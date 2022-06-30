Rush Uranium Corp. (RUC:CA) has filed to raise $740,000 in a Canadian IPO of its common shares, according to a SEDAR registration statement.
The firm seeks to develop rare earth elements and uranium mineral claims in Quebec, Canada and Wyoming, USA.
At its current stage of development, the company and its stock represent an ultra-high-risk speculation.
My outlook on the IPO is on Hold.
Vancouver, Canada-based Rush Uranium Corp. was founded to acquire mineral interests in and engage in mineral extraction activities for rare earth elements and uranium deposits in North America.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Peter Smith, who is also CEO and director of Sasquatch Resources Corp. and was a former clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada.
The company has acquired a 100% interest in the Boxi Property in Quebec and a 100% interest in the Copper Mountain Project in Wyoming.
As of June 30, 2022, Rush has booked fair market value investment of approximately $592,000 from investors.
According to a 2021 market research report by Research Reports World, the global market for uranium was an estimated $2.6 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $3.3 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in nuclear fuel spending by countries such as Canada, Australia and Kazakhstan in the coming years.
Also, the industry will likely be significantly impacted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Other market size reports put the size of the uranium industry at up to $11.5 billion by 2026.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
GoviEx
American Uranium Corp.
Jinduicheng Molybdenum
Energy Resources of Australia Ltd
JOGMEC
AREVA
U3O8 Corp
BHP Billiton
Sinohydro
Orano
CNNC
Sinosteel
Cameco
China National Nuclear Corp
Kazatomprom
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
As of June 30, 2022, Rush had $177,678 in cash and $12,850 in total liabilities.
Rush intends to raise $740,000 in gross proceeds from a Canadian IPO of its common shares, offering up to 10 million shares at a proposed price of $0.074 per share.
The IPO is not being marketed to investors outside of Canada. No U.S. SEC filings have been made.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.0 million, excluding the effects of agent over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding agent over-allotments) will be approximately 25.51%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says neither the Boxi Property or the company have been the subject of any legal proceedings.
The listed agent of the IPO is Echelon Wealth Partners.
RUC:CA is seeking Canadian investor funding to pursue further development of its Boxi and Copper Mountain mineral interests.
The company’s financials show no revenue and mostly exploration and G&A expenses to date.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and intends to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth initiatives.
The market opportunities for rare earth minerals and uranium are large and expected to continue to grow in demand in the coming years, so the firm has good industry growth dynamics in its favor.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are its tiny size, thin capitalization and lack of previous success in mineral production.
At its current stage of development, the firm and its stock are an ultra-high-risk speculative opportunity.
My outlook on the IPO is on Hold.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
