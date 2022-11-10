Roland Magnusson

Investment Overview

When I last covered AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) for Seeking Alpha back in July, shortly before Q222 earnings were released, I warned that they may not act as a catalyst for the Anglo Swedish Pharma's stock price, but suggested that over the longer term, prospects for incremental growth remained reasonably strong.

That has proven to be more or less the case. Q2'22 earnings were "reasonably strong", showing top line revenues growing +31% year-on-year to $10.77bn, although marginally down on both Q1'22 and Q4'21, and net income of $360mn - down by ~35% year-on-year, which may be attributable to AstraZeneca's $39bn acquisition of Alexion in July last year raising the top line, but complicating the bottom line picture.

AstraZeneca's stock price slid badly through September, although likely more in response to the apparent instability of the UK economy, as budgets - and Prime Ministers - came and went, than any company specific performance - although pay attention to my discussion of Farxiga below.

After reaching a low of $53 at the end of September, the stock price - which has delivered nearly 100% growth across the past five years, but has traded relatively flat across the past 12 months - began to climb again.

Today, AstraZeneca released its Q322 earnings sending the share price up by 7%, and as such it is a good time to evaluate how the company has been performing, and how we can expect the share price to behave for the remainder of the year and through 2023. First, let's review the numbers.

AstraZeneca Q3 Earnings In Review

Total revenues for Q322 were $10.9bn - up 11% on an actual basis and up 19% on a constant exchange rate ("CER") basis, reflecting the strong dollar, whilst revenues across the first 9m of 2022 were $33.14bn - up 37% on a CER basis.

AstraZeneca P&L as of Q322 (AstraZeneca )

There is still a substantial discrepancy between reported operating profit of $2.7bn versus core operating profit, which AstraZeneca says is $10.74bn for the year, which translates to earnings per share ("EPS") of $5.3. If we assume Q4 EPS is the average of the first three quarters then full year non-GAAP EPS would be ~$7, reflecting a forward price to earnings ratio of ~10x - low for the Big Pharma sector, which trends towards a PE ratio in the mid-twenties.

As such, as the Alexion acquisition beds in, the promised $500m per annum of synergies are realised and revenues continue to grow in Astrazeneca's core divisions of Oncology, Biophramaceuticals, and Rare Disease (thanks to the Alexion deal), reported and core earnings ought to begin to mirror one another more closely.

I mentioned in my last post that AstraZeneca's levels of debt were set to increase in 2022 and that is confirmed in Q3 results - debt will rise from $24.3bn to $24.5bn, owing mainly to deal payments of $2.3bn and a dividend payout of $4.4bn - AstraZeneca's dividend is presently $0.47 per quarter, and yields 2.33% - below average for the Big Pharma sector.

AstraZeneca's net debt to EBITDA will stand at 2.9x at the end of 2022, which is high, although not by comparison to some other Pharmas - e.g. AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and Amgen (AMGN) - and with its debt rated investment grade, it should not prove too much of a burden on the share price, although it may check it slightly.

Oncology Franchise Continues To Impress

Across the first three quarters of 2022, four of AstraZeneca's oncology drugs have already achieved blockbuster (>$1bn) sales. Tagrisso is AstraZeneca's best-selling drug, racking up sales of $4.1bn so far this year.

By Big Pharma standards, AstraZeneca's best selling drug's revenues are a long way behind the likes of AbbVie's Humira - $20bn sales per annum, Merck's (MRK) Keytruda - ~$17bn, or Gilead's Biktarvy - $8bn per annum, but Tagrisso is a drug to get excited about, as it continues to post strong data in lung cancer trials, and moves into earlier line treatment settings. Analysts are apparently expecting $6.4bn of sales in 2024.

Meanwhile, Imfinzi, Lynparza, and Calquence - indicated for a range of solid tumor cancers - all posted impressive double-digit year-on-year growth, with $2bn, $1.95bn and $1.5bn revenues reported so far this year. Other assets - Faslodex, Iressa, and Arimidex - are seeing revenues fall sharply, but only Faslodex generated >$250m of sales.

It is tempting to wonder - given AstraZeneca has a substantial number of drugs earning low triple-digit million or double-digit million revenues - if the company may consider spinning out some of these assets, as e.g. Merck and Pfizer (PFE) have done recently, into a new company, giving it more freedom to focus on its big-sellers.

