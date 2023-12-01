Drew Angerer

Introduction

It's time to talk about inflation - and the market. We're in one of the most fascinating and tricky macro environments in a very long time. It's all about the Fed and a potential pivot, allowing rates to drop again. In this article, we're going to discuss what looks like an extremely bullish inflation report for October. Inflation was hot, yet not as hot as expected. Key components came down, causing investors to bet on a more dovish Federal Reserve down the road.

While I have overall been more dovish than the average market participant, expecting a pivot in early 2023, I am becoming more cautious as the market rallies.

A weaker dollar is quickly causing commodities to rise again. Meanwhile, rent inflation and other components remain red-hot, making it hard for the Fed to indeed become dovish before inflation has normalized.

Now, let's dive into the details!

What Happened In October?

When inflation was high at the end of 2021, people were panicking. Now, we're once again dealing with the same numbers. Yet, everything is bullish now.

The difference is the trend. The uptrend in inflation turned into a downtrend. In October, consumer prices rose by 7.7%. The market was looking for 8.0% after inflation came in at 8.2% in September. Core inflation, meaning adjusted for food and energy, came in at 6.3%. That's 20 basis points lower than expected after hitting a 40-year high in September.

Bloomberg

Month-on-month, core prices were up 0.3%, which is 20 basis points lower than expected. That's a big deal. All-item inflation was up 0.4% month-on-month.

Bureau Of Labor Statistics

Hence, while I am writing this, stocks are soaring. The tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) is up almost 6% as growth stocks do better in a scenario of falling inflation. After all, lower inflation makes it more attractive to invest in stocks that are expected to turn a profit somewhere in the future. Rising inflation achieves the opposite. That's why value stocks have done so much better than growth stocks over the past two years.

Data by YCharts

What About The Fed?

Food inflation came in at 10.9%, with food at home topping 12.0%. Moreover, shelter inflation (rents) rose by 7.5%. Month-on-month shelter inflation hit the highest number since August 1990.

Bloomberg

So far, I have to say that there is a case to be made to become bullish despite inflation being high. After all, inflation has peaked, and indicators like the ISM manufacturing prices paid index indicate that the economy is so weak that prices will continue to come down further.

Wells Fargo

That's fighting inflation through demand destruction. Remember, the Federal Reserve cannot impact supply chains directly.

It helped to cause long-term bond yields to decline. The long-bond (30-year) is now roughly 30 basis points below its recent high.

TradingView (30-Year Bond Yield)

Moreover, investors are pricing in a way more dovish Fed in 2023 when looking at the difference between December 2023 and December 2022 Eurodollars (based on LIBOR rates).

TradingView (12/2023-12/2022 Eurodollar Futures)

The table below confirms this as Fed Funds Futures indicate a terminal rate of 4.75% to 5.00%. A rate cut is expected in September. Before the news, the terminal rate was at least 5.00% with no hikes until early 2023. What a difference one report makes!

CME Group

And it's not just the numbers. Here's what Bloomberg reported:

Two Fed officials Thursday argued for moderating the pace of rate increases. Patrick Harker, who heads up the Philadelphia Fed, said that he expects the central bank to “slow the pace of our rate hikes as we approach a sufficiently restrictive stance.” At a separate event, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said the CPI report was “a welcome relief, but there is still a long way to go.”

According to economist Anna Wong:

The soft October core CPI print offers Fed doves a powerful justification to slow the pace of rate hikes going forward. More widespread disinflation across goods sectors, and a measurement quirk in medical care services -- factors we expect to continue in the months ahead -- helped bring down inflation in October.

Again, hard to disagree with Ms. Wong.

However, I'm not chasing this rally, despite my larger-than-usual war chest of capital. There are a few things that bother me - a lot!

First of all, core inflation remains way too strong. Energy and wage inflation have clearly worked their way through the system. While energy inflation has come down, other segments have not. Note that this inflation decline was MAINLY DRIVEN BY ENERGY.

Bloomberg

Moreover, wage inflation remains above 6%, one of the highest levels in modern history.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

This is unlikely to change anytime soon as US labor demand remains strong. Or as the Wall Street Journal put it:

Unemployment remained low in October, with robust payroll growth and accelerating wage gains adding to household incomes. “A strong labor market and strong job growth supports strong demand, which allows inflationary pressures to stay elevated,” said Blerina Uruci, U.S. economist at T. Rowe Price. “You’ve got more demand chasing goods and services, the supply of which is being impaired at the moment for a number of reasons.”

Moreover, because of dovish Fed expectations, the dollar is weakening, which is bullish for commodities. A lot of emerging markets were under pressure because of the strong dollar. A weaker dollar will ease that pressure, allowing them to accelerate economic growth again - and buy dollar-denominated commodities.

TradingView (Black = Dollar Index, Orange = GSG Commodity ETF)

Hence, this is what I wrote after the most recent jobs report:

However, inflation remains a major issue, and any dovish bets hurting the dollar will make it harder for the Fed to pivot.

I'm still going with that as I believe that the Fed will have to hike to at least 5.00% to fight inflation. Moreover, I expect that inflation will come in waves as "we" witnessed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Let me summarize this article, and give you my view on the market.

Takeaway

Inflation is coming down. We're clearly past peak inflation. That's a good thing. It's more than good as inflation rates were (and still are) a total disaster for the economy.

Lower inflation rates are now causing the market to reassess the most likely Fed path going forward. Interest rate futures are suggesting a pivot in the second half of 2023, with Fed members coming out with increasingly dovish comments.

While a lot of it certainly makes sense, I do not necessarily agree with the market. I don't think we're in a fantastic environment. Inflation is mainly down because of energy. Core inflation did come in below estimates, yet it remains way too strong. Moreover, wage inflation is high and unlikely to come down to "normal" levels anytime soon.

The Fed will have to continue to tighten until inflation is at acceptable levels. That will get messy as the Fed is still dealing with supply issues and - on top of that- a weaker dollar, fueling commodity inflation.

However, don't get me wrong. I'm not a perma-bear. I do not hold any shorts. More than 93% of my money is invested in dividend stocks. I have no hedges.

I believe that the market will remain choppy (volatile). We likely won't find a bottom until the economy is so weak that the Fed will have to give up on hiking. I still expect that to happen in the first half of 2023.

My strategy is to buy any stocks I like (the ones I discuss on Seeking Alpha) whenever I like the valuation.

Hence, my biggest advice today is to not chase the market.

This report is not bad and the market move is justified. However, be aware of the risks. We're not out of the woods yet.

As hedge fund legend Carl Icahn made clear in a recent interview: the Fed is very serious about inflation. Fighting the Fed is dangerous.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!