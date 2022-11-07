maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) shares are down over 60% from their 52-week highs and many investors now believe the stock to be significantly undervalued at current levels. Some are more bullish and are going to the extent of calling it a generational buying opportunity. But that's not necessarily the case here. Chinese regulators have announced a few policy updates in recent weeks which are undoubtedly going to pose massive headwinds for the country's e-commerce industry and weigh down on Alibaba's financials. In this article, I'll attempt to explain why Alibaba is a bull trap and why investors may want to avoid investing in it for the time being at least. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Zero Covid Policy

I'd like to start by saying that the backbone of any economy is logistics. The last mile delivery of ecommerce platforms might give the illusion that placing orders online is all that's required for a bunch of items to be magically delivered at our doorstep. However, there's a significant amount of backhauling, intercity shipments, warehousing, operations and inventory planning that also goes into ecommerce deliveries. But Chinese regulators seem to be attacking their own logistics on the pretext of maintaining their Zero COVID policy.

To put things in perspective, Chinese regulators reiterated this week that they're maintaining stringent lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections across the country. This was a bold decision considering that citizens have been staging protests across China and their commerce industry, overall, has suffered major setbacks as a result of these prolonged restrictions. It's come to a point that even ardent supporters of the Zero COVID policy, are breaking apart and now criticizing the government. But let's keep the politics and sentiments aside.

Curbing free transportation of goods within and around cities, severely cramps the logistics of any country. China, too, has suffered greatly because of it and the results are now prominent in its official data releases. The chart below reveals that both, online and overall retail trade in China has declined substantially year over year. By maintaining the curbs on travel and transportation, the country is basically attempting to control its surging COVID-19 cases, even if it's at the cost of its own economy.

BusinessQuant.com

If the transportation of goods will remain restricted in the country, then there's very little that Alibaba and its peers can do. Products are going to remain out of stock and pockets of their Chinese consumers will be financially strained as they grapple with unemployment and wage cuts. So, I contend that the continuation of China's Zero COVD policy, with no end to it in sight, poses a grave threat to Alibaba and its shareholders. Alibaba, as a company, is already struggling to grow its revenue and these prolonged lockdowns would only delay its return to growth.

BusinessQuant.com

What exacerbates the problem is that we just don't know how long these lockdowns will go on for and how far along will Alibaba's financials will get affected. This heightened level of uncertainty makes the stock a gamble for the time being at least.

Common Prosperity Program

If that wasn't enough, Chinese regulators are continuing with their common prosperity program. It was first introduced in 2021, with the end goal of redistributing the country's wealth to the poor. This took shape in the form of crackdowns on companies such as Alibaba, by tearing apart their business segments and reorganizing the way they conduct their business (detailed here). In essence, these steps reduced the competitiveness for Alibaba and inflated its operating costs.

But as the macroeconomic turmoil intensified earlier this year, Chinese regulators temporarily shifted their attention towards stabilizing the economy and the common prosperity program wasn't heard of for several months. This stance seems to have changed last month when Xi Jinping renewed this promise of common prosperity for all. We can now expect Chinese regulators to continue tinkering with how private businesses such as Alibaba conduct operations, break them apart at their will, in order to benefit the poor citizens. This heightened regulatory and operational uncertainty muddies the prospects involved with investing in Alibaba.

Value Misconception

Lastly, many investors believe that Alibaba's shares are undervalued and oversold after its recent correction, but that's not quite the case. Let's look at the chart below to put things in perspective.

The X-axis highlights the 3-year compounded revenue growth rates for over 30 stocks classified in the internet retail industry. Note how Alibaba is positioned slightly to the right of a broad swath of other similar stocks, indicating that its pace of revenue growth has been above-average.

BusinessQuant.com

Now, let's shift attention to the Y-axis, which plots the Price-to-Sales multiples for the same set of companies. Note how Alibaba is vertically positioned much higher than most of its other mentioned peers. This goes to show that the stock is trading at a steep premium compared to other similar stocks.

The collective takeaway from both the axes here is that Alibaba has been an above-average performer when it comes to revenue growth but its shares are trading at a marked premium compared to its peers. There are, in fact, 9 other similar stocks that are growing at a pace faster than Alibaba, but with shares trading at a relative discount. Therefore, it's difficult to make the case that Alibaba's shares are undervalued at current levels.

Final Thoughts

The takeaway here is that Alibaba's shares are trading at a premium compared to its industry peers, despite the recent correction in its stock price. Essentially, it's not as undervalued as many believe it to be. To make matters worse for investors, the company is also surrounded by headwinds posed by China's Zero COVID policy and their common prosperity program. This significantly adds to the risks, and limits the upside potential, associated with investing in Alibaba, making it a poor investment choice (read: gamble) at current levels. So, I contend that risk-averse investors may want to avoid investing in Alibaba and look for better alternatives elsewhere. Good Luck!