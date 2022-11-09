Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2022 6:00 PM ET

Tim Willi - Senior Vice President and Investor Relations

George Gresham - Director, Chief Executive Officer and President

Jess Unruh - Chief Financial Officer

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Andrew Schmidt - Citi

Ramsey Assal - Barclays

John Hecht - Jefferies

Tim Willi

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Today we are discussing Green Dot's second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Following our remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Our most recent earnings release that accompanies this call and webcast can be found at ir.greendot.com.

As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements and expectations regarding future results and performance. Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release and in Green Dot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

During the call, we will make reference to our financial measures that do not conform with generally accepted accounting principles. For the sake of clarity, unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on a non-GAAP basis. Information may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP data presented by other companies. Quantitative reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial information to the directly comparable GAAP financial information appears in today's press release. The content of this call is property of the Green Dot Corporation and is subject to copyright protection.

George Gresham

Thank you, Tim. And good afternoon, everyone. We have a lot to cover today, including the recent changes to our management team, you should all now be aware of, and overview of our third quarter results, an update on our key near term priorities as we continue transforming Green Dot into a next generation financial services platform and a brief overview of our longer-term strategic opportunities and priorities. Then we will open it up for questions. So let's jump in.

Our financial results for the quarter came in at or above the high end of our guidance rage, revenue of $337 million was up 3%. While EBITDA margins were 13.5% and EPS of $0.44 was up 2%. We have been seeing weaker than expected consumer activity particularly in the retail space, which then extends to Green Dot network utilization. These shortfalls have been largely offset by stronger than expected performance from our BaaS partnerships and contributions from our bank. On a year-to-date basis, revenue was up about 2% while adjusted EBITDA and EPS were up about 11% and 15% respectively. Free cash flow on a year-to-date basis was up 78%. Jess will provide some additional details on our results in a few minutes. Though, we face some uncertainties related to the broader macro environment, we have made significant positive changes at Green Dot I am happy with our consolidated results and grateful for all the hard work the team has put in to drive our business forward.

I'd now like to take a moment to share a little more context and my perspective on taking on a role as CEO. Dan Henry has been a friend and colleague for many years, he has had an amazing career of value creation, he laid a strong foundation and path forward for Green Dot during a period of critical transition. He built an impressive management team and established a solid vision and purpose and we appreciate his contributions. Dan will continue to be a friend of Green Dot for many years to come and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. I am humbled and feel privileged to assume this role, I simply couldn't feel more strongly about the opportunities this company has in front of it. And I hope my experience, knowledge and approach will serve Green Dot well and lead it to its inevitable success. The two most important first steps I plan to take in this role are to first set up for it on a clear strategic path of success. I recently had the privilege of laying out our strategic roadmap for our board, and we'll share some of those highlights with you in a few moments.

Second, and equally important will be to ensure we have the right team to execute against our opportunities. To that end, I am pleased to make the following changes to our leadership team. Chris Ruppel has been named Chief Revenue Officer responsible for overseeing all revenue generating businesses including BaaS, Consumer/Direct, Tax Processing, Green Dot Network, and PayCard, as well as the company’s marketing and product development teams. Chris brings a wealth of experience to this role as an entrepreneur and proven value creator. He co-founded and ran our PayCard business for nearly 20 years, building it into one of the largest and fastest growing PayCard businesses in the country. Prior to co-founding rapid!, he held numerous leadership roles private equity portfolio companies, he is a proven executive that can help maximize the revenue opportunities across our franchise via his ability to understand cross channel collaboration, discipline, resource allocation, and mentoring talent.

Jess Unruh who most recently served as Operational CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, and previously served as Interim CFO, is named Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Green Dot in 2009, Jess was with Ernst & Young for a number years, over the last year, he has been a tremendously valuable resource and partner. His deep understanding of our business and financial metrics and analytics are unparalleled. And we are fortunate to have him lead this function in an official capacity going forward.

Finally, Teresa Watkins, who most recently served our SVP of Operations, has been named Chief Operations Officer responsible for overseeing Payment Processing, Payment Networks, Supply Chain, Settlement, Sourcing/Procurement, and Customer Experience and Support. Teresa is a natural leader with deep experience managing complex operational teams and implementations. She's also played an instrumental role in our banking and payment platforms transformations, and she is a valuable addition to the executive team.

Let me now hand it to Jess to give you some more detail on our third quarter results and full year expectations.

