of the well-known companies in the “camping world” and the largest retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) in America. It successfully grew its retail locations to 193 locations, up from 187 retail locations last FY ‘21, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic. While this resulted in an increase in revenue and operational scale, this also translated to higher OPEX.

Reflecting the softening demand in RV sales, CWH ended its Q3 ‘22 with a record inventory level amounting to $1,900.1 million and posted a declining vehicle inventory turnover. This may further squeeze its operating margin. It has lower cash from operations, rendering its 9.20% dividend yield risky, making this investment unappealing at the time of writing.

Company Overview

CWH operates under two business segments which are Good Sam Services and Plans and RV Outdoor Retail. The company ended the quarter with a total revenue of $1,855.7 million, down from $1,916.6 million recorded in the same quarter last year. One of the company's most interesting growth drivers is its Good Sam Services and Plans, which generate the majority of its recurring revenue. This quarter it grew to $50.352 million, up from $46.581 million recorded in Q3 ‘21, additionally translated to a growing gross margin of 63%, up from 54% in the same quarter last year. According to management, this growth is due to higher roadside assistance programs this quarter.

However, CWH posted a decline in paying members to 2.038 million members, down from 2.185 million recorded in Q3 ‘21. This translated to its declining Good Sam Club’s revenue of $11.1 million down from $12.4 million recorded in Q3 ‘21 and declining gross margin to 83%, down from 85%. Additionally, the company posted declining active customers, as shown in the image below.

CWH: Slowing Active Customer (Source: Company Filings. Prepared by the Author)

CWH's active customer base fell significantly this quarter compared to the previous three quarters. This confirms its slowing demand and raises the risk of incurring a higher OPEX as a result of handling its all-time high inventory for a prolonged period of time. In fact, the company ended the quarter with a higher selling, general and admin expense ratio as shown in the image below.

CWH: Increasing SG&A as A % Of Revenue (Source: Data from Seeking Alpha. Prepared by the Author)

Pressured Margin

On top of its rising SG&A expenses which negatively impact its operating margin down to 8.52% as compared to its 13.61% recorded in Q3 ‘21, CWH is dealing with pressured gross margin due to its unfavorable price mix, which leads to lower gross profit per unit.

CWH: Slowing Gross Profit/Unit (Source: Data from Company Filings. Prepared by the Author)

This resulted in a lower gross margin of 31.9% compared to 36.86% recorded in the same quarter last year. Given today's macro unfavorable environment, I think CWH will maintain this trend in order to at least normalize its inventory level, particularly over the holiday season. This weakness is also shown in its slowing net margin of 2.22%, down from 4.16% recorded in the same quarter last year.

Slowing Cash From Operations

CWH has an outstanding 9.20% dividend yield and has a low payout ratio of 44.98%. By these figures alone, it seems appealing; but, considering its declining cash flow from operations of $106 million, down from $154 million in FY '21 and $747 million in FY '20, and its growing total dividend payment of $72.1 million, I believe CWH's capacity to pay dividend is at risk. This is especially true considering its declining EPS forecast as shown in the image below.

CWH: Declining EPS estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Trading Fairly

CWH: Relative Valuation (Source: Data from Seeking Alpha. Prepared by the Author)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY), Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK), THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Looking at the company's trailing P/E multiple of 5.80x, it reveals some premium compared to its average peer group's 4.26x and median peer group’s 3.96x. Its trailing EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.81x reveals the same sentiment as shown in the image above. In fact, the average peer group is expected to experience weakness for the next 12 months. As shown in its average trailing P/E of 4.26x and its forward P/E of 6.13x. This shouldn't be unexpected, particularly given the current state of consumer confidence.

CWH: Relative Valuation (Source: Prepared by the Author)

Using analysts EPS estimate of $4.88 and estimated EBITDA of $679 million for FY '22 at an implied P/E of 6.13x and implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.25, we can arrive at a blended fair price of $29. This implies no margin of safety, making it unattractive as of this writing.

Consolidating Near 200-day SMA

CWH: Weekly Chart (Source: TradingView.com)

CWH, after releasing its Q3 report, made a huge gap down which is quite visible in its daily chart. As of this writing, it seems that it is closing its gap and bound to respect its weekly bearish pressure as shown in the chart above. If price breaks its 200-day SMA it is most likely to retest its $20 and $17 support zone. Looking at its MACD indicator, it is still below zero, and a potential bearish crossover of its MACD and Signal line would add more bearish pressure to monitor.

Final Key Takeaways

CWH: Growth Opportunity (Source: Investor Presentation)

Despite its slowing active customer base and paying club members, CWH is well positioned to regain its growth in times of market recovery. On top of its growing retail store, CWH has a growing service bay count of 2,639, up from 2,575 bays recorded in FY ’21. Additionally, we can expect CWH to continue to grow as it plans to invest between $70 million and $100 million on acquisitions and capital expenditure. While its net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.49x continues to deteriorate compared to 2.92x in FY '21 and 3.4x in FY '20, I think it will be difficult for the company to complete a substantial acquisition without incurring considerable extra debt. As a result, I believe CWH is still unattractive but worth keeping an eye on.

