Introduction

Apple is the largest company in the world, with a $2 trillion-plus market cap. They participate in the hardware phone industry, computer, and other related services. Apple's global market share has been stable over the years against Asian competitors. Apple's premium pricing also makes their hardware the most expensive in the industry. Will it maintain its profit margin with high inflation and dropping global demand?

Fundament shows market cap strength but drops profit margin

Ratios

The current and quick ratios over the last five years have been dropping, which is quite surprising for a company like Apple based on its size.

Unnamed: 0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Current ratio 1.124 1.540 1.364 1.075 0.879 Quick ratio 0.987 1.384 1.218 0.910 0.709 Cash ratio 0.222 0.462 0.361 0.278 0.154 Click to enlarge

Growth

Revenue growth and gross profit have been mixed over the last five years. Only net income growth was strong for Apple in 2021. This should be a big concern for long-term Apple investors. Is this due to a slowdown in iPhone sales? Or are they too expensive for most people in this highly inflationary world?

Unnamed: 0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.159 -0.020 0.055 0.333 0.078 Gross profit growth 0.155 -0.034 0.067 0.456 0.117 Ebit growth 0.156 -0.098 0.037 0.644 0.096 Operating income growth 0.156 -0.098 0.037 0.644 0.096 Net income growth 0.231 -0.072 0.039 0.649 0.054 Eps growth 0.296 -0.003 0.106 0.713 0.085 Click to enlarge

Enterprise Value

The share price nearly doubled between 2019 and 2021. Also, the stock price growth has almost risen 50% since then. Market capitalization has more than doubled over the last five years, showing excessive growth. The question of concern is the profitability of Apple in general over the years.

Unnamed: 0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Symbol AAPL AAPL AAPL AAPL AAPL Stock price 53.060 62.263 115.050 148.640 149.450 Number of shares 19.822 B 18.471 B 17.352 B 16.701 B 16.216 B Market capitalization 1.052 T 1.150 T 1.996 T 2.482 T 2.423 T Add total debt 114.483 B 108.047 B 112.436 B 124.719 B 120.069 B Minus cash and cash equivalents 25.913 B 48.844 B 38.016 B 34.940 B 23.646 B Enterprise value 1.140 T 1.209 T 2.071 T 2.572 T 2.520 T Click to enlarge

Estimates

Regarding forward guiding estimates, revenues will remain strong over the next six years. Dividend growth is expected to remain flat, but how will it affect the long-term stock price of Apple? EBITDA will continue to strengthen over the next six years. The concerning question about Apple is profitability and its impact on its stock price. Seeing such growth from a $2+ trillion market cap is impressive, but is it sustainable?

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue 392,777 407,094 430,401 448,581 502,151 565,588 Dividend 0.91 0.99 1.05 1.15 1.03 1.06 Dividend Yield (in %) 0.66 % 0.72 % 0.76 % 0.84 % 0.75 % 0.77 % EPS 6.10 6.25 6.83 7.11 7.96 8.20 P/E Ratio 22.52 21.98 20.10 19.30 17.25 16.74 EBIT 119,031 118,745 125,307 129,182 144,326 - EBITDA 130,905 130,761 137,379 142,184 158,798 175,329 Click to enlarge

Technical Analysis Show Now Strong Current Momentum

Fibonacci

The Fibonacci trendline peaked roughly last year while Apple stock price was in rangebound. Apple has not collapsed in stock price compared to other big tech companies, which shows how well the product line has been tightly managed.

fibonacci apple (custom platform)

Bollinger Bands

There is only a little to say here about Bollinger Bands other than that Apple's stock price appears to be pushing toward the upper band. This could easily hint towards a potential short-term increase in Apple's share price.

bollinger apple (custom platform)

MACD

MACD line shows that the compressed stock price of Apple has been rangebound between $100 and $150. Will the momentum return to the share price of Apple?

With the most recent activity on the zero line, you can easily see that price declined as momentum was not strong enough to sustain a stock price increase.

macd apple (custom platform)

RSI

Like the MACD chart, the RSI has had similar moves, whereas the share price is currently approaching oversold. If momentum returns to the USA market indices, one can expect Apple stock price should continue to build. When you compare other technology companies, Apple has somewhat underperformed to certain ones but, as said, has not collapsed in stock price.

rsi apple (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

This Monte Carlo simulation does show a potential 30% return in price with a higher probability of predicted paths. On the other hand, in the normalized distribution chart, there is a higher likelihood of stock price expectation with a potential 20% (on average) increase.

monte carlo apple (custom platform)

Regression

With regression analysis, the red line over the next 30 days shows that Apple stock price may stay rangebound during this period.

regression apple (custom platform )

Risk shows clear uncertainty

Price vs. Short Volume

There appears to be no shorting concern as it is below 50% of the total trading volume. This has been historically the same since the summer of this year.

shorting apple (custom platform )

Insider

Insider Stats

As Apple executives continue to sell the stock, this only confirms that stock prices may continue to fall as global markets weaken. This is another way of saying that global demand for Apple products is either overpriced or just dropping in this rising inflation world.

