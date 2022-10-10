Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) continues to astonish investors with another record quarter not only in terms of revenues, but also in terms of market share growth. While financial results were negatively impacted by a $155 million Sales & Marketing expense related to a termination of prior distributors, the future growth prospects of the company make the stock a compelling buy on weakness. Shares could potentially double once more given more market share growth aided by PepsiCo's (PEP) expanded distribution in the coming years.

The entire energy drink category is growing at an average rate of 10% year-over-year, while recent Nielsen scan data showed Celsius growing at 126% in the third quarter. This shows that Celsius is outpacing the energy category by over 12x, with growth showing no signs of slowing.

Most impressive is the massive gains that Celsius has made in terms of market share in such a short amount of time. When I first invested in Celsius Holdings in 2020 and wrote my first article in 2021, the beverage company had just over 1% market share of the energy category. Now, in 2022, that number has increased nearly fivefold. With distribution going forward being handled by PepsiCo, I am expecting market share to double over the coming years, solidifying Celsius as a real challenger to Monster Beverage (MNST) over the long-term.

Celsius's Win Over Red Bull, Bang Energy

According to new online sales data released with the Q3 earnings report, Celsius has beaten Red Bull in terms of online sales at Amazon. Celsius energy drink is now the second largest in the energy drink category, with 18.51% market share (compared to Red Bull at 12% market share). This is still behind Monster Beverage with over 26% online market share, but given enough time, Celsius could soon match up closely and bring in even more revenues from the online retailer.

Not only is Celsius's win over Red Bull in terms of online Amazon sales noteworthy, the energy drink brand has also eclipsed Bang Energy to become the #3 energy drink in the United States with a 4.9% total market share.

Given the somewhat shocking announcement of Bang Energy's bankruptcy just last month, Celsius is in an extremely competitive position relative to peers. Bang Energy was one of the most amazing success stories in the beverage industry in recent memory, until legal issues mounted and distribution setbacks combined with stagnating sales growth made Bang run into a brick wall. Bang's market share once stood at nearly 10% of the total energy category - now their market share sits at just 4.4%, with further declines expected as the company pieces a new distribution network together.

This gives Celsius a fighting chance to bridge the gap between 5-10% market share of the total category, which would effectively give them a sizeable piece of a growing, multibillion dollar market. Shelf space is also key for physical store placements going forward, and Celsius is moving in to fill the gap created by other brands, such as Bang Energy. With PepsiCo's expanded distribution, I see a very real possibility that Celsius can double their market share over the next couple of years and take the position that Bang Energy used to occupy. This would put Celsius in the running to become the #2 energy drink, given further market share growth against Red Bull in terms of physical store placements. However, there are increased risks from competition and newer brands coming to market, as well as other risks, which I will discuss later in this article.

Financial Hit Not Relevant For Long-term Shareholders

One metric, earnings per share, may have been confusing at first to many shareholders when seeing the Q3 earnings report. How did Celsius manage to have a net loss of $2.46 per diluted share, when the company was expected to have a net gain of around $0.10 per share?

The simple answer is that Celsius recognized over $155 million in expenses related to the termination of their prior distribution agreements. While this is a short-term financial hit that Celsius had to take, the good news is that it has been quickly dealt with, and is not relevant to me as a long-term shareholder focused on the future performance of the company. This changing of distribution is ultimately expected to sustain sales momentum and have the product reach a much wider percent of the population, thereby returning far more to shareholders over the long-term. However, this exact situation is something that is still a problem for Bang Energy, and potentially was a factor in the company filing for bankruptcy. Bang's parent company owes Monster Beverage over $500 million to settle lawsuits, and still owes another $115 million to PepsiCo, which chose to drop Bang in place of Celsius as its distribution partner earlier this year. In my opinion, without refinancing of debt or some other intervention, Bang Energy might have to be sold to a competitor if the brand is going to survive. So far, there have not been any takers.

While the CEO of Bang Energy has gone on record saying, "We are coming like a freight train and cannot be stopped," time will tell whether Bang can outperform in the energy drink category once again now that it has filed for bankruptcy protection. In contrast, it is true that Celsius had to take a sizeable financial hit due to terminating agreements with prior distributors, but the company is clearly continuing to thrive, meanwhile Bang Energy is filing for bankruptcy.