Jess Unruh

Thank you, George. And good afternoon, everyone. With our press release and slide deck, you should have all the necessary financial numbers and metrics. Let me provide some qualitative commentary about each segment to help you better understand the core what's going on in the business. Turning first to our consumer segment which is comprised of two unique channels retail, which is our largest single channel across the company, and direct to consumer. Aggregate revenue declines largely remain a function of decline in active accounts, and both channels driven in part by the impact of stimulus programs in the prior year, and in part by very distinct dynamics within those channels. Regarding stimulus, many accounts benefited from enhanced pandemic related unemployment benefits through much of Q3 2021, as well as elevated deposit balances from stimulus money earlier in that year. As for distinct dynamics, the retail channel is faced with two challenges. First is the headwind associated with the secular change in consumer foot traffic, second into a lesser degree is a competitive environment as consumers now have a variety of direct consumer options. However, in our direct channel declines are driven by two factors. First, as we've discussed in the past, we've made a very deliberate decision at the beginning of 2021 to deemphasize legacy brands, while we invest solely in building the GO2 brand from scratch.

Second, as we've noted in prior call, we pull back our marketing spend for GO2 in the first half of the year, which has had a negative impact on account growth, that we have begun to put marketing dollars back to work. We believe this reacceleration in marketing spend, as well time as we have worked to improve the customer experience. And our competitors have shifted their focus to reducing their expense space by pulling back marketing spend and reducing headcount. While we continue to see year-over-year declines in aggregate accounts, over the last couple of quarters, the rate of sequential decline in our direct deposit accounts has been moderating, which we believe is encouraging. We would attribute this to a combination of stimulus related accounts having largely left the platform, while also benefiting from improvements in customer experience, and stronger conversion rates as we improve the customer journey from account acquisition and opening to signing up for direct deposit.

Looking at revenue, there's one call out I'd like to mention, though it is still early revenue in the direct channel, which accounts for a little bit less than 30% of segment revenue has been reasonably consistent for the last several quarters. This may be an early indicator that we could be finding a bottom in this channel, particularly with direct deposit customers who monetize at much higher rates. Well, I'm not going into specifics. An example I provide is that revenue in the direct channel is now higher than it was two years ago, while retail is down again, it’s early, we are encouraged by what we're seeing in the direct channel. As you know GO2 brands is our key customer facing product. And this is the product we put nearly all of our marketing dollars behind in the direct-to-consumer channel.

While we don't disaggregate individual product performance in our set of reporting, I'd like to share a few metrics on GO2. The GO2 product now represents 40% of the revenue in our direct channel. And just as important is that within GO2 the growth of direct deposit actives is up 58% versus last year, we're very pleased with the performance of GO2 and encouraged by what we're seeing. Last, a trend we've highlighted in prior quarters, revenue for active was up 13% over last year, as the mix of active accounts continues to improve, and we enjoy continued success in driving engagement and penetration over drafting the customer base, is worth noting that the growth of ARPU in our direct channels been growing at a higher rate than the overall consumer segment due to improving account mix, and direct customers have a higher annual revenue per active account than those in the retail channel.

Looking at B2B which consists of our BaaS and PayCard channels, growth was driven by both BaaS and PayCard while margins remain impacted by contracts that haven't fixed profit component. Growth of one of our larger customers continues to power the top line in the BaaS business. While the remaining portion of the business is still lapping the deconversion of the customer in early 2022, which also accounts for the bulk of the year-over-year decline in active accounts. PayCard division saw solid results with revenue and account growth in the low to mid-teens.

Looking at margins, the impact of a couple of customers with fixed profit structures continues to weigh on the aggregate segment margin. If we looked at the segment excluding this impact, we believe it gives us a better feel for the margin performance and how we manage the business. In that context, margins were stable to up as we continue to see improvement in areas such as customer care, risk management and supply chain.

Let's turn to money movement, which is comprised of our tax processing business known as TPG. And the Green Dot network, which serves our own account base, but is seeing an increasing amount of volume from third party partners. While revenue was down in the quarter, timing around tax volumes, associated revenue can have a disproportionate impact to growth rates. More importantly, if we look at the year-to-date revenue for this segment is down 6% with TPG seeing nice growth in transactions and revenue, while the Green Dot network is seeing declines from the impact of the decline in active accounts and our other segments. That said, the rate of transaction declined for the Green Dot network is less than our active account base as this channel is seeing momentum in adding new partners. We believe that the Green Dot network is a unique asset that is under monetized in other entities, some which you may view as our competitors, see the value of joining this network, providing convenient cash in and cash out access to their customers.

Over the last several years, third party partner volumes have grown. We expect that to continue for the foreseeable future as we sign launch new partners. The margins for the money movement segment were down year-over-year in Q3 during the timing of tax season by year-to-date basis, they're up almost 400 basis points and remain at a very healthy level of roughly 56%.

