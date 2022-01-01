primeimages

Transcript

Ken Chambers, Product Strategist: Can you maybe set the stage for that cyclical conversation as well as highlight a couple of relevant factors that are going to impact both markets and economies over the next 12 months?

Tiffany Wilding, Economist: So, remembering back in March, the war in Ukraine had just started and we characterized it as an anti-Goldilocks economic shock, whereby accelerating inflation would likely be accompanied by slower and maybe even negative economic growth.

I would argue that the developments have kind of evolved along these lines, and I think three keyways. The first is just the economic effects of the war in Ukraine, resulting sanctions have been much more pronounced than what we were expecting. Inflation is now looking much more entrenched. That's true not only in the US, but I think across the large developed markets. And then third, the central bank reaction to that has also just been much more pronounced. So, what does that mean for the economic outlook?

Well, we've characterized the outlook as basically mounting macro misery for central banks because it's going to, these macro shocks are going to result in recessions across large developed markets, we think. Inflation, nevertheless, is probably going to end up being stickier than many people thought. And of course, central banks will have to engineer their real policy rates above their neutral levels in order to bring inflation back down to target.

Chambers: Yep. Recession risks, and really the timing of that recession. We note in the piece that unemployment is poised to rise and that a recession is more likely than not. Can you talk about our views or expand upon that in terms of both timing, depth, shape, and of the recession as well as maybe a recovery?

Wilding: Yeah, sure. So, obviously we think recession and rising unemployment across large developed market is more likely than not.

I think that's especially the case in Europe and the UK. The energy supply crisis in Europe has resulted in Europeans facing record-high gas prices. That will, of course, in turn limit discretionary income, render some factory activity in Europe uneconomical, and just generally increase the cost across the supply chains.

Turning to the United States, we are relatively energy independent as a result of the shale revolution, nevertheless, these global trade disruptions will have a stagflationary impact on the United States. And in addition to that, we're dealing with the fastest pace of financial conditions tightening that we've seen since the Lehman bankruptcy in 2008. So that's just going to weigh on the United States economy more dramatically.

We think ultimately that puts pressure on corporate profits that will ultimately limit investment. Housing in the United States obviously is a key sector that is interest rate-sensitive. We're already seeing a contraction in real economic activity and housing. And ultimately, all this we think probably flows through to rising unemployment throughout next year.

So, as a result of this sticky inflation and the central bank response, I think there's still reasons to believe this could be a relatively shallow recession. Because we started off with initial conditions of pretty strong balance sheets across the household and corporate sector. However, it could be more prolonged.

And the reason is because that counter-cyclical policy response that you usually get as a result of weakness and growth, central bank, which is dropping rates to zero, or the fiscal policy authorities, which are doing fiscal stimulus, you're just not going to see that on an elevated scale. So, even when the US or other developed markets do come out of this recession, we think they're probably in for a period of kind of still subpar and sluggish growth.

But I do think over the longer term though, the consequences of bringing inflation down will ultimately be positive, because it will allow not only the US economy but the rest of the world to really focus on maybe supply-side types of investments and innovation that results in, for example, a better transition to brown to green, more resilient supply chains over the longer term, and hopefully higher productivity growth.

Disclosure

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Investors should consult their investment professional prior to making an investment decision. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