AstraZeneca performance by drug product as at Q322 (AstraZeneca)

BioPharmaceuticals strength underpinned by strength of Farxiga - For Now At Least

Biopharmaceuticals is AstraZeneca's next most important division after oncology and it delivered strong double-digit growth in Q322, and across YTD 2022. Farxiga is the jewel in this division's crown.

Farxiga is an SGLT2 inhibitor indicated for heart failure, and data released late August from Phase 3 studies showed that the drug is the first in its class to be able to reduce risk of death in patients regardless of their left ventricle ejection fraction (LVEF) range, and that the drug reduced the risk of cardiovascular death in heart failure patients by 18% versus placebo.

The news ought to lead to a label expansion and growing sales - which were up by ~38% in Q3, to >$1bn. It should be noted however that AstraZeneca's stock took a nosedive after the data was announced, perhaps due to the intensity of the competition and the hype around Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's (NVO) obesity/diabetes drugs Mounjaro/Tirzepatide and Ozempic/Wegovy. The long-term outlook for Farxiga may be less encouraging in light of the anticipated success of these drugs, which have peak sales expectations of >$20bn per annum.

Rare Disease, COVID, Pipeline

The good thing about the Alexion acquisition is that it is immediately revenue enhancing for AstraZeneca, thanks to the blockbuster sales of Soliris - a complement inhibitor indicated for a range of rare diseases including Myasthenia Gravis, and its long-term replacement Ultomiris. These two drugs alone ought to add $5bn to AstraZeneca's top line this year.

On the other hand, sales of Vaxzevria - AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine - fell to just $173m in Q322, and it seems highly unlikely the vaccine will be in high demand in 2023 - expect the $1.7bn of revenues the vaccine has generated so far this year to all but disappear next year.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's pipeline looks promising heading into 2023. The company anticipates 18 Phase 3 readouts next year - amongst the highlights are Phase 3 lung cancer for datopotamab deruxtecan, another drug developed via AstraZeneca's co-development partnership with Japanese Pharma Daiichi Sankyo. Astrazeneca's deal for this antibody drug conjugate is worth ~$6bn, and allows it to market and sell the drug in all territories except Japan. If approved, datopotamab deruxtecan is expected to add at least $500m per annum to AstraZeneca's top line revenues.

A similar deal was struck with Daiichi for breast cancer drug Enhertu, and AstraZeneca expects Enhertu to play a key role in its attempts to become the leading player across the "entire spectrum" of breast cancer treatment. The lung and breast cancer markets are the two largest in oncology, hence AstraZeneca's oncology division appears to be a in strong position to continue to grow in the double digit percentages annually.

Conclusion - Summarising AstraZeneca's Q322 Earnings, I Maintain My Stance - Expect Incremental Growth

AstraZeneca raised its FY22 guidance when announcing Q3'22 revenues, stating that core EPS will increase by a percentage between the high twenties and low thirties.

As I have already mentioned, the forward PE on a core basis looks attractive, and implies the share price will grow. The market has already reflected this fact, since AstraZeneca's shares are +7% in trading so far today.

As I discussed in my last note, however, some caution may be due given the large discrepancy between core and reported earnings - on a reported basis, AstraZeneca stock is substantially less attractive than most of the "Big 8" US Pharmas i.e. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Amgen (AMGN).

As I have also discussed, AstraZeneca could perhaps benefit from trimming some of the "dead wood" from its drug product portfolio. As impressive as its 11 blockbuster revenue assets are, it's tempting to wonder if its legacy brands with falling sales could be bundled together and spun out into a new entity - a process that is popular in the Pharma sector presently, and also tax efficient.

The dip in AstraZeneca's share price in August was a little alarming - but the stock has roared back on these positive earnings and there is plenty to look forward to in 2023. On balance, I would not necessarily make the Pharma a "must buy".

In relation to some of its rivals the company lacks the "mega-blockbuster" assets that many of its rivals possess, and although its strong presence in the breast and lung cancer markets is impressive, like heart failure, these are hotly contested markets that are continuously being disrupted by new products challenging for "best in class" status. As impressive as sales of Tagrisso and Farxiga are, Tragrisso's pale in comparison to e.g. Merck's Keytruda, and Farxiga's may soon be overtaken by a new generation of diabetes and obesity drugs.

These aren't major concerns but they may check the outstanding progress of AstraZeneca's share price over the past five years, and with the dividend slightly underwhelming and a substantial amount of debt to unburden itself of, I think investors should expect flat to steady, as opposed to strong growth in 2023.

Matching its April 2022 all-time high share price of $71 may be where the share price is headed next year, but I doubt it will be beating it by much.