Turning to our corporate another segment. This segment reflects the interest income we earn at our bank and any related expenses, our fixed expenses such as salaries and administrative costs, and some smaller intercompany adjustments. For the quarter, there were some modest increases in salaries and administrative costs mostly tied to the expense related to our technology transformation. And revenue specifically interest revenue was up and reduce the drag on earnings. It is important to understand how our interest income works and how it is reported in our segment results. Functionally, our cash balances benefit from the rise in short term rates. However, we have arrangements with certain partners that result in us sharing a substantial portion of that interest income. Conversely, we see yields on our investment portfolio increase but at a slower rate as securities mature and proceeds are reinvested.

In our segment reporting, the interest we share with our partners is netted against the interest income we generate on cash and investments. The last thing I'd like to discuss is our focus on managing expenses and driving efficiency. Over the last year, we have focused intently on improving our cost structure. We'll continue to make this a priority. As you've heard, as mentioned several times in this call, we are seeing tangible improvements in key areas such as fraud and risk, customer care and supply chain. At the same time, we'll continue to carefully invest in areas like security and compliance as well as marketing, when there's a clear payoff.

Last, I would point out that while we are currently shouldering expenses tied to our technology transformation, as we complete that effort, those expenses will roll off in efficiencies will be gained.

Turning to capital liquidity, we continue to have a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, we had free cash flow of approximately $41 million in the quarter. And at quarter end, we had $92 million of unrestricted cash in the holding company. During the quarter, we repurchase 1.3 million shares at an average price of $22.92. At the end of October, we had $16 million remaining on our current share repurchase authorization. We expect to get an update about capital allocation on our next earnings call after we report Q4 results. Before turning it back over to George, let me give you our updated thoughts on 2022 guidance. For 2022, we reiterate our full year non-GAAP revenue guidance range of $1.394 billion to $1.43 billion. We are reaffirming the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA range, while narrowing the low and high end of the range to $232 million and $238 million. We are raising our non-GAAP EPS to a range of $2.42 to $2.51 to reflect a slightly lower share count, as well as slightly lower depreciation expense. Backing into Q4, the midpoint of our guidance implies non-GAAP revenue of $325 million, adjusted EBITDA of $32 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.24. Addressing what may likely be someone's question about not raising the midpoint of EBIDTA guidance despite the third quarter fee, I would point out several things. First, as we discussed on our Q2 call, we expect to incur additional expenses to improve our anti money laundering compliance controls policies and procedures, which could impact our margins and other results of operations.

With that, I'll hand it back over to George.

George Gresham

Thank you, Jess. Let's reassess current conditions and anticipate the challenges and opportunities ahead that we plan to navigate and capitalize on, I want to reiterate that our near-term priorities have not changed. First, our technology transformation will continue, we must move the company onto a modern technology platform. This is critical to our long-term success as it will unlock our capabilities and potential while driving significant efficiencies across the enterprise. Second, operational excellence, we must remain focused on finding ways to be more efficient and making this a part of our cultural DNA. Areas like fraud, risk management and customer care continue to see improvements, all of which are key to optimizing the customer experience and driving account growth. We are committed to maintaining a disciplined approach to managing the cost structure of the business in the years to come.

Third business development, we continue to focus on building a strong business development effort and we are beginning to see success. We recently signed a large BaaS partner and we also launched Earned Wage Access with one of the largest retailers in the United States. These two noteworthy successes are in addition to the renewal and extensions of two important BaaS partners along with a constant flow of wins in our GDN and PayCard businesses. Building out a strong sales engine is a priority. And I believe that Chris is the right person to lead that effort. While we also focus on investing in the infrastructure to ensure that we deliver and expand upon partnerships that we are creating. Now I'd like to take a moment to share our perspective on 2023. And the opportunities ahead of us that prompted me to join Green Dot a year ago and are even more apparent to me now as the CEO. First, let's talk about 2023. We are in the midst of refining our views on our expected 2023 financial performance. We previously indicated that a path to EBITDA growth in 2023 may be likely despite several customer non renewals.

Based on consumer and other trends we have observed in our business since the second quarter, we now believe adjusted EBITDA will decline on a year-over-year basis in 2023 compared to 2022. My commentary is based on factors including the macro-economic outlook, interest rates, duplicative costs associated with our technology transformation, and the timing of the related expense savings and the performance of the retail channel. While the net savings from the technology transformation may be less than expected in 2023, we still fully expect these costs come out in 2023 and view this as a timing related issue. This directional guidance is preliminary and subject to change as it may be impacted by a variety of factors including those described in our public filings. As we wrap up the budgeting process and have additional discussions with the board, we are intently focused on finding a balance between managing our expenses and investing in growth opportunities. We will have more clarity on our outlook. And I look forward to providing more detail on our year end call.