This material contains the opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This is not an offer to any person in any jurisdiction where unlawful or unauthorized. | Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, 650 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 is regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. | PIMCO Europe Ltd (Company No. 2604517) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN) in the UK. The services provided by PIMCO Europe Ltd are not available to retail investors, who should not rely on this communication but contact their financial adviser. | PIMCO Europe GmbH (Company No. 192083, Seidlstr. 24-24a, 80335 Munich, Germany), PIMCO Europe GmbH Italian Branch (Company No. 10005170963), PIMCO Europe GmbH Irish Branch (Company No. 909462), PIMCO Europe GmbH UK Branch (Company No. 2604517) and PIMCO Europe GmbH Spanish Branch (N.I.F. W2765338E) are authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) (Marie- Curie-Str. 24-28, 60439 Frankfurt am Main) in Germany in accordance with Section 15 of the German Securities Institutions Act (WpIG). The Italian Branch, Irish Branch, UK Branch and Spanish Branch are additionally supervised by: (1) Italian Branch: the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) in accordance with Article 27 of the Italian Consolidated Financial Act; (2) Irish Branch: the Central Bank of Ireland in accordance with Regulation 43 of the European Union (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2017, as amended; (3) UK Branch: the Financial Conduct Authority; and (4) Spanish Branch: the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) in accordance with obligations stipulated in articles 168 and 203 to 224, as well as obligations contained in Tile V, Section I of the Law on the Securities Market (LSM) and in articles 111, 114 and 117 of Royal Decree 217/2008, respectively. The services provided by PIMCO Europe GmbH are available only to professional clients as defined in Section 67 para. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). They are not available to individual investors, who should not rely on this communication.| PIMCO (Schweiz) GmbH (registered in Switzerland, Company No. CH-020.4.038.582-2). The services provided by PIMCO (Schweiz) GmbH are not available to retail investors, who should not rely on this communication but contact their financial adviser. | PIMCO Asia Pte Ltd (Registration No. 199804652K) is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a holder of a capital markets services licence and an exempt financial adviser. The asset management services and investment products are not available to persons where provision of such services and products is unauthorised. | PIMCO Asia Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. PIMCO Asia Limited is registered as a cross-border discretionary investment manager with the Financial Supervisory Commission of Korea (Registration No. 08-02-307). The asset management services and investment products are not available to persons where provision of such services and products is unauthorised. | PIMCO Investment Management (Shanghai) Limited Unit 3638-39, Phase II Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, 200120, China (Unified social credit code: 91310115MA1K41MU72) is registered with Asset Management Association of China as Private Fund Manager (Registration No. P1071502, Type: Other) | PIMCO Australia Pty Ltd ABN 54 084 280 508, AFSL 246862. This publication has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of investors. Before making an investment decision, investors should obtain professional advice and consider whether the information contained herein is appropriate having regard to their objectives, financial situation and needs. | PIMCO Japan Ltd, Financial Instruments Business Registration Number is Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Financial Instruments Firm) No. 382. PIMCO Japan Ltd is a member of Japan Investment Advisers Association, The Investment Trusts Association, Japan and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association. All investments contain risk. There is no guarantee that the principal amount of the investment will be preserved, or that a certain return will be realized; the investment could suffer a loss. All profits and losses incur to the investor. The amounts, maximum amounts and calculation methodologies of each type of fee and expense and their total amounts will vary depending on the investment strategy, the status of investment performance, period of management and outstanding balance of assets and thus such fees and expenses cannot be set forth herein. | PIMCO Taiwan Limited is managed and operated independently. The reference number of business license of the company approved by the competent authority is (110) Jin Guan Tou Gu Xin Zi No. 020. 40F., No.68, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan (R.O.C.). Tel: +886 2 8729-5500.| PIMCO Canada Corp. (199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2) services and products may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose. | PIMCO Latin America Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3477, Torre A, 5° andar São Paulo, Brazil 04538-133. | No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022, PIMCO.

CMR2022-1014-2477504

Disclaimer

Copyright PIMCO 2022. All Rights Reserved. Investment Products: NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022 PIMCO

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). PIMCO Investments LLC (“PIMCO Investments”) is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”). PIMCO and PIMCO Investments is solely responsible for its content. PIMCO Investments is the distributor of PIMCO investment products, and any PIMCO Content relating to those investment products is the sole responsibility of PIMCO Investments.

The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as none of PIMCO nor any of its affiliates is undertaking to provide investment advice, act as an adviser to any plan or entity subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended, individual retirement account or individual retirement annuity, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other fiduciary unrelated to PIMCO about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.

Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.