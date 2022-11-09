Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) have lost 70% of their value this year as a variety of factors weighed on the social media company. These factors included a deceleration of revenue growth after the pandemic, a downturn in the digital advertising market, growing competition from emerging social media rivals like TikTok, and misguided investments into the metaverse, an online virtual reality space where people can spend time and money.

Meta Platforms just announced major layoffs to respond to its business challenges, but cost-savings are unlikely to save the company's outlook in the short term, and the stock is therefore set for a continual downside evaluation. However, I am looking to increase my investment in Meta between $66-73… should the stock ever go this low!

Cost-savings won't save Meta Platforms

Meta's third-quarter earnings sheet was disappointing for two reasons: (1) The firm's free cash flow completely disappeared - which prior to Q3 was a top reason for me to buy and recommend the social media company's stock - and (2) Meta issued a depressing top-line forecast for the fourth quarter. Meta projected only $30.0B and $32.5B in revenues for Q4'22, which implies an 11% year-over-year decline in the firm's revenues.

With revenues under pressure from a post-pandemic normalization of revenue growth, Meta Platforms doesn't have a lot of options to stop the bleeding other than (1) drastically scale back investments in the metaverse, on which the company has now spent more than $15B with very little to show for it, and (2) cut operating costs.

The metaverse has turned out to be a disaster for Meta Platforms so far due to enormous development costs. At the same time, users are not adopting the company's metaverse products as quickly as anticipated: Reality Labs revenues, which include revenues from the metaverse opportunity, were just $285M in Q3'22, showing a near-50% decline year-over-year.

While Meta Platforms' revenues declined 4% YOY in Q3'22 to $27.7B, the social media company's operating costs soared 19% YOY, to $22.1B. Rising costs and capital expenditures combined with a stagnating or eroding revenue base were the reasons behind Meta Platforms' 52% decline in net income in the third quarter.

To regain control over its deteriorating business metrics, Meta Platforms announced major layoffs yesterday. They are set to affect 11 thousand employees… or around 13% of the social media company's headcount.

The proposed cost cuts have the potential to save Meta Platforms a lot of money in the long term, although the cuts themselves won't help Meta address its more structural challenges in the advertising business.

According to Comparably, the median annual salary of a Meta Platforms employee is about $150,000. This calculates to a total annual savings potential of $1.65B. Meta Platforms had operating costs and expenses of $71.2B in FY 2021, and will likely have expenses of $85-87B in FY 2023, so the savings potential is rather small compared to the total expenses the social media company has to pay. The biggest expense category for Meta Platforms is Research & Development, which accounted for 33% of revenues in the third quarter. In the year-earlier period, Meta Platforms spent 22% of revenues on R&D, and the driving forces behind this increase were aggressive investments in the metaverse.

I will buy more META at this price level

Meta is expected to earn $8.19 in FY 2023, but the EPS trend is profoundly negative and predictions may continue to fall. In the last 90 days, there were 28 downward EPS revisions for Meta Platforms' FY 2022 EPS and only 4 upward revisions.

Based off of $8.19 in forward EPS, shares of Meta trade at a P/E ratio of 12.4 X, but there is significant earnings risk related to the correction in the advertising market as well as Meta Platforms' aggressive metaverse investments. For those reasons, I believe that Meta's shares will continue to trend down... just like EPS estimates will likely continue to decline.

To reflect those risks accurately, I would be willing to pay an 8-9 X P/E ratio for META... which translates to a price range of $66-73. This price range is about 35% below Meta Platforms' current share price. At this level, I believe, Meta would be seriously undervalued, and the risk of a longer downturn in the advertising market would be fully priced into Meta Platforms' shares.

Risks with Meta

The biggest risk for Meta remains a continual, and potentially accelerating, downturn in the digital advertising market… which is where the social media company is still making 98% of its money. TikTok's popularity is also a major issue for Meta Platforms, as the company has not yet found an effective response to deal with the social media app.

Final thoughts

Meta is laying off 11 thousand employees, which accounts for roughly 13% of the social media company's workforce. The move could save the company an estimated $1.7B annually going forward, but cutting costs alone won't be sufficient to make the stock interesting again to investors. While I see more pressure on shares of Meta Platforms in the short term, I believe that Meta Platforms stock may get really interesting for investors in the $66-73 range, which is when investors likely get a very high discount on Meta's earnings potential!