I'd now like to summarize our thinking about our longer-term strategic opportunities which we recently shared with our board. Green Dot is a complicated company put together over many years without an eye toward optimization efficiencies or synergies. But the markets we operate in are vast and present a variety of growth opportunities. We are in the business of solving everyday problems for consumers, how they access their money, pay for things and keep their money safe. Across all our major operating segments, the addressable markets are significant, and we have tremendous opportunity to capitalize on them through our platforms. We already operate successfully in these markets with proven capabilities, we serve four of the top five fortune 500 companies today with our products and services. We have more than 75% of the top 20 retailers in the United States. We serve over 6,000 businesses with PayCard products, we process the majority of all tax refund transfers each year, and we have millions of consumers as customers.

We all know consumer behavior is changing and the rate of change is increasing. They go to retail outlets less frequently and demand convenience, speed and simplicity in the financial products they use. Our partners, current and prospective notice too. They are adapting to this generational shift by experimenting with new ways to deepen engagement with their customer networks. Often that leads them to some form of payment solution. We are building an enduring platform business. Our modern configurable technology platform will combine with our banking platform and money movement platform to offer partners and consumers unmatched capabilities and product offerings at market leading low costs. Our partner and consumer facing channels, retail, BaaS, direct-to- consumer and PayCard will eventually all pull from these capabilities in order to provide solutions for their particular market needs.

You can think of these platforms as our embedded finance offerings, but it's an offering that will be highly differentiated in the market. This offering will spring credit solutions, advanced disbursement capabilities, SMB banking products, PayCard solutions and much more. But not only will we be offering simplified package solutions to partners to help them deepen and expand their relationships with their own customers, we do that at very low marginal costs with the technology we own along with our ability to bundle capabilities, including payment network and banking offerings. While many of our competitors will have parts of this equation, none will have the capabilities we offer across the breadth of our channels and platform. Our strategy does not rely solely on the build out of technology and integration of processes. While we believe those opportunities are immense. Let me give you just a few more modest examples unrelated to our technology roadmap. Our PayCard business branded rapid! serves over 600,000 consumers and is the fastest growing PayCard business in the United States according to visa. While it is not today the largest business within Green Dot, it is an all-star. Consider this, Early Wage Access or EWA, the business of getting people there pay as they earn it is a greater than $3 billion market, which is largely untapped today. We believe everyone will inevitably have access to EWA sooner or later. We're selling this product today; we have a differentiated offering in the market. We have a large existing customer base to sell to with the best PayCard sales team in the country to do it. It is early days, but we intend to win this race.

Our tax business, TPG also presents clear and attainable opportunities. The tax business has generally been driven by a single highly profitable product but with low organic growth. This division processes over 15 million consumer tax refunds and works with a network of 27,000 small businesses that prepare those taxes. So we have 27,000 small business clients in this channel, but we do not offer them business bank accounts, we will. We opened about 15 million temporary accounts for consumers to process their tax refunds, all of which are closed shortly after the refund is processed. These are essentially temporary accounts and soon all of these consumers will have a permanent GO2bank account open when their tax refund is processed. Today, we offer no credit or additional SMB solutions to these small businesses that will change. By leveraging our bank we will be able to create payment and credit products to distribute at low incremental costs across its network of SMBs and consumers. The Green Dot network forms a unique nexus within the US payment system as companies seek to build digital only financial platforms that needs to provide their customers access to a network, the Green Dot network with 90,000 locations that facilitate both cash and digital transactions.

All payment transactions are and will remain in the domain of regulated enterprises providing safe, secure stewardship of consumer deposits. Our bank returns remain well below any comparable peer. And with steady progress and careful capital planning, we will bring the bank's returns in line with the market while keeping our depositors funds safe and secure. This will be accomplished over time through conservative investment practices, careful introduction of modest credit products into our existing partner and consumer base, consolidation of all banking relationships we now conduct with third party banks onto our bank and the extension of services already provided by the bank such as sponsorship. All the opportunities that I just referenced are real and in various stages of motion. In the case of products like EWA and embedded finance, we firmly believe we are in the early stages of what a once in a generation opportunity.

