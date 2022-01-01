Rose's Income Garden Inflation Fighting Investment Winners

Summary

  • Inflation fighting today means a minimum 8-9% total return just to break even and begins with high earnings per share that makes for rising dividends.
  • 8.2% inflation means dividend growth is important for lower yield stocks that pay dividends; the Chowder Number “C#” helps with measuring that success.
  • Dividend yield plus the average 5-year dividend growth rate are the metrics for determining a value that is used in comparison with the C#.
Dividends Investment Business Graph

marrio31

RIG Goals

RIG has been performing well, value even and a yield of 5.1%, because of the goals set long ago along with diversification, value purchasing, positive earnings and dividend growth. Looking for 9-10% from dividend yield is not easy, but combined with a rising dividend growth rate it is possible to succeed with that for total return. One metric some may or may not know about is the Chowder # which is used for picking great quality dividend paying stocks.

CHOWDER # = 5-year dividend growth rate + dividend yield

The 5-year Dividend Growth Rate/5DGR

It is common to use 5 years of dividend growth = 5yr DGR/ "5DGR" to measure any investment's dividend raising success. The dividend yield of the S&P 500 or SPY is currently 1.75% which is also near its 5DGR. To beat that current SPY yield by a 50% advantage one would need a 2.6% dividend yield . In many articles, such as this one here explaining the Chowder # rule, a 3% rate is used, which I will use as well here. The dividend raises for 5 years may be found easily at the subscription service I use from Chuck Carnevale called FASTgraphs. Otherwise, one could go to each stock investor website that will list dividends and the raises may be determined using that information there. This is perhaps the most difficult statistic to find, but it is an important and quite valuable one to know.

Dividend Yield

The current yearly dividend divided by the stock price results in its yield. Pretty simple and easy to find and use.

So, add the 5DGR + the dividend yield and you get a # , called here the Chowder #. It is used to determine relative investing strength. This number actually is used primarily for purchases but it can be a measure of continued stock performance year after year.

C# Levels

There are 3 C# levels that cover most all investable stocks. The highest numbers are definitely and primarily based on dividend yield, whereas the lower number and 3rd level number is for certain sector stocks.

# 15

When the yield is less than 3% (or currently as previously mentioned 2.6%) this number is primarily used for growth stocks and those with low yield.

# 12

This is used when the yield is greater than 3% (right now 2.6%).

# 8

The stocks that are found here are in general solid more high yield safe dividend payers that do not rely greatly on price appreciation, but more on a solid dividend yield. Utilities are considered to be a defensive investing sector and definitely get this lower # . The telecoms, some RICs and MLPs are also considered to be in this category, as they are winners for yield, but not in general offering larger dividend raises.

The complete evaluation for all 82 stocks in RIG was published at The Macro Trading Factory service yesterday, but I wish to share with you some of the winners:

#15

2022

5yr

C#

Pass

Ticker

Company Name

Pr/Sh

D Yld

D GR

C#

(FMC)

FMC Corp

126.57

1.7%

33.2

35

15-Y

(MA)

Mastercard

317.43

0.6%

18.5

19.1

15-Y

#12

Company

Nov 7th

2022

5yr

C#

Pass

Ticker

Name

Pr/Sh

D Yld

D GR

C#

(BTI)

British American Tobacco

38.73

7.7%

7

14.7

12-Y

(HD)

Home Depot

288.06

2.6%

19.4

22.1

12-Y

#8

Company

Nov 7th

2022

5yr

C#

Pass

Ticker

Name

Pr/Sh

D Yld

D GR

C#

(MO)

Altria

45.29

8.0%

8.5

16.5

8-Y

(VOD)

Vodafone

11.99

8.3%

0

8.1

8-Y

High yield stocks, of which there are many are also considered winners using the Chowder # method.

Conclusion/Summary

In some cases, one could argue that a C# of 10 might be enough for a pass with meeting inflationary means and not expecting any growth. It should be up to each and every individual to determine their own needs and how to use the actual #. 33 RIG stocks qualified for purchase using this method/criteria for the Chowder #. In addition, 14 high yield stocks passed just for the yield. It is extremely instructive and helpful and due diligence using other methods and especially earnings should be the final measure for determining success.

Happy Investing to All!

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: "Funds Macro Portfolio" & "Rose's Income Garden"; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
13.85K Followers
Looking to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner
Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at 5.3%.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio is diversified in all sectors and currently holds 87 stocks/ investments. Note: Dividend yield changes with value, but is 5.3% on the updated date.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller.  The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the % portfolio value and % income coming from the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. I also check chat daily for questions and present in real time my smaller trades in the chat.  All bigger portfolio changes, major sells and buys get a larger Trading Alert and article.  Smaller buys or changes to an existing position will get an alert only.

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: Sept 4th, 2022.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has it all.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (13 stocks): PM

Healthcare (8) : ABBV

Communications- tele (5)BCE - Canada

Utility (8): XEL 

Consumer Discretionary (2): HD

Energy (6): ENB

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): AVGO

Industrial- Defensive (2): LMT / GD: almost the same for value

Industrial (8): SBLK

Material (4) : LYB

Financial: (13):  (9) BDCs/ ARCC, (1) bank, (1) ETF Fund , (1) BDC preferred and (1) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : OHI

REAL ESTATE Misc (5): WPC

Cash is ~10.3%

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Trader.  I also belong to the service Wheel of Fortune run by his alter ego The Fortune Teller.  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Rose owns all 82 stocks found in Rose's Income Garden found at The Macro Trading Factory.

Comments