Unnamed: 0 X Filing Date Trading Date Ticker Insider Title Trade Type Price Quantity Owned Delta Own Value 0 nan 2022-11-01 18:30:34 2022-10-28 APPL Maestri Luca SVP, CFO S - Sale $155.95 -176,299 110,673 -61% -$27,493,275 1 D 2022-10-18 18:33:15 2022-10-17 APPL O'Brien Deirdre SVP S - Sale+OE $142.45 -8,053 136,290 -6% -$1,147,150 2 D 2022-10-04 22:05:07 2022-10-03 APPL O'Brien Deirdre SVP S - Sale+OE $142.16 -176,299 136,290 -56% -$25,062,882 3 D 2022-10-04 22:02:25 2022-10-03 APPL Adams Katherine L. SVP, GC, Secretary S - Sale+OE $141.41 -181,139 427,334 -30% -$25,615,117 4 A 2022-08-22 18:43:18 2022-08-17 APPL Maestri Luca SVP, CFO S - Sale $174.96 -96,735 110,673 -47% -$16,924,259 5 nan 2022-08-19 18:30:27 2022-08-17 APPL Maestri Luca SVP, CFO S - Sale $174.96 -96,735 110,673 -47% -$16,924,259 6 nan 2022-08-05 18:30:49 2022-08-03 APPL Adams Katherine L. SVP, GC, Secretary S - Sale $164.77 -25,000 427,334 -6% -$4,119,155 Click to enlarge

Insider Activity

Date Shares Traded Shares Held Price Type Option Insider Trade 2022-09-30 365,600.00 476,273.00 nan Buy No Maestri Luca 365600.0 2022-09-30 365,600.00 501,890.00 nan Buy No Maestri Luca 365600.0 2022-09-30 177,870.00 677,392.00 138.2 Sell No Maestri Luca -177870.0 2022-09-30 189,301.00 286,972.00 138.2 Sell No Maestri Luca -189301.0 2022-09-30 184,461.00 608,473.00 138.2 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -184461.0 2022-09-30 189,301.00 312,589.00 138.2 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -189301.0 2022-09-30 365,600.00 792,934.00 nan Buy No KONDO CHRIS 365600.0 2022-10-02 5,400.00 603,073.00 138.44 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -5400.0 2022-10-02 13,199.00 589,874.00 139.15 Sell No KONDO CHRIS -13199.0 2022-10-02 27,669.00 562,205.00 140.34 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -27669.0 2022-10-02 56,271.00 505,934.00 141.19 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -56271.0 2022-10-02 65,350.00 440,584.00 142.45 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -65350.0 2022-10-02 13,250.00 427,334.00 142.93 Sell No Adams Katherine L. -13250.0 2022-10-02 66,880.00 203,316.00 142.17 Sell No Adams Katherine L. -66880.0 2022-10-02 67,026.00 136,290.00 142.83 Sell No Adams Katherine L. -67026.0 2022-10-02 42,393.00 270,196.00 141.09 Sell No Adams Katherine L. -42393.0 2022-10-14 13,136.00 58,104.00 nan Buy No Adams Katherine L. 13136.0 2022-10-14 16,612.00 152,902.00 nan Buy No Adams Katherine L. 16612.0 2022-10-14 6,399.00 51,705.00 138.38 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -6399.0 2022-10-14 8,559.00 144,343.00 138.38 Sell No Adams Katherine L. -8559.0 2022-10-16 8,053.00 136,290.00 142.45 Sell No Maestri Luca -8053.0 2022-10-27 14,274.00 272,698.00 154.7 Sell No WILLIAMS JEFFREY E -14274.0 2022-10-27 85,147.00 187,551.00 155.63 Sell No O'BRIEN DEIRDRE -85147.0 2022-10-27 69,678.00 117,873.00 156.46 Sell No Adams Katherine L. -69678.0 2022-10-27 7,200.00 110,673.00 157.2 Sell No Maestri Luca -7200.0 Click to enlarge

Recommendations

Recommendations show that most analysts indicate neutral calls, which I agree with. There seems to be no collapse in Apple's share price, but again, if markets rise, Apple may underperform in the short run. This should improve once inflation dies off, when people will begin to buy overpriced Apple products again.

Interval RECOMMENDATION BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month SELL 5 13 8 One week NEUTRAL 9 7 10 One day NEUTRAL 9 8 9 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Apple has been a reasonably impressive stock performer over the years; it is also remarkable how this company can maintain its market cap. As shown in the fundamentals, there should be concerns about profitability dropping with a lower margin. Despite the company's growth over the next five to six years, investors should ask themselves how this will impact their long-term profitability and Apple share price. Will there be a better hardware manufacturer for both phones and computers that will continue to eat into Apple's market share? Or will they be a general commoditization of the industries Apple is currently involved with? There is also an understanding of how Apple is diversifying into other product lines of health through its services division and a new car to compete in the automobile industry. If this happens, Apple will continue to grow with diversified new product revenue. As for now, Apple should remain on hold but will return to a buy once inflation and weak global demand pass.