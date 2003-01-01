David Becker

Can Intel Stock Rebound To $50?

Well, if you pay attention to what Wall Street Analysts have been saying, those $50 levels look like something of a pipedream. To provide some context, note that the average price target of 40 sell-side analysts who cover Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock only works out to $32.96!

Besides, only one-fourth of those 40 analysts have a ‘Buy’ or ‘Outperform’ rating. Regardless, if one were to see those $50 levels, you’re effectively looking at ~80% upside from current levels, and I don’t see how one facilitates such elevated percentage gains, without the purchasing ammunition of the institutional cohort.

Given the lack of ample sell-side enthusiasm for the stock, it’s little wonder that the overall institutional community continues to bail on INTC. At the start of the second quarter, close to 4700 institutions owned the stock (aggregate shares owned:4.464bn). Despite a significant correction in the stock price, they have not shown any enthusiasm to get on board in recent months, and currently only ~4200 institutions own INTC shares (aggregate shares owned:2.878bn)! Just for some perspective, note that over the last five years, the average number of institutions that held INTC stock was a little over 4500.

YCharts

What’s The Outlook?

Next year's consensus suggests Intel is expected to deliver a non-GAAP EPS figure of $2.021. If one were to see a $50 price level, you’re basically expecting Intel to re-rate to a forward P/E multiple of around 24.7x. Is that multiple prohibitive? Well, based on the historical forward P/E band, it’s not an outlandish prospect, as the average of the last five years is more or less in line (24.6x).

YCharts

But I just suspect that in the short-to-medium term, the degree of erosion with the cash generation would make any significant re-rating a low probability prospect.

Just to put things into perspective, over the last five years, Intel has typically been able to convert around 40% of its sales into operating cash flow, but in recent periods, this has shrunk by more than 2x (19.65%), and currently, the conversion is the lowest it’s been in over three decades!

YCharts

With already low operating cash generation, I don’t see how Intel generates any meaningful FCF in the near future, particularly when you consider that its capital intensity is expected to be at elevated levels next year (as it attempts to drive further impetus with node transitions). The company’s long-term capital intensity typically works out to 25%, but this could be closer to the 35% levels next year.

Co-investment Presentation

Based on consensus revenue numbers for FY23 (~$62bn), they’ll need around $22m of operating cash to cover CAPEX initiatives. Even if the sales to CFO conversion picks up from these lowly levels (on a TTM basis, operating cash currently only stands at less than $14bn), it would be very challenging to service those CAPEX requirements, purely by cash flows alone.

Then, some point to Intel's lucrative yield of 5.31% (which is almost 2x as much as the 5-year average figure of 2.7%) as one of the reasons to load up on the stock. But given the weak cash generation dynamics I've touched upon, how does one meet a dividend bill which has typically ranged between the $5bn-$6bn per year mark, over the last few years? I’m not saying it’s a certainty that it will happen, but the risk of a dividend cut should not be dismissed.

Admittedly, Pat Gelsinger’s long-term ambitions for Intel via the IDM 2.0 strategy could catapult it to become a company that generates non-GAAP gross margins of 60% (the FY22 margin will likely come in at 47.5%) and operating margins of 40% before the end of this decade. However, do you trust the man to get the execution right? Well, so far, the market has been reluctant to warm up to his rhetoric. Do note that since he took over as CEO in mid-February 2021, the stock has proven to be a deep source of wealth destruction, even as its peers from the Nasdaq have fared a lot better.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts- Is INTC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As noted earlier, I don’t believe INTC's stock is in any position to regain those $50 levels any time soon, but those fishing for mean-reversion opportunities within the Nasdaq, or the semiconductor space, will likely have Intel on their watchlist as it looks extremely overextended to the downside and may see a short-term bounce.

The chart below highlights how oversold the stock looks relative to its peers from the Nasdaq; the current relative strength ratio is almost 4x lower than the mid-point of its 20-year range, and is also at record lows!

Stockcharts

The chart below highlights how the stock is viewed relative to other semi-peers. From 2003-H2 2020, the ratio chopped around within the 0.35-0.725 range; in recent months this has collapsed to levels of just 0.14, around 3x lower than the mid-point of the range!

Stockcharts

However, before one loads up on Intel stock, one would need to see some faint signs of strength, or at least, a flattening out of the price action. A few weeks back the stock dropped below the sub $25 levels but quickly bounced from there. If the stock can now manage to defend those $25 levels yet again and close above the $30 levels in the weeks ahead, that would negate the downtrend that has been in place for months now and could help bring a few more bulls on board.

Investing

At a forward P/E of 13.6x, one must also question the earnings growth you’re receiving for that multiple. Given the FY23 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $2.02, that likely translates into forward earnings growth of just 3.6% (assuming INTC management’s FY22 guided EPS of $1.95), which also means you're looking at an elevated PEG of almost 4x!

All things considered, a HOLD rating feels fitting at this juncture.