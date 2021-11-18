Anna Richard/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following Spartan Delta (TSX:SDE:CA) (OTCPK:DALXF) ever since the company was created in 2020. The experienced management acquired a natural gas asset from Bellatrix Exploration out of bankruptcy and has been aggressively rolling up additional natural gas and oil producing assets. Back in June 2020, when the stock was trading at C$3.20, I called Spartan Delta a ‘once in a decade opportunity’. The stock is now trading more than 4 times higher and has announced a first-ever special dividend of C$0.50, which represents in excess of 15% of the C$3.20 share price when I first discussed the company.

Data by YCharts

The Q3 results were very strong despite hedging losses

During the third quarter, Spartan Delta produced an average of 72,100 barrels of oil-equivalent, which is pretty much in line with the previous few quarters. Approximately 60% of the total oil-equivalent production consists of natural gas, as you can see below.

Spartan Delta Investor Relations

The average natural gas price during the quarter was approximately US$8.20 for the Henry Hub selling point, C$5.50 for the AECO 7A and C$3.95 for the AECO 5A. Thanks to the different areas the natural gas is being marketed, the average natural gas price was C$5.04 while the average realized price was just C$4.12 as Spartan Delta is still dealing with some hedges. Going forward, these hedges should have a relatively lower impact.

Spartan Delta Investor Relations

Spartan Delta reported a total revenue of C$317M net of royalties and recorded a $21.2M hedge gain. Unfortunately, as you can see below, this included about C$17M in realized losses and about C$38M in unrealized gains (and this will have an impact on the cash flow result of the company, I will explain this later).

Spartan Delta Investor Relations

The operating costs remain pretty low, as you can see below. In excess of a third of the operating expenses are related to the depreciation and depletion expenses. This resulted in a pre-tax income of C$192M and thanks to a non-recurring tax benefit of almost C$93M, the reported net income was C$285M or C$1.84 per share.

Spartan Delta Investor Relations

That tax benefit obviously is a non-recurring item and the breakdown below shows there was a tax asset included in one of the recent acquisitions. On an underlying basis, the normalized tax cost would have been just over C$44M but the C$138M tax benefit mitigated this resulting in a net tax benefit of C$93M.

Spartan Delta Investor Relations

So excluding this non-recurring benefit, the underlying net profit would have been C$192M – C$44M = C$148M or C$0.95 based on the current share count of 155.5M shares outstanding.

Looking at the cash flow, we obviously see the C$93M in net tax benefit being deducted again as this is a non-cash gain. We should also deduct the C$18M in working capital changes from the C$221M operating cash flow. This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of C$201M after also deducting the C$2M in lease expenses.

Spartan Delta Investor Relations

Keep in mind this adjusted operating cash flow excludes the C$38M in unrealized gains on the hedge book but includes the C$17M in realized losses during the quarter. The total capex was just C$76M which means that despite the realized hedge losses, the adjusted free cash flow was still C$125M during the quarter. That’s C$0.80 per share. And the company should be able to increase its production rate at the current spending rate of approximately C$300M per year. That being said, Spartan will likely spend C$420M as per its FY 2022 guidance and that should result in a good set-up for next year with a higher average production rate.

The debt is going down fast, and this paves the way for a special dividend

This also means Spartan Delta won’t generate a lot of free cash flow in Q4 as the capex spending will increase to approximately C$150M. But that’s fine as the strong natural gas prices have helped the company to reduce its net debt faster than I had expected.

As of the end of September, Spartan had C$43M in cash and just C$144M in long-term debt resulting in a net debt position of just over C$100M. That’s much better than I expected and also much better than Spartan Delta expected.

That’s why the company announced a special dividend ofC$0.50 per share. This will only cost Spartan Delta C$78M (which means the net debt will likely increase in Q4 due to the above-average capex bill and this special dividend) although SDE is playing it smart. Although the stock will trade ex-dividend in December, the dividend is only payable in January which actually means the year-end balance sheet will likely show a net debt position of less than C$100M before the dividend-related cash outflow is recorded in FY 2023.

In any case, I am very happy with the special dividend as it represents a yield of in excess of 15% based on the C$3.20 share price when I called Spartan Delta a once in a decade opportunity. But even at the current share price the dividend represents approximately 4% at a payout ratio of less than 20% based on the annualized Q3 results.

Investment thesis

Spartan Delta promised to publish a return of capital strategy when it releases its 2023 guidance. As the company is generating enormous amounts of free cash flow, even at a realized natural gas price of just C$4, I expect to see an interesting dividend policy. Even applying a payout ratio of just 25% would result in a dividend of approximately C$0.80 per share based on C$4 natural gas.

I acquired my long position in Spartan Delta about 2.5 years ago and I am a very happy shareholder. Although I’m up over 400% on the position, I’m not selling any shares right now as the incoming dividend will reduce the total amount ‘at risk’.