In summary, we have a tremendous growth opportunity ahead of us, given the size of our markets and changing needs and demands that are differentiated assets and capabilities can address and serve. We see and understand the challenges as well as the vast growth opportunities ahead of us. We have tremendous strengths and potential compared to many of our peers. And we have a strong plan and team in place to lead Green Dot to the success that is capable of. There's much work that remains but we are focused, energized and committed to executing our plan and delivering value for all of our stakeholders.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator to take your questions.

Bob Napoli

Bob Napoli

Thank you. Good afternoon, George, Jess, Tim. Thank you for the question. Very interesting, George, appreciate the discussion and discussions around embedded finance and some of the opportunities you see. What do you see as the biggest challenges? And what is the right growth rate long term for Green Dot? What do you see is the biggest challenge, when would you see like net account growth pick up year-over-year, and really appreciate it.

George Gresham

George Gresham

Bob Napoli

Thank you. And just a quick follow up, you had talked about EBITDA being down next year, can you give any feel for how much of a decline in EBITDA you would expect?

George Gresham

No, I can't quantify it. I'll tell you this. I think it was generally imprudent for us to try to run ahead of 2023. We need to finish our planning and our work. It's meaningful, obviously enough for us to put some point on it in this call. So I'll leave you with that comment. And we'll get back to when we do our Q4 release.

Andrew Schmidt

Andrew Schmidt

Andrew Schmidt

George Gresham

George Gresham

Andrew Schmidt

Andrew Schmidt

George Gresham

George Gresham

Ramsey Assal

Ramsey Assal

Ramsey Assal

George Gresham

George Gresham

John Hecht

John Hecht

John Hecht

George Gresham

George Gresham

John Hecht

Yes.

George Gresham

George Gresham

John Hecht

John Hecht

George Gresham

George Gresham

Jess Unruh

Jess Unruh

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

George Gresham

George Gresham

Just also, you didn't quite ask about the other businesses but understand that in our PayCard business, we sell fine and onboard several 100 businesses per quarter, each quarter, in our Green Dot network business, the numbers are much more modest, but between five and 10 partners per quarter that we sign and implement within that channel. So we have a lot of other BD activities that go on throughout the organization that don't quite get the attention of our BaaS channel.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, awesome. Thanks. And then kind of have just one final one. we've been hearing from some investors, you should almost parallel and Green Dot a little bit with Western Union. And while we don't really agree at all, the comparison kind of begs the question of how you escape this trap of dealing with deaccelerating retail segment, and also being a bit of a late mover to digital. So I was just kind of wondering, I mean, what do you guys think the answer to that is?

George Gresham

George Gresham

And, however, we have to invest in growth opportunities, like EWA, EWA is an amazingly spectacular opportunity for us, we're going to win that game, but we have to invest in it. And so our challenge is different than Western Unions in our -- in my view is that we successfully navigate that tension that I just described, we're going to emerge with market leading capabilities, highly differentiated, vertically integrated capabilities, that will have a huge cost advantage in the market. And we're taking the actions and we're undertaking the risk associated with executing that. We think some of the contemporary companies that you might be thinking of have not done that. We intend to do it, and we intend to do it successfully. And that's going to put us in a much better place in a year or two.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

George Sutton

George Sutton

And that needs to stop. So first step within TPG was to get this platform in place stable operating, and it ran successfully during the last year's tax season. Next step is to consolidate all TPG related activities onto our bank. And that's mostly a cost synergy activity. Then with these capabilities that will position us to issue SMB bank accounts that we made reference to, it will position us to issue permanent GO2bank accounts, to the people conducting refund transfers, where we cannot do that today efficiently. So in the ‘24 tax year, we expect to be able to do both of those things. But we have to get a few precedents completed, which most of those are done, but they're not quite done. So we need to round off our work in ‘23. And we'll be prepared to do those things we mentioned in our script in ‘24.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, sounds like a logical and track of opportunity, if that makes sense. And then on the B2B side, congrats on signing the new partner, I guess, have you seen any change in the market overall, compared to maybe 12 months ago, in terms of the level of interest for debit programs, or the embedded finance capabilities you're able to provide?

George Sutton

George Sutton

Unidentified Analyst

I'm just thinking sort of a level of interest. And sort of –

George Sutton

Oh, from the demand side, okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

George Sutton

George Sutton

George Gresham

Thank you, operator. I just like to say in closing, I appreciate your high-quality questions today. I'm personally extremely excited about what we're doing here. As we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we operate into vast markets. We have highly differentiated assets, the thing that stands between us and really a transformative future at this company, it's executing some blocking and tackling activities. Complicated, yes, doable. Yes. So we're on that journey. I hope you all stick with us through it. I think the rewards will be there for all of us. And thank you for your interest. That's all operator.