It is clear to me that looking forward, the financial health of Celsius Holdings is not an issue, as the coming quarters will more than likely show a return to positive EPS growth. The cautionary tale of Bang Energy does show that there are major risks, however, especially for energy drink brands and how they advertise and promote themselves. Celsius Holdings is also dealing with lawsuits, mainly surrounding false advertising, although nothing close to what Bang Energy was claiming. The recent wins by Monster Beverage in court show that up-and-coming brands need to be extremely careful with how they promote their products, and Celsius is no different.

Market Share Projections, Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to adjusted EBITDA more than doubling year-over-year, Celsius YTD revenues have also more than doubled over the same time frame. With current revenue growth trends in place, Celsius could have revenues of approximately $200 million for the coming quarter. This would put their total annual revenues in the ballpark of $675 million, up from $314 million in 2021.

With close to 5% market share as of now, Celsius is pulling their weight in terms of the total energy drink market. The company is also organically adding new consumers to the market, responsible for 29% of the category growth with over $122 million in incremental sales. Celsius is the number one driver of growth to the energy category as a whole, with sales momentum that is reaching a point of parabolic growth.

CELH Growth Trends in Revenue (celsiusholdingsinc.com)

One important thing to note is that much of Celsius's recent sales growth is coming from the U.S. market, with international sales decreasing quarter-after-quarter. A solution to the problem of growing more internationally could be found in the new distribution deal. PepsiCo's distribution will likely help to push Celsius's products to consumers who still have not been able to find the product in physical locations, as well as overseas in new market segments.

If we assume that Celsius can achieve Bang Energy's previous market share estimations of around 10%, this equates to around $1.4 billion in annual sales here in the United States. The global energy drink industry, however, is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% by 2027 to an estimated $86.1 billion. While Celsius may not grow from 5% market share to 10% market share in the next year, this revenue projection goes hand in hand with the current growth trends. Within the next few years, I do expect Celsius to take more market share and bridge the gap to hit 10% eventually, which would equate to annual revenues of $1.35 to $1.5 billion. This would translate to a forward price-to-sales multiple of only 4x, despite current valuation metrics which show the stock trading for a little less than 10x sales (adjusted for FY 2022 sales estimations).

This brings me back to one of my previous articles on Celsius, in which I gave some thoughts on where the stock could potentially trade:

I still foresee that Celsius could end up trading between a market cap of $8 billion and $9 billion over the next few years. My high revenue projections from previous articles have been lower than what Celsius actually reports, and this shows that there is a lot of upside in the shares, as the company has been consistently beating estimates. While the shares are currently in a period of consolidation, and may experience even more short-term volatility, the potential upside makes them worth holding despite uncertainty." Source: Celsius Holdings: You Can't Keep A Good Growth Stock Down For Long

In the past, I was chronically underestimating the company and its ability to grow revenues. Now that I have been proven wrong again and again, I am starting to set lofty expectations for Celsius and aim for higher sales, profits, and gross margin targets. With improvements from expanded distribution set to show up in the financials in coming quarters, the stage is set for Celsius to outperform, and the stock could double once again, despite the risks from increased competition and potential financial hits from lawsuits.

Conclusion - My Strategy For Investing In Celsius

With shares about 25% off of the recent highs, the market has been much too focused on the short-term, with many market participants willing to sell even before the PepsiCo distribution begins to take full effect and show up more in the company's financial results. Now that Celsius has reported Q3 earnings showing continued revenue growth, improving margins, and market share growth to 4.9%, there are telltale signs that the stock could once again double in the coming years. The stock looks like an attractive buy for long-term shareholders here, but some risks are also present given Bang Energy's legal troubles related to false advertising, and this is something for Celsius shareholders to pay close attention to going forward, as the company is dealing with lawsuits of their own. Other risks include a stronger U.S. dollar, increased competition, a weaker consumer due to inflationary forces, and a potentially ugly recession in 2023 causing a slowdown of sales momentum in the near term.

Still, given more market share growth with a target of 10% of the total energy drink category, annual sales going forward could start to break above the $1 billion mark within the next couple of years. My previous expectations were that Celsius could end up trading between a market capitalization of $8 billion to $9 billion, but now I am setting a higher outlook above $10 billion in market capitalization for the coming years. A price target range of between $135 - $157 seems appropriate at this time, and I will revisit the stock upon this high bar being hit. I currently view the shares of Celsius Holdings as a Buy at this time, as the meaningful pullback of 25% is sufficient for me to add to my position.